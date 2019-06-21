Amazon Is An Undervalued Growth Company And Has Another AWS Up Its Sleeve

We highlight Amazon’s new growth initiatives and believe that the advertising business will be its next big thing.

Investment Thesis

We are Buy rated on Amazon (AMZN) due to its leadership in secular growth markets and promising initiatives. We believe that Amazon has a long runway of growth in all its underlying businesses and also that its profitability will contribute more than its top line growth to future investor rhetoric with its most profitable segments, AWS and advertising, growing the fastest. We like the valuation and are buyers at current levels.

Intro

We view Amazon as a conglomerate of multiple mutually exclusive businesses and opportunities. With its core operations in retail and cloud commerce and growth optionality, Amazon is difficult to value.

In this article, we try to value Amazon’s two main businesses separately to approximate a fair value for the stock price. We value both businesses by using an EV/future EBITDA multiple of its peers, highlighting Amazon’s tremendous growth. Additionally, we comment on growth levers of the company for the future.

Future EBITDA Estimates Show That AWS Will Surpass Retail

Amazon has managed to combine exceptional top line growth with better profitability. It grew its top line with 31% CAGR while raising its EBITDA margin from ~8% to ~11% from 2016 to 2018. This mostly happened thanks to AWS’s tremendous grow CAGR of 45% during the time frame and its stable +50% EBITDA margins.

This general trend is expected to continue. It’s hard to believe after such price performance of the equity but both of Amazon’s markets are still underpenetrated. US Census Bureau data states that US e-commerce sales still make up just ~10% of total retail sales (Source: US Census Bureau). We estimate that this number is a lot lower outside the US and expect that e-commerce will make up a much larger percentage of retail globally in the future. Needless to say, this is a very favorable trend for Amazon with its ~50% market share (Source: CNBC).

The same underpenetration is the case in cloud computing as well. Gartner expects 16% CAGR growth in the cloud computing market from 2018 to 2022 (Source: Gartner). With almost a third of the global market (Source: Canalys), Amazon will benefit from this trend also.

The Street is aware of the trends. Analysts estimate ~18% CAGR until 2021 from 2018 and 2021 EBITDA margins of ~16% (Source: Gurufocus). We suspect that the trend of increasing AWS contribution will also continue. We’re modeling 35% EBITDA CAGR for AWS which we think is relatively conservative. AWS EBITDA grew 35% in 2017 and 51% in 2018, we take the lower number to pressure the valuation in our bull thesis. Using the consensus EBITDA forecast leaves us with 2021 EBITDA values of $32.8 bn for AWS and $27.9 bn for rest of retail.

Valuing Retail

We use leading retailers in our analysis as a peer group, specifically Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST). Using the multiples of these legacy names is very conservative as they don’t exhibit similar growth to Amazon retail operations’ ~30% top line CAGR. But as aforementioned, we prefer to be conservative in our analysis. Using the two yields an average EV/2021 EBITDA multiple of ~13.4x. Combining our EBITDA forecast with the multiple gives us ~$372 bn value for the retail operation.

Source: Gurufocus, Freyr

Valuing AWS

To value AWS, we use established enterprise vendors Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE). We find that their services and leader status are similar, especially so with Salesforce. With the average ~21.3x multiple and our EBITDA forecast, we calculate a whopping ~$698 bn valuation for AWS.

Source: Gurufocus, Freyr

Approximating Per Share Value For Amazon Gives 14% Upside

Consolidating the two and the net cash position and dividing by shares outstanding yields us $2,171 per share Amazon price. This presents ~14% upside.

Source: Gurufocus, Freyr

We caution that this is a conservative forecast. Using 2021 EBITDA emphasizes Amazon’s near-term growth potential but not long term. This should be reflected in the multiple which arguably is the case with AWS but not with retail. We use legacy retailers for the lack of a comparable peer. Given Amazon’s market leadership and its relatively untapped markets, one could easily argue for a higher valuation. There also is the value of high margin high growth advertising business (discussed below) which we omit. Our analysis should be used as a litmus test of whether Amazon is relatively undervalued, and it seems that it is.

Amazon Could And Is Exploring To Add Another Driver To Its Growth Engine

Amazon has plenty of optionality in creating future growth. It is working on drone deliveries which would skyrocket its retail margins. It’s the owner of Twitch, the leading broadcaster of e-sports which is a fast-growing niche. Its prime video could take a different shape as a standalone entity.

Amazon may not be successful in any of these initiatives, but being successful in one could bore another AWS. They are all plays in relatively large addressable markets. They are good uses of copious amounts free cash flow produced by the company for its growth-hungry investors.

And then, there is the advertising business included in the other category, the new AWS up Amazon’s sleeve. Amazon recently launched its advertising entering Alphabet’s (GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook’s (FB) prized space. We believe that Amazon can be very successful in this initiative. Our conviction relies on two main reasons: 1) the advertiser will most likely already be on the Amazon marketplace, which will increase their success rate significantly due to the convenience alone. 2) Much like ad revenue kings Facebook and Alphabet, Amazon has deep consumer information. This is critical in targeting ads and enables Amazon to overcome the main barrier to entry, and 3) the targeted buyer is on Amazon to purchase and likely has a purchase history.

Alphabet and Facebook allow a wide scope of audience and that is a strength. But enabling access to a willing and able audience, not just an able one, is a massive value proposition for the advertiser. Amazon is already leveraging these in growing its ad revenue more than 36% (Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript). Given the typically favorable characteristics of selling ads, we expect the ad business to make up an important share of Amazon’s top and bottom lines going forward.

Conclusion

Amazon is an extremely rare company in that it is exposed to multiple untapped markets as the absolute leader. It has managed to transform its business several times in the past and we believe that it still has the agility to do so going forward. We like the new initiatives as well as the current ones. We also like the price. We find the company is a core holding for any portfolio and urge investors to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, FB, ADBE, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.