Las Vegas Sands: Political Risks And Economic Fears Are Overblown, Valuation Is Low

Markets almost always hate uncertainty. Fear and uncertainty often go together, and markets often have trouble pricing in intangible risks that aren't as simple as clearly reported financial losses.

The U.S.-China relationship is the most tenuous that its been in decades. Trump got elected on a pledge to stand up to China, and he has followed through by enacting tariffs. China has responded, most pointedly with limits on U.S. agricultural imports, and fears remain that China may retaliate against U.S. companies operating in China such as Las Vegas Sands (LVS).

Las Vegas Sands is $52 billion dollar casino and gaming company that operates worldwide. The company generates nearly 60% of EBITDA from Macau, and much of the company's most impressive recent growth has come from Macau. Sands earns nearly 29% of its revenue from Singapore, and just 12% from the U.S. Las Vegas Sands is expected to earn $3.53 per share next year and the company trades at 16x average estimates for next year likely earnings.

Las Vegas Sands has navigated Chinese politics very over the last decade, and the company is extremely well positioned in Macau and other key markets.

I think Las Vegas Sands's shares are significantly undervalued because I think the stock is cheap, political risks to Sands's business are overblown, and gaming revenue in Macau continues to remain strong even with some signs of a slowdown in China.

Las Vegas Sands has had nice run over the last decade, but shares have gone nowhere since late 2014.

Before 2015 Las Vegas Sands faced some tough times, but the company has been taking market share at the high end in Macau, with high rollers and the company's earnings have grown particularly impressively since late 2014. Las Vegas Sands operates several main casino resorts in Macau, the Sands Macau, the Venetian Macau, and Sands Cotai Central.

The two biggest concerns the Las Vegas Sand currently faces in China are political uncertainty and fears of a slow down in overall gaming revenues in Macau. Las Vegas Sands is the biggest U.S. casino operator in Macau, but Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) also operates casino in this highly desirable territory. The Chinese government recently renewed MGM's license in Macau to 2022, the license was set to expire in March of this year. This recent renewal came despite a clear lack of progress in bilateral trade talks.

The reality is that U.S. casino operators are partner with the Chinese government, and the casino and entertainment industry in Macau has grown exponentially since the Chinese government broke Stanley Ho's monopoly in 2002. U.S. casino operators have been major players in the development of Macau for decades and the recent renewal of MGM's license shows that the Chinese government is not retaliating against U.S. companies operating in Macau despite the current trade tensions. Las Vegas Sands has been very savvy in maneuvering in Macau, and that is a big part of the reason why the Sands is the best situated U.S. casino operator in this territory. The Chinese government also taxes revenues in Macau at 39%, and tax revenues from Macau have also grown significantly since 2002.

Las Vegas Sands has performed very well even during the recent economic slow down in China, and Sands remains very well positioned at the top end of the market even if there is a further slowdown in the world's second biggest economy. Sands has been taking market share at the high end aggressively over the last several years, and the company's higher leverage to upper income individuals makes the business more insulated from a possible slow down that Sands's peers.

Fears of a slow down in the Chinese economy causing a significant slow down in Macau also appear to be overblown, and traffic in Macau has remained strong over the last 6 months. Macau experienced record traffic for the recent New Year, tourist arrivals are up this year from last year, and Morgan Stanley recently raised forecasts for gaming revenue in Macau this year. Government revenues from Macau are also up nearly 4% from last year.

Uncertainty often creates fear, but that fear can lead to both volatility in the market, and opportunities for investors. Sands and most U.S. casino operators have been critical to the development and ongoing operation of the gaming industry in Macau for decades, and the policies of one U.S. president isn't likely to change a nearly 20-year relationship. Las Vegas Sands has ambitious plans for Japan, and the company is already very well positioned in both Singapore and Macau. Whether or not Trump gets a second term, both China and the U.S. have a mutual interest in resolving trades disputes and continuing a strong economic relationship. As political and economic concerns likely subside in coming months, Sands growth rate and investor confidence in the company should only improve.

