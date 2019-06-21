Sydney Airport Offers A 5% Dividend Yield Today With An Expected Growth Of 5% In Dividend Per Share

This is a great opportunity for income-seeking investors as SYD provides growing yield and inflation protection over the long term.

The market’s myopic view on short-term struggles in passenger volume growth provides you with an opportunity to buy this great asset.

Sydney Airport Limited (OTC:SYDDF) is a monopoly asset which derives its revenue by charging passengers a fee for using the airport and participating in the profits generated from commerce that takes place in the airport: Duty-Free, Retail, Car Park, Hotel, Leasing offices. SYDDF provides consistent growth and downside protection through its (i) long-term contracts with airlines and tenants, (ii) CPI or higher escalation on commercial revenues, and (iii) growth initiatives in terminal 2/3.

Airports, in general, have strong pricing power over airlines and retailers due to lack of competition and high barriers to entry. For SYDDF, it negotiates commercial charges with airlines without any regulation on price. Similar case for leasing, retail, and car park as well. SYDDF’s car park is one of the most expensive airport car parks around the world.

However, in the short term, a decline in economic activity can lead to a reduction in the number of people flying and the amount of money passengers spend in an airport. SYDDF reported a relatively weak passenger volume growth compared to market consensus and therefore it now provides an attractive dividend yield of 5% in 2019. This is where the history of SYDDF’s passenger volume growth becomes important for prospective investors.

As the chart below shows, short-term decline in passenger numbers have been more than offset by subsequent growth as operating conditions improved. This is due to rising income of middle class in Asia and falling airfares. As a result, a short-term challenge in airport passenger numbers can lead to an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Source: Company Presentation

The below table illustrates stable growth in SYDDF’s DPS over the last seven years which was driven by strong passenger volume growth, an increase in aeronautical charges, and an increase in commercial revenues (retail, car park, leasing). In addition, SYDDF has a high fixed cost base, and therefore, it is able to grow its EBITDA and cash flow faster than its revenue. SYDDF also received an investment grade credit rating from two rating agencies (S&P/Moody’s).

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

To sum up, SYDDF offers investors a significant leverage to strong international passenger growth, capacity additions by airlines, exposure to one of Australia’s most productive retail precincts and a car park that generates margins in excess of its peers and a reliable revenue from property leasing.

This airport is now offering a 5% dividend for prospective investors which is expected to grow at about 5% over the long term (historically it has grown at about 9%). I believe this will be driven by growing its aeronautical revenue through increase in the frequency and gauge on existing services and opening up new services to more countries, especially in South East Asia, Middle East, and South America. In addition, there will be a number of non-aeronautical growth opportunities associated with hotels and retail expansion at Terminal 2/3, unutilised land for support facilities and advertising.

This is a great opportunity for income-seeking investors as SYDDF provides growing yield and inflation protection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.