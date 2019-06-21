Biotech Acquisition Prospects As Handicapped By Market-Makers

The pleasant surprise here is that Arena Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy candidate without the need for any external attention.

Along with comparative price range forecasts by MMs for Biotech ETFs and for the market-tracking ETF, SPY.

Risk~Reward trade-offs among the candidates

Figure 1

(Note: All materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for this article)

Intersections of these expected Reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk exposures (red vertical scale) are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of SPY at location [7], and ETFs BBH at [13], FBT at [11] and IBB at [2].

On a price-change Reward-to-Risk tradeoff, the best stocks look to be Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) at [12] and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) at [1].

But there are other desirable investment traits besides the Risk~Reward issue. Several of them are covered in the columns of Figure 2, the same considerations presented in our recent article on the best DJ stocks to avoid buying now.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

On a stand-alone basis, the most attractive investment in the group is Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any acquisition prospects aside, ARNA is seen to have an upside price potential just shy of +15%. In 81 prior forecasts with similar upside to downside price-change expectations as to today’s outlook, all but two produced profitable outcomes. The average holding periods for those positions were a day short of only 8 weeks, offering a compounding opportunity of more than 6 repeats in a year. They could total a gain of +195% in a year of full utilizations at that rate.

Arena’s odds for profitable investment following forecasts like today’s are higher than any of the others in Figure 3. That, plus its high rate of realized reward further positions it as the outstanding competitor.

Figure 3

Here, like in Figure 2, good is down and to the right, with ARNA at location [3], the market average ETF, SPY at [7] and Neurocrine Biosciences at [9].

Market Valuation History

Figures 4 and 5 tell the real-time evaluations of ARNA via block-trade hedging on a most recent 6 months daily basis, and on weekly extracts of those valuations during the past two years.

All these pictured price-range forecasts are look-aheads based on derivative securities (where ARNA is the underlier) which tend to have legal lives of less than 6 months and the value comparisons are based on portfolio management disciplines limiting holdings to no more than 3 months.

Figure 4

Figure 5

The red flag on Figure 5 is an alert that we have one week shy of two years of daily Market-Maker [MM] hedging forecasts in this 6/13/2019 picture. That arbitrary deficiency has been resolved by Figure 4, along with some even more optimistic upside-to-downside price-change prospects.

ARNA's history of prior forecasts at the current improved Range Index show better odds of profitability at a higher level of +14.7% payoffs achieved in 37 market days, equivalent to a CAGR of +154%.

All of our equity investing comparisons are done with maximum holding periods in mind of no more than 63 market days or 91 calendar days, so longer-term questions of financial soundness rarely enter into preferences between alternative choices.

But with a stock only barely meeting a two-year minimum history, it may be appropriate to verify their viability beyond the next few months if they are not acquired by a Pfizer-competitor. Another Seeking Alpha contributor advises that ARNA has cash and short term investments of over $1 billion, and their current cash consumption is under $30 million per calendar quarter. A stringency from this dimension appears to be unlikely.

Conclusion

While the possibility of being acquired was the initial cause of this examination, it appears that Arena Pharmaceuticals is an attractive wealth-building equity investment without any outside attention providing further opportunity.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 1100 profitable position closeouts at +140% annual rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.