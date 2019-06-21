Broadcom: Recent Sell-Off Makes This 4% Yielder Much More Attractive

Broadcom (AVGO) posted earnings after hours and the stock took an immediate dive. However, at first glance, the numbers looked acceptable. The sell-off was due to management’s conservative forward guidance. I respect this management team for being frank with investors when it comes to the murky future ahead due to the U.S./China trade war. Technology, and especially semiconductors, have been caught in the crossfire of these combative trade talks and it doesn’t surprise me to see AVGO being cautious. But, seeing the stock down over 7% after hours on double-digit revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations was a bit of a shock. In this piece, I’ll discuss why I remain bullish on AVGO and continue to be content to hold my position.

Trade War Concerns And Disappointing Second Half Guidance

I want to make it clear that I’m not advocating for investors to drive while looking through the rear view mirror. Market prices are based upon forward-looking expectations and I agree that AVGO should have experienced some post-earnings weakness due to its cautious guidance. However, when I listened to the tone of the conference call, my main takeaway wasn’t that CEO Hock Tan was worried about internal problems of his operations, but instead the external impacts and uncertainties that the current trade war with China is bringing to his industry at large.

With this in mind, I respect him and his management team for being frank with investors about the potential headwinds that Broadcom and the semiconductor industry as a whole continue to face. But, when I look at the valuation that AVGO is currently trading at, alongside its strong dividend yield in a low interest rate environment, I am surprised to see the stock down so much and trading at such a weak multiple.

About 2 months ago, AVGO was hitting 52-week highs of ~$323/share. From mid-April to early June, with the trade war news becoming more technology-centric and the possibility of a near-term deal seemed to diminish, AVGO shares experienced a 22% sell-off down to the $250 area. The stock had been bouncing back in recent weeks as positive sentiment rose due to the upcoming G-20 meeting where the market hoped to see a productive meeting between Trump and Xi, but the outlook given by AVGO management appeared to put a lid on those hopes. AVGO sold off down to the $265 level on Friday after its AH report on Thursday and it wouldn’t surprise me to see the stock test those $250 levels again now that the hot air has been taken out of the balloon.

Yet, even here in the $265 area, AVGO is trading for just 12.7x earnings. This is higher than some of its semiconductor peers, yet it’s well below the company’s 13.8x average P/E ratio over the last decade or so. Obviously analysts haven’t had time to factor in the most recent company guidance into their estimates quite yet, but as of right now, the consensus estimates for AVGO’s 2019, 2020, and 2021 EPS growth are 10%, 14%, and 8%, respectively.

To me, even if short-term growth is slowed due to trade tensions and a slowing global economy, I think the overall demand for AVGO’s products/services continues to have secular legs. So, if 2019 numbers are weaker than expected, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a sharp bounce back in 2020 or even 2021. In other words, I’ve been bullish on this company’s prospects over the medium to long term for a while now and the cautious, trade war-related guidance doesn’t change that opinion.

So, what exactly did management say that sparked the sell-off? It was essentially these two paragraphs from CEO Hock Tan’s opening statements of the conference call that sparked fear and ignited the selling:

“Now, let me address the current business environment and our outlook for the remainder of the year. We have, as I indicated, performed very much to plan in the first half of fiscal 2019. And in the second half, we had expected a recovery. However, while enterprise and mainframe software demand remained stable, particularly in North America and Europe, with respect to semiconductors, it is clear that the U.S./China trade conflict, including the Huawei export ban, is creating economic and political uncertainty and reducing visibility for our global OEM customers. As a result, demand volatility has increased and our customers are actively reducing inventory levels to manage risks. This leads us to believe the second half of 2019 will be more in line with the first half as opposed to the previously expected recovery. We now anticipate fiscal 2019 semiconductor solutions segment revenue of $17.5 billion, which translates into a year-over-year decline in the high single-digits.”

However, it’s not as if everything that Tan said in the CC was bearish. Actually, he said a lot of things that I liked. First and foremost, AVGO CFO, Thomas Kraus also highlighted record free cash flows of $2.54b, which represented 20% growth y/y. It’s hard to go wrong with record free cash flow, right? Also, Tan made it clear that the recent CA Technologies deal appears to be working out well. Regarding CA Technologies, he said, “We remain confident that we can meet, if not exceed, the long-term revenue and profitability targets that we laid out for CA to you last year. Renewals in our CA business are strong, and the dollar commitments from our core customers continue to grow.”

The Dividend

One of the primary reasons that I remain so bullish on AVGO is its dividend and dividend growth. Simply put, there isn’t a company that I’m aware of that has given faster dividend growth than AVGO since initiating its dividend nearly a decade ago. AVGO’s quarterly dividend has increased from $0.07/share in 2010 to $2.65/share right now. To me, that growth is out of this world. If someone told me that was a possibility in the DGI arena, I would probably say it’s too good to be true. Yet, it isn’t because AVGO has done it. Furthermore, this company typically declares dividend increases in December so there is the possibility that by the end of 2019, the company’s quarterly payment will be even higher.

I am a bit cautious about AVGO’s dividend growth at the moment. Qualcomm (QCOM), which is a company formerly known for its solid, double-digit dividend growth recently announced a disappointing dividend freeze. This is a tough landscape for semiconductors to operate in and I’m not necessarily surprised to see management teams becoming more conservative with their cash. Qualcomm’s freeze appeared to be associated with litigation issues that that company is facing and the threats to its cash flows that QTL issues could bring. AVGO faces a different set of issues (namely the loss of Chinese revenues due to the trade war and its strong business relationship with Huawei, which could be put into jeopardy by U.S. sanctions), but either way, AVGO’s cash flows are coming into question as well.

I believe the current dividend is safe. AVGO’s current annual dividend is $10.60/share. 2018 EPS came in at $20.82 and right now, the consensus analyst estimate for 2019 EPS is $21.39. $21.39 only represents 3% growth y/y, though it still covers the dividend by a wide margin. I definitely don’t expect management to give the strong double-digit dividend growth in 2019 that it has in the recent past because of the slower bottom-line right.

Frankly, any increase would be acceptable at this point due to the uncertainties that this company faces. Yet, it’s also worth mentioning that analysts remain much more bullish for 2020 and 2021 EPS results, with consensus estimates for 11% growth in 2020 and 9% growth in 2021. If these estimates are close to being correct and AVGO posts EPS of ~$26/share in 2021, then the company has plenty of room to increase the current dividend while still maintaining a conservative payout ratio.

2021 is a long way from here and I generally don’t like speculating on forward guidance that far out. However, I do think that analysts' bullishness points towards the overall quality of this company, which plays a part in why I’m happy to own it. In the present, management continues to return money to shareholders not only in the form of its $2.65 quarterly dividend payments, but also with shareholder buybacks. During Q2, AVGO “repurchased and retired” 4.7m shares for $1.33b. It’s nice to see a company note that not only did it repurchase shares, but it also retired them (that’s the point, right?). AVGO’s M&A deals have caused the outstanding share count to balloon a bit over the last 5 years or so. While I’m not opposed to the M&A moves the company has made (because they’ve helped to drastically increase free cash flows from $766m in 2014 to more than $8.8b during the trailing twelve months) I do think it’s important for management to reduce this float over time.

Even after paying the dividend and spending $1.3b on buybacks during the quarter, Broadcom still had $5.33b of cash/cash equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter. It’s cash flows remain strong (cash from operations totaled $2.67b during the quarter), which is a good thing because AVGO’s debt levels are high at $34b in long-term debt and the company’s BBB- credit rating is barely investment grade. During the quarter, management did re-finance a large portion of AVGO’s long-term debt, elongating the maturities and spreading out the payment schedule more equally. Management highlighted the fact that AVGO’s average cost of borrowing is 3.7%, meaning that the interest liabilities won’t be terribly large for the company moving forward (especially relative to cash flow growth expectations).

The cyclical nature of AVGO’s business and the relatively weak balance sheet (compared to my more S.W.A.N. type tech names like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Cisco (CSCO) with much higher credit ratings) means that this is not a core-type position for me. AVGO is a company that involves elevated risks, yet to me, they’ve been well worth the reward over the last handful of years and while I wouldn’t want to be exceedingly overweight a name like this, I am happy to own it because of the strong contributions that it makes towards my passive income stream.

Conclusion

While I remain bullish, I will say that if the trade talks continue to sour and the protectionist policies being put into place in the U.S. and abroad lead to a global recession like many analysts expect, then all bets are off. AVGO is certainly a cyclical name and requires a strong economy to prosper. It’s also important to note that AVGO does a ton of business with Huawei and there is a chance that the Chinese revenue stream (or streams) will be cut off. This will likely hurt AVGO much more so than many of its technology-based peers. Jim Cramer had a rant about this last week on CNBC. I agree with him, that the Huawei situation is a negative for AVGO, but I also agree that AVGO is a great company and I imagine that this tough trade situation will be more of a speed bump than a systematic issue for this company.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see other technology names follow suit and give cautious guidance. AVGO sort of broke the mold and made it easier for them to do so at this point. If this happens, it obviously won’t be good for the broader markets (especially the Nasdaq) in the short term. So much of the success of the markets right now lies on the trade talks. That’s an unfortunate reality to live in as a portfolio manager. While I don’t agree with the protectionist policies that the Trump administration has put into place, I do agree that there are free and fair trade issues that need to be resolved with the Chinese. Here’s to hoping that a deal gets done so company guidance is more predictable and the market will go back to trading more on fundamentals instead of sentiment and even worse, tweets.

In the meantime, I’m content to hold on to the full AVGO that I’ve accumulated over the years. These shares pay me a 4% dividend while I wait for more clarity and a hopeful turnaround back to the $300+ area. My cost basis on AVGO shares is $231.38, so the current downtrend still has a while to go before I have to worry about going into the red. And, as I said before, even though I think there is a risk of a Qualcomm-esque frozen dividend situation later n the year, AVGO has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to generous shareholder returns and I’ll be more than happy to give this company some time to return to dividend growth if my fears are confirmed and there is a freeze.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AVGO, CSCO, MSFT, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.