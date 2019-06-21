Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others

Wonder Why I Look at Insider Buying? This is Why

This week, I noted significant insider buying activity in both Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). I combined those items with the acquisition of a Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) refinery in California by PBF to give me enough insight to get behind buying PBF. You also have to take into account the sharp rise in refiners' prices yesterday: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), all up 4%, while Valero (NYSE:VLO) just up 2% without the current news item. Yes, the geopolitical news has a huge influence, but insiders make longer-time-scale decisions than some saber-rattling in the Persian Gulf, and no, I don't think there will be major military ops with Iran. How about that Memorial Day weekend that consumed the most gasoline ever in the US? Main Street is doing better than Wall Street, and wages for low-skilled workers are the fastest-growing demography. What better to do than to load up the car with the kids and go to Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) for the Memorial Day Weekend? Yes, I like FUN, and if you like dividends, you should like it, too.

Fire Sale CG, or ET? Not So Fast

Now we have the unfortunate news that the largest refinery - Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) - on the east coast co-owned by Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is on fire. This is breaking news, so hopefully, with 1,100 workers there, no one is hurt. The conflagration and explosion were so loud that residents in Southern New Jersey heard it from south Philadelphia. I would caution selling ET on this news, because even though this is a huge facility, it is not ET's biggest business. Most investors own ET as a long-term income generator via a dividend. I would actually wait for more news, and actually, I might be inclined to BUY ET if the share price is sufficiently reduced. Either action should not be done today. I would wait to Monday or Tuesday; if the damage is as bad as it seems right now, shares might become even more attractive for the dividend investor. As far as the Carlyle Group, I am monitoring the financial news, and so far, there are no news items on CG at all. Someone who might want to do a trade on CG, if you can analyze what one of the largest refineries in the country and the largest on the east coast means to CG financially, it might make sense to long some puts. Again, this is breaking info and CG is in a JV with ET in this refinery. If you can do some calculations that betting on CG to the downside makes sense, then do the trade, but only if you are an experienced options trader. This is not the trade for the options beginner to try the first time.

This brings me back to the Permian consolidation play I've been talking about

Insider activity is an essential tool for both individual companies' prospects and for overall sectors. It seems clear to me that all refiners are going to profit from the direction of the oil price, which is up. The profitability logic is actually fairly simple, as the price of oil goes up, the oil currently being processed came in at the cheaper price, but the gasoline will be sold at the new dearer price. No one knows this better than the refiners because they understand in real time what the crack spread is going to be. Clearly, an insider just doesn't buy for the quick trade, so to me, I would say that the fall in oil is likely to be over at least going into fall. This plays into my larger call for the consolidation of Permian players as well.

Another insider activity is the steady buying in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), the first consolidator buying Anadarko (NYSE:APC). I think the market is overly pessimistic on OXY, and with the oil price going up, I think OXY might be an interesting speculative stock. It also gives off a nice dividend - ~5% - so long-term investors might like it too. The big Permian players - PXD, EOG, FANG, HES, CXO, DVN - and then the smaller names - XEC, PE, MTDR, JAG, WPX, CPE, CRZO - are to be bought. You may have noticed that this list is smaller than my previous. My whole notion right now is to focus on the Permian only. If you know of an E&P company that is focused on the Permian that isn't on this list, it might just be that I am unfamiliar and not that I am making a judgment. Feel free to leave the name in the comments section so we can discuss. Just to put a sharper point on this, non-Permian names should also go up if the notion that the bottom on the price of oil is in. My thesis is that there will be more mergers in the Permian and therefore more alpha.

M&A is a major feature of the stock market now

There are several M&A trades going on besides the Permian; the others are the purchase of Cloud & Software applications by larger tech companies. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) bought Computer Associates, IBM (NYSE:IBM) bought RedHat, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) bought Looker, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) bought Tableau. These are huge multi-billion-dollar buys. Then you have media like Disney (NYSE:DIS) buying Fox, CBS (NYSE:CBS) buying Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) (in discussion). Then you have defense; the latest is United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN). Also, you have the pharmaceutical industry consolidating the biotech space; Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) buying Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) buying Array Bio (NASDAQ:ARRY). If the economy was about to go into a recession, would there be this much merger activity? M&A is a sign of health in the stock market, and over time, the stock market is a great predictor of the economy's health. There is no recession in sight. This is why I find this pounding on the Fed to cut rates so ridiculous. Long-term readers know that I was against the December 2018 rate raise; I am just as against cutting it now. We have gone through the pain of adjusting to it, why would we want to waste it now? Do we want to emulate Europe and Japan with zero to negative rates? That is where we are headed if we continue this nonsense. Ok, stepping off the soapbox...

And with that, I want to wish you all a great weekend. This Sunday, I will publish a piece going through the hurdles that we need to get through in order to continue breaking out to higher highs. It is not just the Trump/Xi meeting that we have to get past... Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.