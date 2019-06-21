Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF: 8% Yield Comes With Higher Risk

As far as names for exchange traded funds go, the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSE:SRET) sounds rather intriguing. SRET is a strategy-focused fund that tracks an index of the highest-yielding REITs globally. Indeed, the current 8% dividend yield and monthly distributions suggest this one is worth keeping an eye on for its income properties. Since its inception date in March of 2015, The SuperDividend ETF has actually outperformed larger and more well-known broad-sector REIT ETFs including the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR), the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET), and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) on a total return basis. However, in more recent periods including year-to-date and over the past year, SRET is trailing the group. The data shows that while SRET has a higher yield, investors should be aware of the corresponding higher risk level. This article covers the characteristics of SRET including the performance of its underlying holdings.

SRET Methodology

The strategy utilized by the fund manager Global X for the SuperDividend REIT ETF is rather simple and intuitive. The fund takes the highest dividend-yielding stocks that compose the "Solactive Global SuperDividend Index" through a replication methodology. Solactive is a privately held German-based financial index provider in the same business as MSCI Inc. (MSCI) as a reference. The underlying Solactive index features a quarterly re-balancing screening for significant developments like a fundamental deterioration of a constituents' outlook including evidence of a potential dividend cut. According to its index guidelines:

Companies may be excluded on these quarterly reviews and will be replaced with the top ranked company from the selection pool that is currently not an index member. The company that is added to the index composition at the quarterly review dates will be given the same weight as the member that will be deleted, calculated as of the trading day before the adjustment takes place.

Global X in turn takes the top 30 REITs from the Solactive index to create the exchange traded fund product, SRET. The regular adjustments to the underlying index including the exclusion of the fundamentally worst stocks results in turnover for the fund at 41% which is significantly higher than the REIT industry benchmark VNQ that has a turnover ratio of 24%. This means that over a one-year period, 41% of the holdings are replaced.

SRET Underlying Holdings Performance

The table above shows the current composition of SRET which includes four foreign stocks, and three that are not otherwise traded on a U.S. SRET is up 13.7% year to date on a total return basis and 10.0% from a price return standpoint. The total return reflects the performance an investor holding shares during the period would have achieved which includes the dividend income. The story across REITs in general this year has been more dovish signaling by the Fed suggesting an outlook for looser monetary policy going forward.

Lower interest rates make the higher yields of REITs as an asset class more attractive and also supports the operating profile of these companies with a lower cost of financing. It's also worth noting that 2018 ended with asset prices particularly depressed following extreme volatility during Q4. The positive performance this year in part reflects that rebound as economic growth and corporate earnings came in strong than expected.

SRET has benefited this year from the large gains among its top holdings including VEREIT Inc. (VER) up 36.6% YTD in total return performance, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) up 33.5% YTD, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) up 29.2% thus far in 2019. These three stocks represent about 12% of total holdings. The returns here are impressive, but in fact, SRET has underperformed the broad market REIT ETFs including VNQ, IYR, and REET in 2019 and more significantly over the past year. The charts below highlight the various time frame performance between price return and total return for comparable REIT ETFs.

The explanation for SRET trailing the other REITs in the past year is in part due to a lack of exposure to higher growth and low-yielding technology-focused "industrial" REITs like Equinix Inc. (EQIX), American Tower Corp. (AMT), and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that together represent nearly 14% of VNQ for example. EQIX is up about 45% in 2019. These REITs have been big winners but offer below average sector dividend yields and thus are not considered for inclusion in SRET. The dynamic of SRET focusing on high yield above all else leads to a 'value' tilt-factor within REITs creating a basket that is on average higher leveraged and thus higher risk. During periods where higher growth and lower-yield REITs outperform like this year, SRET will fall behind.

SRET includes 30 holdings compared to 190 for VNQ. SRET has a more equal-weighted approach with each REIT representing between ~3% and ~4% of the total fund. This adds to the importance of the smaller cap companies to the performance of SRET. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) as an example with a 7% dividend yield has a weighting of 3.2% in SRET and only 0.4% in VNQ. SRET's current dividend yield on a trailing twelve-month basis is 7.9% compared to 3.8% for VNQ.

Conclusion

SRET currently has $235 million in total assets under management and an expense ratio of 0.59%. Overall the fund is a good vehicle to gain passive exposure to high yield among carefully screened REITs although the caveat here is that the higher yields come with higher risk. SRET has a higher concentration in smaller companies that are typically more leveraged with generally riskier asset portfolios. By definition more stable and higher-quality REITs should trade with narrower yields and are not included in SRET highlighting an important distinction. I believe there is value in identifying individual high-yielding REITs through more active investing and focused due diligence. Nevertheless, the Global X SuperDividend ETF should remain on investors' radars as a good benchmark for the high yield segment.

My view is that REITs in general as an asset class are aggressively priced and expensive at current levels and would look for a pullback before adding to any existing position or to begin accumulating shares. Macro monitoring points here should include not only developments in monetary policy and the direction of interest rates but also a consideration for the outlook of economic growth.

