I Don't Have The Risk Appetite For B&G Foods

Since I don't believe I'd sleep well at night owning the stock, I'll refrain from purchasing it at current prices.

While I believe the stock is worth more than $23, there are a few to many risks for me to be comfortable initiating a position.

The firm can just about cover its dividend, and I don't believe a cut is likely in the next 12 months.

Introduction

I must admit, I can be biased to stocks with higher yields. Why? Because I need less dividend growth from them. I explain this more in my recent article "Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You & Me". But extra caution should be applied when analyzing stocks with sky-high yields.

B&G Foods (BGS) is currently trading at $22.97 and yields 8.27%. Can an 8% + dividend stock be safe? Many investors will stay away from these stocks without further inspection.

My M.A.D. Assessment gives BGS a Dividend Strength score of 72 and a Stock Strength score of 56.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid B&G Foods at current prices.

B&G Foods processes and sells packaged food products in the United States. Through its brands such as Accent, B&G, B&M, and Bakers Joy, it sells vegetables, canned meats, spices, and other packaged food products.

My article will first consider the stock's potential as a dividend producing investment, and then its potential for capital appreciation. Doing so allows me to consider all the dynamics surrounding a stock which are relevant to me as an investor.

Dividend Strength

When looking at stocks which yield as much as BGS, our focus wants to be on dividend safety. When a stock's dividend yield spikes as high as this, it is usually because the market is forecasting some form of dividend cut. We want to ensure that the dividend can be covered by the company's fundamentals. Dividend growth potential is less important because it isn't required when investing in very high yield stocks.

Dividend Safety

Payout ratios are at the epicenter of dividend safety. If the company's dividend is too high compared to the company's earnings and cash flow, B&G Foods has an earnings payout ratio of 75%. This makes BGS's payout ratio better than 23% of dividend stocks.

This is quite a high level, although that's to be expected for a stock which yields 8%.

BGS pays 67% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 13% of dividend stocks.

BGS pays 89% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 22% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe B&G Foods' payout ratio to be somewhat worrying. The company has been increasing the dividend every year, but the payout is usually in excess of the company's free cash flow. Furthermore, the company's generation of operating cash flow has been very volatile. The dividend usually represents a large chunk of operating cash flow.

04/04/2015 02/04/2016 01/04/2017 31/03/2018 30/03/2019 Dividends $1.3600 $1.4600 $1.7800 $1.8800 $1.9200 Net Income $0.79 $1.42 $1.66 $3.08 $2.55 Payout Ratio 173% 103% 108% 62% 76% Cash From Operations $1.98 $3.41 $2.53 $1.63 $2.84 Payout Ratio 83% 45% 69% 112% 68% Free Cash Flow $0.74 $2.14 $0.68 $0.83 $2.15 Payout Ratio 182% 68% 258% 226% 89%

Furthermore, BGS has an interest coverage ratio of 3x which is better than only 37% of stocks. This level of coverage isn't great. Interest payments are high enough that they add extra volatility to the company's bottom line.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like BGS's dividend is borderline in terms of safety. The management previously reduced the dividend once in 2008. It then stayed at the same level until management reintroduced dividend growth in 2010. Since then, the company has increased its dividend every year.

Management is committed to returning a large portion of profits to investors through dividends and has reiterated its commitment in its latest earnings call.

The dividend is only just manageable, which I believe reflects management's decision to return large amounts of cash to shareholders and to fuel acquisitions and investments with debt.

Dividend Potential

What of the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth? Does it reflect the company's fundamentals?

B&G Foods has a dividend yield of 8.27%, which is better than 95% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 2% during the last 12 months, which is lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 8%.

What I find surprising is the history of dividend growth, which has been good for a company which yields as much as BGS. The dividend has been fueled by acquisitions. BGS has made more than 20 acquisitions over the past 20 years, which it finances mostly with debt. Any accretion to earnings and cash flow has been translated by increases in dividends.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 15% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 27% CAGR. Clearly, the company's strategy has paid dividends. They have managed to acquire brands from other players in the sector which have been accretive to both earnings and net income.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, BGS's dividend has good potential. The company will be on the lookout for acquisitions which will complement their portfolio of 50 brands. The most recent acquisition of Clabber Girl should be accretive to earnings and cash flow within the following year.

Any future dividend growth should only be expected to come from new acquisitions.

This is why the market has become unhappy with BGS. The company's brands show very little growth. When we look at Q1 sales, revenues only grew 0.04% once adjusted for the sale of Pirate Brands.

The company has now missed earnings estimates in 5 of the last 8 quarters, which each time has pushed the stock lower. Some believe cracks are starting to show, which is understandable. Total debt is now worth more than 4.5 times the company's annual sales. Interest expense has increased 65% over the course of the past 5 years. The company's debt load has been multiplied by 3 since 2012, while sales have only doubled. This tells me that the acquisitions have been costly and that, without much growth within the portfolio of brands, the increase in financial leverage hasn't been offset by enough growth in revenues.

With about 40% of the company's debt expiring in less than two years, investors might start to ask whether the company will manage to borrow at a similar rate, or whether its subpar market performance will increase their risk profile and force them to roll over their debt at a higher interest rate.

And, while the Clabber Girl acquisition will supposedly be accretive to revenues and earnings, management is sending mixed signals. The sale of Pirate Brands showed willingness to deleverage the business. This latest acquisition goes in the other direction. It tells us that the company will most likely continue to look out for acquisitions and will continue adding more leverage each time they purchase a new company.

For all of those reasons, a larger risk premium has been assigned to BGS by investors. The high yield should be viewed as a warning that the market expects more earning misses. Management reiterated its commitment to the dividend in the latest earnings call, but now, the business fundamentals need to follow through.

Dividend Summary

BGS has a dividend strength score of 72/100. While the coverage seems to be only borderline, this reflects a conscious decision by management to return close to all of the company's earnings to shareholders through dividends. Management seems committed to the dividend, which cash from operations can cover. It seems that the company is happy to use debt to fuel acquisitions of PP&E and of other businesses.

Could the dividend be cut in a downturn? Yes, but I believe management would only consider cutting the dividend if it truly has run out of options.

Stock Strength

While I don't expect the dividend to be cut in the next 12-24 months, it is hard to see beyond that for BGS. A hard look at the company's fundamentals and potential for capital appreciation would comfort me in a decision to purchase or stay on the sidelines. I look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality to learn more about a stock's potential for capital appreciation.

Value

I start by looking at value. Valuation is always part of the equation. Overpaying is the easiest way to dilute my capital before I've even received any dividends. While it isn't the only important thing when investing, I believe it would be unreasonable to not include it into the analysis. I like

BGS has a P/E of 9.01x

P/S of 0.89x

P/CFO of 8.06x

Dividend yield of 8.27%

Buyback yield of 1.95

Shareholder yield of 10.22%.

According to these values, BGS is more undervalued than 97% of stocks, which is very satisfying. The most undervalued stocks tend to outperform their counterparts since, sooner or later, investors realize that the company is trading at rock bottom levels and re-rate it to higher multiples. In the meantime, at below 10 times earnings and cash flow, below 1 times sales and with a shareholder yield of 10%, BGS has all the signs of a stock that the market hates.

As you can see, BGS is currently trading way below its historical average PE. In fact, BGS has rarely traded below its current multiple of earnings. This implies that market sentiment is against BGS. It also suggests that if market sentiment were to reverse, the stock could rapidly appreciate back to the $30 mark with little resistance.

Value Score: 97/100

Momentum

The problem with many undervalued stocks is that they stay undervalued for a while. Spotting value, like we've done with BGS, is one thing. Acknowledging that the investment community as a whole hasn't yet done so is a humble yet important statement to make. Sometimes, the market is wrong about a stock. But even when that's the case, it can continue to be wrong for a while. Short-term momentum has historically been a great indicator of performance in the next 12 months.

B&G Foods trades at $22.97 and is down -2.92% these last 3 months, -26.35% these last 6 months and -23.69% these last 12 months. While the stock has traded sideways for the past 3 months, its 6 and 12-month momentum is appalling.

BGS has better momentum than only 24% of stocks, which is worrying. The stocks with the worst performance tend to continue to underperform the market in the next 12 months.

What is more worrying is that the stock's sector has outperformed the market in the past 12 months. While money has been moving into consumer staples (I use the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) as a proxy), it hasn't been moving into BGS. If anything, selling pressure has pushed the stock lower and lower.

I tend to stay away from stocks with the worst momentum, as the odds are skewed against them. Because of this, I'd wait at least a whole quarter before considering an investment, to see whether the downward momentum can stabilize, or even reverse somewhat.

Momentum score: 24/100

Financial Strength

With high-yielding stocks like BGS, financial strength is important. Especially for a stock which grows nearly solely through acquisitions. We'd want to know that it isn't increasing its gearing to a level where the business's earnings, and thus its dividend, were at risk.

BGS has a Debt/Equity ratio of 2.5, which is better than 33% of stocks. The company's liabilities have decreased by 14% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 8.5% of liabilities.

This makes BGS more financially sound than 65% of U.S. listed stocks. This comes as a pleasant surprise. Not only is BGS's liability coverage reasonable, its level of gearing, while high, isn't off the charts. Liabilities have decreased following the sale of Pirate Brands to Hershey (HSY) in September 2018.

Financial Strength Score: 65/100

Earnings Quality

With dividend stocks which have high payout ratios, I pay extra attention to earnings quality. The incentive management has to massage earnings numbers is higher when the dividend represents a significant amount of the company's business.

BGS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 10.6%, which is better than 6% of companies. It depreciates 120.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 53% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 50% of stocks. This makes BGS's earnings quality better than 28% of stocks.

The level of accruals is worrying. It is well understood now that future profits are negatively correlated with the level of a firm's accruals. If you want to read more about why this is the case, this paper is a good place to start, the reference section a good place to read even more. High dividends, high interest payments, and high accruals might be one thing too many for me to be comfortable investing.

Earnings Quality Score: 28/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 56/100 which suggests that BGS, while undervalued and having above-average financial strength, isn't set for soaring performance in the next few quarters. Market sentiment is against the stock, and the low earnings quality suggests that investors could be in for negative earnings surprises at some point in the future.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 72 and a stock strength of 56, B&G Foods is a bit too risky for me. That the stock could have such appalling momentum in a sector which is beating the market worries me. That the stock has previously cut its dividend and then waited 2 years before increasing it worries me. That growth can only come from acquisitions, that also worries me.

While the stock has a lot going for it, there are also many factors which make investing in BGS out of my comfort zone.

As much as I like high yields, I like sleeping well at night better. I don't want to wake up at night with nightmares of bad news about BGS, and I fear that if I initiated a position, that would be the case.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "M.A.D. Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. I sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income-producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on Mad-Dividends.com is sourced straight from the SEC, whereas price data comes from IEX.

