Barnes & Noble Takeover Shows Retail Theme Is Technology Change

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), largest US book retailer with a total of 620 stores, announced plans this month to be acquired by Elliott Management (a $34 billion New York private equity hedge fund) for $683 million (including transfer of debt), see article. Takeover price of $6.50 per share is at 41% premium to previous stock price of $4.59, but still represents a major disappointment for long-term investors. Some may have owned the stock since 1993, having seen Barnes & Noble top out at almost $30 per share on April 1, 2006.

The important benefit of this takeover for Barnes & Noble shareholders (as well as Barnes & Noble's landlords, the Retail REITs) is that this is a takeover in anticipation of a turnaround. Elliott Management also owns UK book retailer Waterstones and plans to put Waterstones successful CEO, John Daunt, in charge of both companies. It appears that Barnes & Noble has found a good home.

With 627 Barnes & Noble stores in the US and 280 Waterstones locations in UK, Elliott Management is facing off against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), online juggernaut that is believed to sell as much as 50% of all new hard copy books as well as a large share of e-books and used books. Barnes & Noble has a successful website allowing loyal customers to purchase books, movies, music, toys, and games, but cannot compete with Amazon in size or selection, customer history or ability to take advantage of cross-selling and financing opportunities.

Still, Barnes & Noble knows their customer base well, having used loyalty programs to reach out to their frequent shoppers and should be able to take advantage of their friendly environment for book lovers at well-established stores. I think we won't see many Barnes & Noble stores close, at least not at first; we are far more likely to see discounting and special offers at Barnes & Noble. Customers should feel upgraded.

Retail REITs with exposure to Barnes & Noble are few. Most Retail REITs have carefully avoided the bookstore segment since the 2011 bankruptcy of Borders (also owner of mall-based Waldenbooks) by happily accepting lease terminations and avoiding new leases. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) announced deliberate downscaling of the bookseller and video game segment over the past 5 years, now with less than 0.5% of total annual rents in the retail media segment. Kimco (NYSE:KIM) draws less than 0.4% of total rents from any bookseller, music seller, or game company. Retail REITs specifically reporting Barnes & Noble as a tenant include Federal REIT FRT, with exposure of 0.7% of total rents from Barnes & Noble, and Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), currently relying on Barnes & Noble for 0.6% of total rents.

Here is Barnes & Noble's last financial press release as a public company, read it here. Barnes & Noble reported their results for final year of operations as a public company yesterday, June 19, 2019, unaccompanied by investing conference call, due to pending takeover. The news was not all bad. Barnes & Noble still has significant market presence, generating $3.6 billion in revenues for FY 2019, ended April 27, 2019, from its 627 stores. Although 4Q 2019 showed an operating loss of ($19.7) million, Barnes & Noble earned a small profit for year FY 2019, much improved from loss of ($125) million for FY 2018. While this is not a picture of exemplary financial health, Barnes & Noble is still in the running for market share of new books sold and still offers a comfortable haven for book lovers who like to browse.

Competition is clearly a concern to be addressed by new management. Barnes & Noble comp store sales decreased (1.9%) for FY 2019 and comp store sales decreased (2.3%) for FY 2019. Although Barnes & Noble is still trying to compete with Amazon's Kindle with its own e-reader, Nook, sales for Nook have been on a sharp downtrend, down (17%) for FY 2019 and down (18%) for 4Q 2019.

Although the greatest threat to Barnes & Noble's future remains Amazon (both for online sales of hard copy books and e-books sold on Nook), I think the true threat is technology change, as we have seen over the past 12 years of change in the way media is delivered and consumed by today's shoppers. These 2 retail failures - Blockbuster Video and Borders - still have something to tell us about current retail challenges.

Lessons of the Past - Blockbuster Video

To consider the long-term outlook for retail booksellers, it is important to consider lessons of the past. I suggest there are 2 previous industry bankruptcies that are instructive, Borders (bankrupt February 2011 with 640 stores) and Blockbuster Video (bankrupt August 2010 with 3,300 US stores). In each case, the stores were well located and the chains had adequate scale. Both had frequent shoppers. Both chains were quick to add in-store services, and both made efforts for online distribution. Both Borders and Blockbuster had support of public shareholders. The true culprit was technology change, in the context of competition in what was still perceived as a growth industry.

For Blockbuster Video, the competitor that did the most to put it out of business was surely Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The competitive innovation offered by Netflix was delivery of DVDs by mail, for a low monthly membership fee of $5-8 per month, instead of in-store rentals with high rental charges and annoying late fees for each title. Although by 2010 Netflix was only getting started with online video distribution and was far behind Blockbuster in both revenues and subscribers, the power of the low cost monthly Netflix membership was the critical factor for success. For a family of 4, moving from frequent Blockbuster rentals to a monthly Netflix subscription saved 90% of media expenses or $80-120 per month.

The first technology change that caught Blockbuster in a trap was the need to carry both Beta tapes and DVDs, significantly adding to inventory costs for each top title. Sales of DVDs added to rental revenues but also added to inventory risk. Rapid turnover of top rental titles meant that tapes and DVDs quickly lost appeal, forcing store managers to dump their inventories out the back door, only to see used tapes and DVDs for sale at $1.00-5.00 apiece from bins placed in front of nearby discount stores.

The second technology change that doomed video rentals were improved recording features on the equipment at customer homes. Remember when we thought it made sense to purchase a DVR to go with our cable connection and HBO subscription? It was a different way of thinking. The same movies and shows that were previously rented from Blockbuster Video were all available at home if we just took the time to read ahead in the program guide to make our recording selections.

Now, video streaming is the only way we go, the third technology change that means there is no going back. Our old DVDs and DVD players have been donated to charity. There was an interim step with streaming devices, such as Roku, Firestick, and Chromecast. Now, smart TVs are installed already streaming-enabled.

Netflix invested to replace its DVD inventory with video streaming, soon emerging as the most successful company in streaming. Netflix now competes successfully against Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube, with new arrivals Disney and Apple threatening to raise the stakes. These companies are so successful from video streaming that they are spending billions on exclusive content. No longer content to just acquire rights to distribute media, they want to make it, own it, and eventually, rent it to each other to maximize distribution. Previously, distributors, video streamers have vertically integrated to become the media source.

Blockbuster's video stores were the high cost media delivery model, as well as the highest price consumers paid per title. No wonder we all dropped Blockbuster so suddenly. The video stores are no longer missed. Blockbuster's name continues in a single place, at Dish Network, see it here, as an optional video channel package called Blockbuster@Home.

Lessons of the Past - Borders and Amazon's Kindle

Borders was a well-managed book store that ran full force into the Amazon juggernaut just at the time when Amazon's Kindle e-reader was getting started in 2007. In fact, the last time Borders reported a profit was 2006, the year before Amazon introduced Kindle. Blessed with an innovative product that met the needs of high demand readers, Amazon sold 3 million Kindle units by December 2009.

Kindle stimulated competitive response but retained the largest market share for e-readers. According to IDC, 12.8 million e-readers of all types had been sold by the end of 2010 and more than 6 million of them were Amazon Kindles. In January 2011, Amazon announced that digital books were outselling their traditional paperbacks for the first time ever on its site, with an average of 115 Kindle editions being sold for every 100 paperback editions. For the past 12 years, Amazon has steadily upgraded the Kindle e-reader, adding new subscription features and screen choices. Kindle is now in its 10th generation, offering more than 6 million e-books in its proprietary Kindle text formats. Barnes & Noble's Nook claims 4.5 million e-book titles but sells only a small fraction of what Amazon sells on Kindle.

Borders was caught with only a short time to respond to the Kindle threat, as in 2007 it was burdened by the cost of exiting over-extended international operations and the high interest cost of its last debt financing, $42.5 million from Pershing Square Management. One could say that Borders was stung; Borders had previously regarded Amazon as a useful place to experiment with online sales. Borders had sold books on the Amazon website for 7 years, from 2000 to 2007, where Borders found itself only one of the hundreds of sources of new and used books. As soon as Amazon launched Kindle e-reader to great success that benefited only Amazon, Borders announced plans to compete with Amazon by setting up its own online site.

Borders own online site was to open in mid-2008, but by March 2008, Borders announced intention to sell the chain due to financial difficulties. With no takeover offers by January 2009, Borders was forced to accept a Pershing Square representative as Chairman of the Board of Directors. By December 2009, Borders was starting to collapse, first closing 182 Waldenbooks stores, then, during 2010 and 2011, hundreds of Borders locations as well.

Borders did get its website open in July 2010, and it stayed open through a tumultuous bankruptcy process, starting in February 2011. Officially, the Borders website closed down on September 27, 2011, with a web link directing users to Barnes & Noble to complete purchase. It was not until October 2011, that Borders cardholders were informed that Barnes & Noble had "acquired Borders brand trademarks and their customer list." This is the only direct link between Barnes & Noble and Borders, as Barnes & Noble showed no interest in the rest of Borders assets; all of the rest of Borders assets were acquired by Books-A-Million in bankruptcy auction.

Borders also opened an eBook store, in July 2010, selling eBook files not for its own e-reader, but for Windows, iPhone, iPad, Blackberry and Android devices. The eBook store was operated by Kobo, known for its adaptable e-reader apps. During Borders bankruptcy, the app branded Borders was changed to Kobo app, and users were offered transfers of their purchases to Kobo's library.

Lessons of the Past - Competition Emerges for Amazon's Kindle

The year 2010 was an important year for e-books, due to introduction of Apple's iPad in April 2010. The first tablet, iPad broke new ground in mobility of consumer apps, enabling users to enjoy quality media streams. iPad runs the same iOS operating system as iPhone. E-book formats for Apple iPad were delivered through numerous downloadable apps offered by Apple app store, while music and videos were delivered through Apple iTunes.

Today, 12 years after Amazon introduced Kindle and 9 years after Apple introduced iPad, e-book formats of all types are read on an assortment of devices (desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets, as well as e-readers), leaving Kindle no longer the sole premier source for publications. It wasn't until July 2012 that an Android tablet arrived to compete with iPad, Google's Nexus 7. Previous versions of Nexus were all smartphones, powered by Google's already ubiquitous operating system, Android, and sold by HTC, LG, Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei. As for Microsoft, Surface tablet arrived on the market in October 2012, offering to enthusiastic consumers the Windows operating system, as an alternative to Apple's iOS and Google's Android.

How do we follow current status of e-book sales? Market share for e-books is difficult to track. Nielsen (through its subsidiary now known as NPD) reports only on hard copy book sales by the largest publishers (up 1.3% during 2018) read it here. Amazon is coy about their latest Kindle metrics. Looking harder, we found this chart from Publishdrive, reporting on the first 9 months of 2017, showing Amazon's market share for Kindle has declined to about 39%, still the largest, but clearly losing market share to Apple, Google, and others.

I also found this interesting chart from Pew Research Center, showing that fastest growth for E-books was on tablets from 2011 to 2016.

E-books now are available free from many sources, including libraries and apps such as Guttenberg. I was especially pleased to find a January 2019 press release from Rakuten Overdrive, read it here. Rakuten Overdrive is working with libraries to deliver e-books (including audio books) through the Overdrive search facility, compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Rakuten says "libraries served over 274 million digital books to cardholders in the past 12 months, a 22% increase over the previous year, which is the highest growth rate since 2015. "

Rakuten Overdrive suggests users install the Libby app, launched during 2018, promising: "an Instant Digital Card. Readers can sign up for a library card and begin borrowing digital content from their local library in under 30 seconds - all from their mobile device." Note that none of this information on public library distribution of e-books is included in NPD surveys or in industry publishing data.

It appears that Amazon is challenged to maintain their superior market share in e-books. Once again, competitive technology has caused the change. Others want into the markets dominated by Amazon, and developments by the largest, best-funded technology companies (Apple, Google, and Microsoft) has made this possible. Amazon itself is not immune from technology change, but Amazon is still the fiercest competitor for any bookseller.

Amazon is also vulnerable to price pressure. Tablets and smartphones deliver cheaper e-books than Amazon's Kindle, and if you go the library, or even just download the Libby app, you can get e-books for free. Barnes & Noble's Nook e-reader has been disappointing (sales down 17% from previous year during FY 2019, continuing years of erosion), but I think Kindle e-reader has recently disappointed Amazon as well.

All of this suggests that Barnes & Noble may be best served by focusing on in-store operations, stimulating sales by membership marketing, and enabling in-store social activities. Even Amazon cannot maintain dominance in e-books. Barnes & Noble is best served just by giving their customers what they want, a place to go to be in the company of books.

Next Media Disruption Also To Take Place at Home

I should complete this article with my own take on the next critical media market to suffer disruption from technology change. It's music - again! We start with a quick look back to Apple for the source of technology change, starting with iTunes.

Apple released iTunes at Macworld in January 2001, offering a way for iPod and Mac users to keep their music online instead of on MP3 players, CDs, and older media formats. More importantly, iTunes was an astonishingly easy place to buy music, whether by the album (for $9.99) or by the song (for $0.99). CDs selling in retail or online stores for $18-$30 each could no longer compete for the attention of iPod users.

iTunes quickly gained market share for all music distribution, and when iPhone was released in June 2007, iTunes sales growth went logarithmic. Casualties of iTunes success included Tower Records (bankrupt February 2004), Musicland (bankrupt January 2006) and Sam Goody (liquidated Dec 2006), as well as Borders (bankrupt February 2011), the bookseller stuck with unsaleable inventories of both CDs and DVDs. Now even Best Buy has finally given up on CDs, promising to have liquidated its entire CD inventory by July 2019.

By 2010, iTunes sold more music than any other retailer in the world, not just for the latest year, also cumulatively. By 2014, iTunes had reached more than 1 billion users in the world, selling more than 35 billion songs to registered iTunes users around the world. But eventually, even mighty iTunes suffered technology change, as in 2016 revenues from streaming music exceeded digital downloads such as iTunes. The next year, during 2017, Apple saw iTunes sales decrease (24%). By 2017, streaming accounted for more than 62% of US music sales, according to RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). By the middle of 2018, it was 75%, as shown in this chart below.

RIAA also provides information on music streaming segments, shown in the chart below. All streaming music market segments, including paid subscriptions, ad-supported on-demand, and customized radio services, are showing strong growth.

Music streaming has not yet reached full maturity, however. As I see it, music streaming market share is about to be impacted by a new technology platform: home hubs with integrated AI voice commands, including Echo Dot with Alexa from Amazon, Home Pod with Siri from Apple, and Google's Home Hub with Google Assistant. Just as e-book market share and prices were impacted by the proliferation of platforms other than Amazon's Kindle, music streaming market share is about to be impacted by consumer choice and usage patterns for what is still an evolving platform.

We have only experienced 2 holiday seasons of home hub deliveries as the new hot consumer item. Many owners of home hubs, particularly those who received them as gifts, are still figuring out how to use them. Some users say they only use it to set a timer for cooking, instead of setting the buttons on their stoves. Some people only use it to ask questions, such as "what time is it?", or "when is the next Game of Thrones episode?" while some users hopefully try more complete requests for information, as in a Google search. Music is likely to be the most significant use of home hubs for generating new revenues for their makers, Amazon, Apple, and Google, but so far, most music choices are made to please the children. A few adults have found their way to audiobooks on home hubs, but most are still using e-reader apps on their smartphones and tablets.

Market share of music streaming is up for grabs through home hubs, but so far the only moves of the big 3 in consumer AI, Amazon, Apple and Google, is to try to focus their advertising spend to sell more home hub devices. Each of the big 3 is waiting for their installed base of home hubs to reach out to them for a music subscription if the user of the hub doesn't already have a music streaming subscription for their mobile devices. Even if the home hub owners already have a music streaming subscription, I think they are likely to change it, depending on both the convenience and the price of music streaming on the home hub.

Google Home Hub is likely to stay the cheapest music streaming, as most users of Google already look to Google's YouTube for both video and music streaming via Chromecast apps. Google Home also supports Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeart Radio. As for Amazon's Echo, Amazon's Alexa hopes you will prefer Amazon Music as your first streaming choice. and they have made it free for Amazon Prime users, at least for now.

I note that Amazon already cut price; as recently as January 2019, Amazon Music for Echo charged $7.99 per month for Prime users and $9.99 per month for non-Prime users. Perhaps Amazon removed the monthly charge for Prime users because it noticed that Echo users were choosing to stream from their own music libraries on their own mobile devices, or from streaming apps such as Spotify on those same mobile devices.

As for Apple, unsurprisingly the highest cost option, Apple's Home Pod ONLY accepts music requests from Apple Music, its streaming music replacement for iTunes (as iTunes is now officially dead). A streaming music subscription for Apple Music costs $9.99 per month or $14.99 per month on a Family Plan for up to 6 individual users.

The new music streaming battle starts now, in 2019, and the home hub will be the battleground where it is fought. If the lessons of past technology are still relevant, as I believe they are, the market share leader, Amazon Echo with Siri, is already feeling a mite defensive. Google Home Hub, with Google Assistant speaking to an educated user base that is quick to try out every low-cost option, appears positioned to gain market share in a gradual, but inexorable way. Apple Home Pad with Siri is likely to become even more insular than it already is, and will do best with its existing customer base of iPhone and iWatch users.

I started this article discussing pending merger of a retail chain, Barnes & Noble. This merger with Waterstones may be the last effort to sell books in US malls. I see that the retail sector is most at risk from technology change. Each individual retailer is coming into direct conflict with the largest and most successful technology companies. As Amazon, Google and Apple struggle for market share in music streaming, while enjoying new funds flow from their latest technology devices, traditional retailers are struggling for survival.

Keep an eye on technology change. Once consumers make their technology choices, revenues from sales and services always follow. Stay tuned for the crashing sound of destruction in the wake of new technology.

