Antofagasta: Long-Term Upside, Short-Term Volatility

While with a ~4.1% dividend yield shares look attractive, due to volatile DPS in the past, the stock is not apt for dividend-oriented investors.

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:ANFGY), the London-listed Chile-focused mining company might increase 2023 EPS ~2.3x from 2018 level, while revenue growth is anticipated to continue at least up to 2023. The expansion program at Centinela and Los Pelambres in Chile will likely bolster Antofagasta's production and revenue, also providing cash flow to finance future initiatives, strengthen the balance sheet, and reward shareowners. At the moment, despite considerable investments in growth, the firm is FCF positive with a ~4% FCF yield. Yet, 2019-2020 growth is forecasted to be tepid, as analysts probably remain cautious regarding global copper consumption in the short term. Considering no changes in EV/EBITDA ratio (~6.6x) and EBITDA margin (44.2%), the firm's Enterprise Value might reach $19.11 billion (~£ 14.75 billion) by 2024, indicating a ~43% upside from the current level (EV of $13.79 billion).

From the dividend investing perspective, the stock seems attractive with its ~4.1% yield; however, investors should take into account that the company's DPS was volatile in the past, and pressure on margins caused by weaker copper price, which, in turn, is a consequence of a trade war and tepid demand, might hamper it to sustain high shareholder rewards in the short term.

Antofagasta's share dynamics are closely correlated with copper price gyrations, as this base metal brings the bulk of revenue and cash flow. In this regard, reignited trade tensions, which have already affected the red metal's price, pose the principal risk for the capital gain. Now let's proceed to details.

Stock performance

This year Antofagasta has disappointed investors, as on the London Stock Exchange the share price dropped ~11.6%. The S&P 500 (SPY), the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK), and the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI UK ETF (HEWU) left the stock behind.

Trade war-related tensions and copper price slip were the main culprits. At the same time, weak FY18 report partly stimulated the downward movement. However, shareowners who have been owning the stock since 2016 enjoy a ~109.4% gain even despite the recent drop. The surging copper price was the primary catalyst of the rally in 2016-2017.

Essential matters

Founded in 1888, Antofagasta operates in ore-rich Chile and is focused on copper mining. Apart from red metal, it produces gold, silver, and molybdenum. The majority stake (65%) is owned by the Luksic family, which implies that the firm's strategic course and capital allocation are nearly entirely dependent on the family's decisions. It is important to bear in mind that apart from ordinary shares, the company has preference shares. I do not regard obligatory payments to preference equity holders as a substantial risk to holders of common stock, as in 2018 only $0.1 million were paid as preference dividends (and were included within interest expense according to IAS 32).

Base metals bring the bulk of revenue, while the transport division secures a tiny bit of sales and EBITDA (4% and 3% respectively). According to the 2018 data (see p. 163), Antofagasta's key customers are located in Japan, Singapore, and Switzerland. In 1Q19 the company produced 188,600 tonnes of copper (a 22.6% increase YoY due to higher grades at Centinela) and 62,200 ounces of gold. It flagship mine is Los Pelambres (70% owned; 20-year mine life); the asset secures 53% of revenue and 64% of EBITDA.

Other mines are Centinela (70% owned; 49-year life; provides 29% of EBITDA), Antucoya (70% owned; 21-year life; 6% of EBITDA), and Zaldívar (50% owned; 12-year life; 4% of EBITDA). The bullish thesis is largely dependent on the timely execution of the Los Pelambres expansion program (see p. 12 of the presentation), which consists of Phase 1 (scheduled to take place in 2019-2021) and Phase 2 (2021-2022+). The first phase of the project will increase copper production by 60,000 tonnes per annum; the second one will add 35,000 tonnes per annum. According to the 1Q19 report, as of 24 April 2019, the expansion project was 14% complete.

Short-term copper price and demand prospects are a perplexing matter. First and foremost, gyrations of the red metal price immensely depend on the trade war news. It is not coincidental, as tightening of tariffs hammers the economy of China, the world's largest consumer of base metals, and the pace of Chinese economic growth is the principal catalyst that drives global demand for copper. Recently announced efforts of the Chinese authorities to bolster economic growth by stimulating infrastructure projects were positively received by the market and inspired bulls, as Comex copper for July delivery rose 0.6%. However, I am a bit skeptical that these stimuli will have an immediate effect and will inevitably propel the growth. The special bond program designed to help local governments to develop infrastructure projects (highways, railroads, etc.) might fail to shore up growth and offset the slowdown, or the impact might be of a temporary nature.

Yet, bears have their reasons to bet on a downside potential, as recently presented economic data indicates that in May, the country's factory output rose at a glacial pace and was the weakest in 17 years. That might be interpreted as a sign that tariffs have already taken a toll and the International Monetary Fund's warning on global economic slowdown was correct.

FY18 performance

After three years of revenue slump caused by nosedived copper price, Antofagasta returned to the sales growth in 2016 and showed respectable momentum, increasing revenue by 12.3% in 2016 and 31.1% in 2017. Yet, the growth story abruptly ended in 2018, as the firm reported a 0.34% decrease in revenues, while profit also followed suit. Pressure on margins led to EBITDA and EBIT drop, and weak EPS. 2018 Return on Equity fell to 8.9% from 13.7%. Despite deteriorated operating cash flow, the firm remained FCF positive. As FCF was strong, the copper price slump did no severe harm to the balance sheet, but net debt increased slightly. Speaking about the firm's financial position, I should highlight that on December 30, 2018 (the most recent balance sheet), the bulk of the company's total debt was covered by cash & cash equivalents, and the Debt/Equity ratio stood at safe 0.26.

FCF and earnings quality

The firm actively invests in property, plant & equipment; in 2018, it poured ~18.4% of revenue into PP&E, which is way above the sector median of 7%. However, despite high capex, it remained FCF positive (with a $437 million surplus). The company also has an exemplary quality of earnings with net CFFO 2.6x higher than net income. However, huge investments required to secure the Los Pelambres expansion and the volatile copper price might hamper it to stay FCF positive in 2019.

Revenue and EPS prospects

According to the data compiled by Seeking Alpha Essential, analysts expect 2019-2020 revenue to remain flat, while medium-term prospects are way better. It is not coincidental, as their 2021-2023 revenue estimations likely include the impact of the higher copper production at Los Pelambres and Centinela.

EPS will likely have the same dynamics as revenue.

Valuation

The stock's 22.5x P/E on the LSE is above both the UK market median of 16.2x and the UK mining sector median of 9.6x. So, compared to the broad market, the share is relatively overvalued. At the same time, its EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.6x is below the sector median of 8.2x and looks apt for a value-oriented portfolio. EV/Forward EBITDA is even lower and equals 5x, as analysts anticipate fundamentals to improve. In my view, its closest peers are First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), which I covered a few days ago, and Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNF). Lundin and Antofagasta have the highest P/Es in the group due to factored in growth prospects, while Boliden trades at only ~9x, mostly because of anticipated flat revenue in 2019-2020. First Quantum's P/E is only 12.9x, which combined with P/B of 0.6x signalizes that stock is imperfectly priced. While cheap according to EV/EBITDA ratio, with EV/Sales of 2.9x Antofagasta is overpriced compared to the sector. The principal culprit of the discrepancy is prodigious profitability, as EBIT and EBITDA margins of the company are above the sector median. With P/OCF of ~8x, Antofagasta looks reasonably valued compared to the key peers.

Dividend

At the moment, Antofagasta yields ~4.1%. Its generous dividend payment was bolstered by sales of non-core assets, which provided cash proceeds necessary to increase DPS. Unfortunately, the company lacks an exemplary dividend track record. In the past, Antofagasta's DPS was volatile, surging from $0.23 in 2010 to $1.16 in 2011, and then plummeting to $0.031 in 2016. In 2014, the stock even yielded 8.65%. In this regard, the share is not the best choice for investors who seek to establish a dividend stream as a stable and predictable constant income source.

Final thoughts

Antofagasta, the FTSE 100 constituent, represents an opportunity to benefit from medium and long-term copper demand rise, which is nearly inevitable, as EVs and renewable energy industries in the 2020s will likely spur higher base metal consumption. Expansion projects at Los Pelambres and Centinela will secure organic revenue growth backed by higher production. In the short term, the share price is nearly entirely dependent on the Chinese economic data and the trade war news, which provoke volatility and attract short sellers. All in all, Antofagasta is a long-term "Buy" and short-term "Hold."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.