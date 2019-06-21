My Recession Buy List - Norway

To follow up my last article, I'm looking into the companies I'd buy in a recession, located in each nation.

In one of my previous articles, entitled "My Recession Buy List - Sweden", I showed you some of the companies that I consider chronically overvalued outside of a recession - or perhaps with yields so low that an investment doesn't make sense to me outside of undervaluation. I also showed you the economic character of Sweden and why I believe it is beneficial to invest in our nation.

Today, I intend to do the same for one of our neighboring countries - Norway. The nation is small in terms of population, but I consider it an excellent country for investment due to the overall high quality of the economy. In this article, I'll try to show you why that is.

Let's get going!

Companies you should buy in a Recession

In this article, we'll focus on Norwegian companies. A few rules apply:

I will focus on companies that are purchasable through ADRs or are listed on the NA stock exchange somehow. Companies without an American/OTC ticker MAY be included, but if so, I will justify it.

The reasons for their place on the list may vary. Most common is chronic overvaluation or lack of volatility outside of a recession.

As a result of their rare undervaluation, annual rates of return outside of buying them in a downturn is simply too small to justify an investment into the company.

For many of the mentioned stocks, specific articles will be written to cover what makes the company such a great company (beyond the short descriptions here).

Their current yield is usually extremely small at today's prices and barebone acceptable in a recession (~3.5%). Important to note is, however, that companies from Finland and Norway tend toward higher yields.

This list focuses primarily on large-cap companies.

Norway - characteristics as an economy

Norway is a very interesting example of a national economy and a nation as a whole. It is a mixed economy, and much like Finland, with a high degree of strategic state ownership (more than Sweden), which in turn provides an extremely high standard of living for its citizens. The Norwegian state manages one of the best-working welfare systems in the entire world.

In fact, I will go so far as to say that it is the best in the world, though others may claim differently - and it, of course, depends on your political stance whether this sort of welfare system is desirable at all. As far as social-democratic welfare systems are concerned, however, I argue there is no better execution of the intention with that system today.

(Source: Oil Price)

Norway's high technical manufacturing system and established welfare structure rely on taxation and financial reserves garnered from the exploitation of natural resources, specifically the North Sea oil resources. Norway is the only nation in the entire world, together with Switzerland and Luxembourg, to manage a GDP/Capita of $70 000+, and the country's size must be considered in this, as it is significantly larger than both others. Norway's GDP/capita in terms of the EU is 160% of the EU average.

Historically, however, Norway was a below-average country economically, with 1950s' GDP growth on the levels of/below Greece. Pre-industrial visitors found the nation as an agrarian economy with scarce conditions, focused on growing specific crops, fishing, and hunting. Something as basic as the introduction of the potato was of extreme importance to the nation in the 19th century (as it, of course, was for other nations as well).

Norway has strong, socialist traditions rooted in dangerous working conditions and demands for collective bargaining. This laid the ground for strong traditions of state ownership currently found in key companies. The government controls 31.6% of publicly-listed companies, and this number rises even higher when non-public companies are included, due to state oil license ownership. This in turn, together with riches from oil, has lead to Norway owning and managing the Government Pension fund of Norway.

The fund manages over one trillion US dollars ($1,000,000,000,000) in assets, owns 1.3% of global stocks/shares, and as such, is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the entire world. As of 2018, its value was just below $200,000 per Norwegian citizen.

Prior to 1966, when Norway began drilling for oil, the nation was less well-off compared to neighbors like Sweden and Denmark (Heck, Sweden used to own Norway - it was part of the Swedish empire).

Today, Norway is the richest country in the Nordics.

Norway today is also the second-most productive nation in Europe, amongst the most expensive nations in the world. There are a lot of "among the world's highest/lowest" when it comes to the nation of Norway.

Taxation

Norway has one of, if not, the most aggressive tax systems in the entire world. There is a whole host of special taxation systems in place in Norway, including:

Progressive taxation with amongst the world's highest top marginal tax rate, including additional taxation on stated individual net worth.

VAT of 25%, 15%, and 8% respectively, depending on the goods/services sector.

Special purpose taxes for the purchases of, among other things, cars, alcohol, tobacco and various benefits.

Geographic taxation laws, either net positive or negative, such as the Svalbard tax, where people who live on Svalbard pay significantly fewer taxes than mainlanders.

These taxes have resulted in the somewhat ironic tendency for Norwegians to travel to Sweden in order to buy simple foodstuffs in bulk. This includes simple things like butter, cheese, candy, meat, alcohol, and tobacco. One can, as a Norwegian citizen, save upwards of 8-9% by traveling to Sweden and buying things here.

The Future/Risks

Norway's focus on petroleum-related industries is also its greatest forward risk. Due to the investment focus on oil, very little capital has previously been allocated to encourage or develop new industries in the private sector as opposed to Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Instead, Norway's economy is dependent on natural resources that do not require skilled labor in abundance, making the entire growth dependent on a volatile commodity vulnerable to global fluctuations. The government fund is a hedge against this, but in no way makes the country immune.

Regardless of one's stance in the oil/renewable discussion, there's little doubt that long term, Norway needs to find new industries and sectors to encourage and act as a catalyst for future growth - and the government is trying to do just that. In 2006, the government formed centers of expertise for various types of research. Today, significant biopharma and medical research are being conducted in and around Oslo, with a high degree of focus on cancer research.

The nation remains, however, very linked to its profits from oil. And the government for the first time in the past few years has considered and withdrawn wealth from the nation's oil fund in order to plug budget holes and spend the cash domestically.

The nation needs to do this carefully, lest it repeats the mistakes made in the Netherlands in the '60s and '70s. Part of the entire point of establishing the wealth fund was to avoid the so-called Dutch Disease. The problem I see is that once politicians establish the acceptance of pillaging the fund to plug short-term budgetary holes or to stimulate the economy, Norway may slip going forward and ignore the sterilizing effect of the fund - and spend more and more.

There's a good reason why funds from Australia, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Alberta, and Kuwait exist. In order to not drive inflation, one of the most effective methods has been to kill off boom revenues from specific natural resources, which could damage the domestic industry not associated with this. If Norway slips here, it may prove problematic for the nation's economy in the long run.

Apart from this, risks for Norway are, in my view, manageable. The company does try to lose its dependence on oil. An industry that's booming and may form part of the backbone of a "new" Norway is the fish farming industry, which you will be able to see in my country stock picks!

Norway in a nutshell

Norway is one of the richest nations on earth (GDP/Capita), with a well-funded welfare system and well-functioning economy. While somewhat homogenous, the dependency on oil is something the nation is trying to shed - and it has excellent prerequisites to do just that. This makes Norway one of my favorite nations outside of Sweden to invest in. Over 10% of my private portfolio is allocated towards Norway.

The Norwegian list

When the recession hits and a general downward trend starts affecting the market, the following Norwegian companies are those I will be looking to either buy or increase my exposure to.

Aker AS (OTCPK:AKAAF) is a Norwegian holding company active in offshore fishing, construction, and engineering. The company is controlled 66% by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Rökke. The company owns stakes - majority and otherwise - in six other Aker companies.

Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) is an oil exploration and development company focusing on the Norwegian continental shelf, active all over the country. Aker ASA holds 40% of the company's shares, with BP (BP) holding another 30%.

Bakkafrost (OTC:BKFKF) is technically Danish, from the Faroe Islands, but is traded on the Oslo stock exchange. It's one of the world's "best" (according to me!) salmon companies.

DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) is Norway's largest financial services group, with assets of 1.9 trillion NOK. It's also one of the largest shipping financers in the world. It has an interesting ownership structure and is interlaced into almost every facet of Norwegian society.

Equinor (EQNR) may be appealing at times outside of a recession, though a downturn may definitely create appeal in this multinational energy company.

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) is one of Norway's largest insurance companies.

Grieg Seafood (OTCPK:GRGSF) is another Salmon company, of which there are several appealing ones on the Oslo stock exchange.

Leroy Seafood (OTCPK:LYSFF) shows us just how creative the Norwegians can be when naming their companies.

Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY) is the fourth seafood and salmon company, but is actually one of the largest ones, having 25-30% of the global salmon and trout market.

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) is one of the world's primary producers of aluminum, with operations in 50 nations and activities on all continents. The state owns 34% of the company. The government pension fund owns another 6.5%.

Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) is, at 350 years old, older than many nations existing today. What began as a pyrite and copper mining company became an investment company in the 20th century. Today it operates in branded consumer goods, aluminum solutions, and financial investments.

SalMar (OTCPK:SALRF) is the final interesting seafood company with an atypically high yield. Where Mowi is the second, SalMar is actually the largest in the world, holding 100+ licenses for the production of Atlantic salmon.

Storebrand (OTCPK:SREDF) is, at 250+ years, one of the oldest insurance companies in the world. Founded in 1767 as Den almindelige Brand-Forsikrings-Anstalt, undervaluation during a recession can present an appealing yield and growth opportunity here.

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) doesn't necessarily present "chronic" overvaluation (more like "usually"), but should definitely be caught at a recession low when possible.

Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) is one of the larger producers of nitrogen fertilizer, nitrates, ammonia, urea and other nitrogen-based chemicals in Scandinavia. It has a past in Norsk Hydro, the world's first producer of such products, and is owned 33%+ by the Norwegian government.

ETF investments possible

If one were so inclined, one could also gain exposure to Norway through the purchase of strategic ETFs, such as the iShares MSCI Norway Capped Investable Market Index ETF (ENOR), which currently yields about 2.65%. The only drawback I see to this ETF (apart from fees) is the overexposure towards key companies such as Equinor, DNB and Telenor. While great companies, I prefer greater diversification.

Wrapping up

Investing in Norway can be incredibly profitable. The nation is very developed and features some of the largest companies on earth in key areas.

For international investors, it may make sense to either invest in specific companies that appeal during a downturn or invest broadly in the country-specific ETFs, which contain many of the companies mentioned on these lists.

This article is not meant to tell anyone to invest in country A or B, but to merely give an overview and shine a light on countries that are usually, in my experience, underrepresented on Seeking Alpha. Norway makes up a significant portion of my core investment portfolio in Scandinavia, but many of the companies here are virtually unknown outside of Scandinavia and Europe.

I hope this article was helpful to those curious about these nations - if you have any questions, let me know and I'll do my best to answer them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKFKF, DNBHF, GJNSF, NHYDY,ORKLY,TELNF, YARIY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.