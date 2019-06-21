Don't Fight The Fed

The Fed is now clearly embracing the strategic case for insurance cuts to guard against growth risks and address protracted weakness in inflation.

If there was any pushback against the notion that the Fed is going to ease while the S&P 500 (SPX) sits near record highs those doubts died at precisely 2pm ET on Wednesday as the June FOMC meeting came across unambiguously dovish.

The dovish tide swept across bond markets Thursday, driving yields sharply lower. US 10-year yields fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 (i.e. since election month), a move that grabbed headlines from New York to London to Tokyo.

The Fed is now clearly embracing the strategic case for insurance cuts to guard against growth risks and address protracted weakness in inflation in a manner that tees up a July rate cut absent a sudden reversal in trade conflict and weak global growth momentum that are weighing on the outlook.

At this juncture, it would probably take a decisive breakthrough on US-China trade at G20 – not an intermediate grey zone outcome in which talks resume with escalation temporarily on hold but no real breakthrough – to stay the Fed’s hand in July and the FOMC might even then still see grounds for some easing in the second half based on inflation weakness and the damage already done to global activity.

In regards to the new dot plot, which shouldn’t be overly examined in my opinion as it’s not updated daily or even weekly and economic developments can alter the narrative rather quickly in the post GFC world, I’d still like to draw readers’ attention to the fact that EIGHT participants were prepared to submit dots that call for cuts this year ahead of the G20 meeting and SEVEN of them called for two cuts in 2019. This is a significant change since the March FOMC meeting.

Let’s also not forget that on Tuesday, a little over 24 hours before the FOMC meeting, ECB Chairman Mario Draghi confirmed that the market could still be surprised when he announced that unless everything worked out, the ECB would soon find itself cutting rates again.

To say this was a full-on dovish surprise would be an understatement. The price action and the accompanying commentary providing the instant analysis was that the market heard his message and loved it. And that, of course, is the problem. There was nothing said that should make anyone feel particularly good other than traders willing to push the envelope further in paying up for any sort of yield and front-running the central bank on renewed hope for additional asset purchases.

In what was perhaps the most important price move, EU 5y5y inflation swaps shot up +7bps, which was the third largest upside’ move since 2009...

Why is that so important? Well, because on Monday, euro-area inflation expectations had collapsed to fresh all-time lows. That is cause for extreme consternation at a time when global growth is imperiled by the trade war and market participants are increasingly prone to slapping Europe with the "Japanification" label.

In addition German yields diving through -30bp, Draghi's speech also pushed French yields to record lows and drove 10-year yields in Austria into negative territory for the first time. As a reminder, the global stock of negative-yielding debt is now closing in on a record $12 trillion thanks toi 2019's growth scare and concurrent dovish pivot from policymakers.

Needless to say it would appear that the QE trade is back in a major way as US yields are back through 2% (on the downside, obviously), US equity futures pushing towards records, credit spreads “galloping” tighter, EM FX rallying, commodities bubbling, gold up near a six-year high and, of course, the dollar on the back foot.

For US equities, this likely means that we’re entering “pain trade” territory according to Nomura who suggests that there’s an incredible under-positioning dynamic:

Witness this type of “force-in grab” into Stocks on account of the powerfully dovish CB moves this week, on top of the remarkable Equities “under-positioning” I’ve been highlighting the past few months. This then corresponds with the already VERY bullish analog / seasonality for SPX into the June serial Op-Ex (tomorrow), as options overwriters roll their in-the-money calls out and thus create big notional Delta to buy. But then dangerous the week AFTER Op-Ex (next week), you lose this overwriter “Delta buying” impulse (1w after June Op-Ex SPX perf -1.4% median and 87% of time LOWER, contingent on rallying the 1m into Op-Ex) and 37% of the Gamma expires tomorrow ($4.2 of the $9.4B at this monster 2950 SPX strike). Additionally you then too see the downgrade to the corporate buyback “bid,” as we are now deeply embedded within the “Buyback Blackout” window (over 75% of SPX companies within their blackout now).

One final point: whether or not this scenario - rip higher, drift lower - materializes due to a misreading of the Fed's intentions or not, BAML’s lead strategist Michael Hartnett said that the foundations for the S&P rising to 3,000 in the summer - which is BofA's base case (before the S&P slides back down in the second half) are already there. In light of this, the risk is that the Fed does precisely what the market now expects with certainty, that it cuts rates as soon as July.

This is shown in the chart below, when in the aftermath of the Asian crisis of 1998, the Fed cut rates only to cause the dot com bubble... and its subsequent bursting and the plunge in rates from 6%+ to just 1% as the first 21st century bubble popped.

It is this risk, perhaps more than anything McElligott has listed above, that threatens markets now as well: an overly easy Fed cutting rates, only to create a historic melt-up just ahead of the 2020 election, and eventually causing a gigantic asset bubble.

I guess time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.