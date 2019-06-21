NuVasive Is On A Better Path, But Remains A 'Show Me' Story

NuVasive looks to be on better footing with new management, but it will take time for late investments in areas like robotics to really show up in the results.

NuVasive (NUVA) has strung together four quarters of above-market growth, but investors remain skeptical as to just how quickly new management can get this business back on a better path. Progress on operating margin expansion has been frustratingly inconsistent, though management has made it clear that 2019 is a re-investment year, and it will take time for the company to recover from the mistakes of the former management team, including supporting/ignoring the wrong product development opportunities.

The shares look undervalued to me on both cash flow and revenue growth, and I believe the company is on its way toward fixing/resolving a lot of the issues that have caused problems over the last few years.

New Management, New Priorities

It’s easy to bash the former CEO of NuVasive now that he’s gone, but it is also clear that the company missed some key developments in its core spine market. For starters, management seemed to be caught flat-footed by the slowdown in the spine market led in part by greater usage of spinal stimulation devices.

At the same time, though, while competitors like Globus Med (GMED) and K2M (now part of Stryker (SYK) ) were investing in innovative growth-driving products that the market actually wanted, NuVasive spent a lot of time and energy on products that have yet to ramp to the extent previously hoped. K2M and Globus both invested early in 3D printing technology (as has Stryker, though moreso in large joints), and K2M pushed further into the under-innovated complex/deformity market while Globus turned more attention to trauma. Both also recognized the value in expandable cages (Globus was first and remains the leader, I believe) earlier than NuVasive.

Maybe the clearest, or at least highest-profile, example is in robotics. Globus developed a strong robotics portfolio at a time when NuVasive’s then-CEO was talking down the value and importance of robotics in spine surgery. Medtronic (MDT), too, recognized the value in robotics and ultimately bought its partner Mazor. Now there is widespread interest in robotics across ortho, including spine, and NuVasive is rushing to catch up, with management guiding to a first look at their system at this year’s NASS meeting in September.

Given the initial comments and presentations from NuVasive’s new CEO (who led Medtronic’s Surgical Innovations business), I think the company will work hard to make up for lost time, while also continuing to support some of the better innovations of the past era. That’s particularly relevant to Pulse, the spine surgery automation system that includes planning, imaging, monitoring, and navigation and that will also integrate the robotics system. Likewise, the company will continue to develop the “boundary” distribution/logistics model that will see the company move away from a centralized fulfillment center in favor of a hub-and-spoke system that will be closer to customers.

Margin Challenges Remain

NuVasive’s leadership is also going to be focusing on a long-troublesome issue for the company – its inconsistent progress on operating margins.

The company has continued to make progress with in-sourced manufacturing, with the company seeing benefits from its West Carrollton facility in the first quarter, but there is still room for more improvement. There are also still significant scale opportunities outside the U.S. (where the company’s market share is around half to one-third of what it is in the U.S., and sub-scale in many regions), and meaningful asset efficiency opportunities within the U.S., including improved inventory turnover. Last and not least, improved sales force execution and efficiency remains on the docket, though just some measure of stability here would likely be an improvement.

These improvements won’t really be showing in 2019, though. While first quarter operating margin was much better than expected (15%, beating expectations by about 250bp), the company will be increasing spending to support the Pulse launch in late Q2, continue development of the robotics system, implement the boundary model, and get into compliance with new EU compliance rules, including sterile packaging.

Management has dialed back expectations for margin improvement somewhat, with the target revised from 25% to “20% to 25%”, though in line with the target of a few years ago of “20%-plus”. I think they can get there, but it is going to take time, and I don’t think 20% margins are too likely before 2022/2023.

The Outlook

I’m expecting mid-single-digit revenue growth from NuVasive, as I do believe the company can outgrow the U.S. market long term and continue to build share in overseas markets. The expectation of market-beating growth in the U.S. is a relatively bullish call, but I think the company’s core minimally-invasive instrumentation business is still competitive. I also expect good growth from the advanced material science efforts, as well as the Pulse platform (including the eventual robotics addition) which addresses a market worth over $2 billion (albeit one where Medtronic has a strong existing presence).

I still believe that NuVasive can get to 20%+ FCF margins, but it is going to take a little longer than I expected. Even so, I still expect low double-digit FCF growth on a long-term basis.

Discounted cash flow suggests a fair value around $60, while a growth-driven EV/revenue model gives me a fair value in the high $60’s. I would also note that NuVasive was “in play” earlier this year on a Financial Times report that Smith & Nephew (SNN) was considering an acquisition. Such a transaction still seems at least plausible to me, though it’s not something I’m counting on in my valuation.

The Bottom Line

I like turnaround stories underpinned by solid business plans, and I think NuVasive has that now, though we’ll have to wait until August to hear more about the plans and priorities of the new CEO. I do have some concerns that the new robotics platform will underwhelm in September, even if it is just the first look at a system that can/will be improved and developed further over time. Although the shares are already up about 40% from the early January lows, I still think there is some upside here as many analysts and investors are still in “wait and see” mode.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.