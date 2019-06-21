Boardwalk: 25% Upside To Fair Value

The fundamentals though have improved, and the shares appear cheaper today than six months ago.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) has not moved much since we turned bullish on it late last year. After two years of maintaining a negative stance on this REIT, we saw the combination of improving fundamentals and extreme capitulation as possible catalysts for setting up a nice entry point. While the call has not been an embarrassment, it has not exactly panned out either.

Data by YCharts

We decided to take a fresh look to see if this one still warranted an investment or if investors were better off looking elsewhere.

Current results

Boardwalk reported an extremely strong Q1-2019 quarter with revenues firing off a 4.5% gain.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

Boardwalk was also able to get a firm control on its expenses and that resulted in net operating income (NOI) increasing at a rather brisk pace of 13.6%. The company had struggled the last couple of years as Alberta's carbon tax increases pushed expenses up much faster than it could compensate for. In addition, there were large minimum wage increases, which pushed up labor costs. Both those increases are now a thing of the past. With the NDP government out in the recent election and the new government actually looking to start dialing back some of those wage increases, Boardwalk could finally breathe a sigh of relief. If the carbon taxes are rolled back within the province, the company could actually see further operating gains.

Boardwalk is highly leveraged like most apartment REITs. Hence changes in NOI are magnified as they flow down to funds from operations (FFO) or adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). We saw the same thing this quarter as well with AFFO per unit moving up 22.2%.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

Investors might have noticed the loss for the period, which looks rather different than the positive FFO and AFFO numbers. This comes as Boardwalk under IFRS changes its property values to reflect fair market values.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

While a $34 million change might seem large, bear in mind that Boardwalk's asset base is over $6 billion and changes will happen every quarter.

Forward indicators

Boardwalk maintained its forward guidance for 2019. The FFO if achieved will be good improvement over the $2.21 FFO obtained in 2018.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

At a macro level, both provinces where Boardwalk has most of its properties continue to show strong net migration.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

Alberta is particularly noteworthy, as after losing some population to interprovincial migration in 2017, it has started gaining residents. The market has got significantly tighter and Boardwalk is finally getting some decent pricing power.

Boardwalk's rent obtained keeps rising, and market rent is another 4% higher.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

NAV and valuation

We think Boardwalk will hit the high end of its estimates, and it is thus trading at about 16X 2019 FFO. We think that is cheap for an apartment REIT of the quality of Boardwalk. There is some tremendous upside leverage here to be had. Further, modest rent increase can substantially increase FFO and AFFO. Boardwalk is certainly hitting all the right notes in that department.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

6% revenue increases could translate into 10% NOI growth and 15-20% FFO growth. The one big assumption here though is that interest rates stay steady. If investors recall, we were worried about this, as Boardwalk has an armada of very low interest rate mortgages maturing over the next few years.

Source: Boardwalk Q1-2019

The recent down move does help as CMHC rates are now matching Boardwalk's maturing mortgage rates.

As of May 2019, CMHC-insured five and ten-year mortgage rates were estimated to be 2.50% and 2.70%, respectively. For the remainder of 2019, the Trust has a total of $496.9 million of mortgages maturing.

Moving on the NAV, we see no reason to change our thinking for the previous report. Unlike Boardwalk's NAV estimate, which puts IFRS fair value at closer to $62.00, we think fair value is probably in the low $40s. The key difference in our assumptions and Boardwalk's comes from what we think is sustainable NOI on these properties. But even going with our lower value, the REIT is trading a bit under its NAV and that is a bargain for an apartment REIT.

Conclusion

We are maintaining our buy rating on Boardwalk as improving fundamentals in Alberta continue to underpin a recovery in its shares. We think that the company should ultimately trade up to a 10-20% premium to NAV and move to about 17X-18X forward FFO multiple. Combining our two estimates, we see fair value for the shares at about 50 CAD a share. Boardwalk is very sensitive to Alberta employment and inflation and has material upside potential should oil prices average over 65 USD in 2020. Shares have not moved much, but we think the fundamentals keep improving, and they are thus cheaper today than they were six months back. Boardwalk continues to be vulnerable to a spike in interest rates and that vulnerability is not going to go away anytime soon. Investors should keep that in mind that key risk while purchasing shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.