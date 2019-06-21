Sunniva: A Golden Opportunity In California's Cannabis Market

Cannabis In The Golden State

California joined the ranks of recreational cannabis markets in 2016. Thanks to its ~40 million inhabitants, the Golden State has the largest cannabis market in the world, with an estimated $2.5 billion in cannabis sales in 2018. This market has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start, with a patchwork set of local ordinances hampering the industry.

While consumption of cannabis cannot be outlawed in the state, local governments can forbid the production of cannabis in their jurisdictions by refusing to grant licenses to prospective producers. Sure enough, in the years after legalization, counties and towns throughout the state have passed regulations to keep cannabis production out of their areas. Of the 482 municipalities throughout the state, 376 have banned cannabis cultivation and 390 have banned cannabis sales. The ever-changing regulatory framework has caused uncertainty in the market and ended the aspirations of many smaller producers.

Some growers in Anza, California learned this the hard way recently when their growing operations were raided during a city-wide sweep of illegal growing operations. The sweep was preceded by local authorities passing increased regulations on growing operations. Some of these growers were previously authorized to grow cannabis, but were unable to adhere to these new regulations, resulting in their operations being shut down.

These increasingly strict guidelines being set statewide have decreased the supply of high quality and compliant cannabis. Companies that can fill this void stand to realize significant market penetration. In addition, having distribution that is able to work within these ever-tightening regulations will be key to the success of producers in the state.

Sunniva, Inc.

With the combination of a state of the art cannabis production campus and a wholly-owned distribution subsidiary, Sunniva, Inc. (OTCQB:SNNVF) believes they can emerge as a leader in the California market. The company got its start in Canada, where it manages a chain of cannabis clinics under the Natural Health Services (NHS) brand and provides white label vaporizers under the Vapor Connoisseur brand.

Sunniva also envisioned building a cannabis production facility in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia, but recently announced that construction would cease on the project and that all Canadian assets would be sold off, with the funds to be used on their California project. Canada has become saturated with cannabis producers, so I view forgoing this market as a shrewd move by management, albeit one that took too long to make.

Management has indicated that they're planning on unloading all Canadian assets by the end of 2019. They took the first step when they announced that they had sold the property intended for the production facility for $15 million. With over 100,000 registered patients, it shouldn't be much longer before they unload NHS as well.

The Plan For California

The ultimate goal of Sunniva is to be the leading vertically integrated cannabis producer in the state of California. The first step towards this goal was establishing their cannabis production campus in Cathedral City, California. When finished, the campus will include a growing facility and a retail store, replete with observation windows into the growing area.

The facility is expected to produce over 70,000 kg of cannabis annually, with all-in production costs, from planting to selling, expected to be $1.15 per gram. The first phase of the facility is expected to be completed, with plants in the ground, by the end of 2019. Sales should follow in the first quarter of 2020, with the second phase of the facility to be completed in the second half of the year.

The company also owns a fully operational extraction facility nearby that they've been using for both white label production and their newly introduced in-house brands. This facility currently drives the bulk of their revenues, accounting for $7.5 million of the $10.6 million in revenues for the first quarter. Moving forward, the company will source cannabis from their production facility for extraction and manufacturing into higher margin products like pre-filled vaporizer cartridges.

The company has the full support of local politicians, with the mayor of Cathedral City commenting:

"We are excited to be chosen as the location for this world-class cannabis center that utilizes the latest sustainable technology for cultivation. The Sunniva Campus will have a tremendous, positive impact on our economic development through job creation and tax revenue for our public safety, roads and bridges, and community parks.”

Such support, and the fact that their facility will be cGMP certified, should provide Sunniva with a certain amount of protection from the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

The campus is within 150 miles of some of the most populated counties in the entire U.S., including Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Orange County, Riverside County and San Bernadino County, with a combined population of over 21 million residents. With over half of California's population, these residents accounted for nearly $1.5 billion in cannabis sales in 2018.

In order to get their product into dispensaries, Sunniva has acquired a handful of distribution companies. Most significantly was LTYR Logistics (LTYR). The company is already in operation as a cannabis distributor in the state and is fully compliant with California's Track and Trace regulations. LTYR recently acquired a distribution facility in Long Beach, signalling Sunniva's intent to penetrate the Los Angeles market.

Management

Sunniva is led by CEO and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Anthony Holler, whose claim to fame was co-founding ID Biomedical, which was purchased by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $1.4 billion in 2005. ID Biomedical was a leader in manufacturing vaccines, namely flu vaccines. Clearly, Dr. Holler has extensive experience with manufacturing processes and best practices, especially in the area of controlled and highly regulated products.

Kevin Wilkerson is the CEO of Sun CA Holdings, Sunniva's California subsidiary. He joined the team after the acquisition of LYTR, where he served as CEO. He's been involved in the cannabis industry since 2014, so his experience with state regulations on distribution and production should prove invaluable.

The COO is Duncan Gordon, who led the supply chain and manufacturing efforts for industrial equipment manufacturer Kudu Industries. As someone who has worked in supply chain management, I can attest to how important an efficient purchasing system can be. There is opportunity for significant cost savings if the company can establish positive relationships with suppliers and do the due diligence needed to enter company-friendly contracts. As primarily a manufacturing company, it was a wise move to have a supply chain expert leading operations.

Financials

Sunniva last reported financials on May 30, when it reported for the quarter ending March 31. The company reported $10.6 million in revenues and a $2.6 million net loss, compared to $3.9 million in revenues and a $4.7 million loss in 2018. Growing revenues and a shrinking loss are a sign that the company is approaching profitability, although we won't get a true measure of the company until their facility is complete and operating at full capacity.

Please note that the company reports in Canadian dollars, which are currently valued at 75% of the U.S. dollar.

Source: Company Filings

The balance sheet appears to be weak, but the company has already taken steps to address the issue. A cash crunch is imminent, based on cash plus accounts receivable amounting to $12.7 million, while short-term liabilities amount to $15.7 million. In addition, the company used $10.3 million in operations during the first quarter.

However, when the company sold the site for the Canadian production facility, it added $15 million to its coffers and wiped out $2.6 million in debt. Also encouraging is the fact that total assets outweigh total liabilities by over $65 million.

Source: Company Filings

Valuation

Sunniva has a current market cap of $86.5 million and had revenues of $10.6 million in the first quarter, annualized to $42.6 million. This gives them a price to sales ratio of 2, well below some of the larger cannabis companies in the country.

Source: Company Filings

While many of these companies are given a higher valuation given their presence in multiple states, ultimately, it is revenues and income that will drive valuations once the industry matures. Sunniva has an addressable market that will allow them to grow revenues for quite some time.

Risks

Execution by management has been less than stellar recently. The California campus was delayed by a year thanks to changes to the design and an increased budget. They also wasted time and resources pursuing a Canadian production facility that was ultimately abandoned. Management has stated their intent to focus solely on California, so they should be able to run a tighter ship moving forward. With the production facility nearing completion, management's extensive experience with manufacturing, supply chain management and cannabis distribution should make up for lost time.

Thanks to its small market cap, Sunniva is considered a micro cap company. These companies are typically more volatile than larger companies, leading to larger swings in share prices. Due to the federal prohibition of cannabis, Sunniva is unable to list on U.S. exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE. Instead, the company is listed on the CSE and trades OTC in the United States.

Conclusion

More than a year since the recreational market started in California, a clear leader has yet to emerge. No doubt, the patchwork regulatory framework has played a role in keeping the market from reaching its potential. The result is a prime opportunity for a company to establish a fully-compliant, large-scale facility producing quality cannabis. Sunniva, Inc. believes their Cathedral City campus, coupled with their new distribution wing, can become one of the premier cannabis producers in the Golden State. Their depressed valuation relative to peers makes them an attractive buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNNVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.