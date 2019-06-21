Slack IPO: Huge Pop Unleashes Animal Spirits

After netting out Slack's ~$847 million of cash, Slack is now trading at 33x forward revenues, putting it as one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector.

Though Slack is a rapid-growth company, management's own guidance as well as Slack's pace of billings growth indicate that growth will slow down dramatically in FY20.

Shares of Slack closed their first day of trading just under $39, marking a huge 50% pop relative to its reference price of $26.

Right before Slack Technologies (WORK) went public, all bets were valid on how this IPO (or rather, direct listing) would perform. On one hand, Slack had been one of the most prominent unicorns in Silicon Valley and a true disruptor in enterprise chat, notching a vaunted ~$17 billion valuation and boasting blue-chip names like Accel Partners as its primary backers. On the other hand, less than two weeks prior to its public debut, Slack itself had warned that its momentum was fading, and guided to slowing revenue growth in the current fiscal year.

The bulls outweighed the bears: in its first day of trading, Slack soared to close at just under $39, marking a 50% jump to the so-called reference price of $26. Trading on heavy volumes, Slack caught a bid earlier in the day after opening at $38.50, eventually closing out near where it opened:

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: is Slack a buy, or is it too late to get a good price on this venerable name? In my view, while I remain incredibly positive on Slack's financial profile as well as its positioning in the enterprise software market, I can't justify Slack's extreme valuation. Then there's also the matter of Slack's shaky performance in the year to come: the company has virtually no track record for execution, and it has echoed concerns of decelerating revenue growth similar to many other mid-cap software companies like Docusign (DOCU) and Zuora (ZUO). In my view, Slack is destined to play out like these names: immensely popular with investors at first, but fading over time as growth cools down and as newer IPOs take center stage. Patient investors will likely have an opportunity to buy Slack later at much better prices.

Generally this year, the bigger IPOs have underperformed smaller ones. Giant unicorns like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have fizzled since going public, while smaller and lesser-known names like CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) have thrived. The only large-cap unicorn that has managed to buck this trend, though only slightly, is Pinterest - which is up 42% relative to its offering price of $19, but still flat to its opening price of $27. That still trails heavily behind Zoom, which is up roughly 3x since going public.

With Slack already notching a >$20 billion market cap, the opportunity for investors to multiply their money (as in Zoom) has dramatically diminished. Slack's strong Day 1 performance is a function of its novelty, and is unlikely to represent a sustained rally. When Slack's fundamentals come back into the picture, enthusiasm will fizzle down.

A deep dive into Slack's valuation relative to an expected challenging year

First, let's get a handle on where Slack's valuation stands after its IPO. Slack's cap table in its final prospectus lists a share count of 0.9 million Class A shares and 529.3 million B shares (which got converted into A shares through the direct listing). With this share count of ~530 million, Slack's Day 1 price of ~$39 indicates a market cap of $20.70 billion.

Figure 1. Slack capitalization table

Source: Slack finalized prospectus

We also give Slack credit for the fact that it has a clean, cash-rich balance sheet. The company recently released unaudited Q1 results that denoted a balance sheet with $847 million in cash and cash equivalents:

Figure 2. Slack balance sheet Source: Slack Q1 earnings release

After netting out this cash balance from Slack's current market cap, we arrive at an enterprise value of $19.85 billion.

As another refresher, Slack has also released its expectations for FY20 to the Street alongside its unaudited Q1 results. Though the company generated over $400 million in revenues at an 88% y/y growth pace in FY19, it's expecting a dramatic slowdown in revenues this year, and management is pointing to a full-year growth range of 47-50% y/y to land at revenues of $590-$600 million for FY20:

Figure 3. Slack FY20 guidance Source: Slack Q1 earnings release

The first question investors have is a basic one: how believable is Slack's guidance? Most investors are accustomed to the fact that most technology companies, especially recent IPOs, tend to set expectations low so that they can generate a consistent pattern of "beat and raise" quarters that can gently nudge the stock price up in a smooth rise. But in Slack's case, the argument for over-conservatism might be moot, as we've already seen evidence of rough deceleration kicking in.

Slack's Q1 revenue growth rate slowed down to 67% y/y, but perhaps even more alarming, the company's Billings growth rate slowed down to just 47% y/y:

Figure 4. Slack Q1 billings Source: Slack Q1 earnings release

As veteran software investors are aware, Billings often presents the longer-term view of a software company's growth, as it represents the net add to a company's full-year revenue pipeline. Billings growth rates are often a leading indicator of where revenue growth rates are headed. The fact that Slack's billings growth rate clocked in at the low end of the company's FY20 revenue growth range is a worrying sign indeed. Companies across the software sector have noted sales execution issues, ranging from renewal concerns to a lengthening of deal cycles or unpredictable IT buying patterns caused by macroeconomic instability. It seems that Slack is not immune to the woes befalling its sector either.

Back to the question of valuation: if we take Slack's guidance at face value, the $595 million midpoint of Slack's revenue ranges implies that the company is currently trading at a revenue multiple of 33.4x EV/FY20 revenues. Without a doubt, this is one of the most excessive valuations in the entire enterprise software industry. It doesn't really matter if you believe Slack's guidance is conservative, either - even if you believe Slack can maintain a 60% y/y growth rate in FY20 and hit $640 million in revenues, its valuation multiple would still only shrink to 31.0x forward revenues.

Tech investors, of course, are no strangers to paying mind-boggling revenue multiples for companies that don't make any money (indeed, Slack's FCF burn in Q1 widened to -$34.2 million, more than double 1Q19's cash burn of -$15.0 million), but the notion that investors should be willing to pay for Slack the same multiple of its revenues as investors are currently paying as a multiple of Microsoft's (MSFT) earnings is ridiculous.

One of the most generous compares we can offer for Slack is Atlassian (TEAM). Atlassian has a similar suite of collaboration/enterprise workflow tools that are similar to Slack; its 38% y/y growth pace(from its most recent quarter) is only slightly lower than Slack's 47-50% y/y growth range for FY20, but Atlassian is also twice as large of a company, guiding to $1.2 billion in revenues for the current year. In addition, Atlassian makes up for its slower growth rate by being FCF-positive.

Atlassian has long been able to maintain its reputation as one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector - but even Atlassian hasn't broken the >30x forward revenue multiple ceiling. At Atlassian's current price of $135, the stock is trading at just under 26x forward revenues:

Data by YCharts

Slack - a smaller, less profitable company - is trading at a seven-turn premium to Atlassian. In my view, this premium is bound to collapse. We can also compare Slack to some faster-growing companies, such as MongoDB (MDB) (78% y/y growth), Zscaler (ZS)(61% y/y growth), Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) (55% y/y growth), or Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) (50% y/y) growth:

Data by YCharts

Even against these names, Slack still maintains its wide premium. With its valuation currently topping the entire SaaS sector, investors shouldn't get comfortable buying at these levels.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Slack is an exciting company that has topped investors' IPO wish lists for many years. That pent-up anticipation is what is feeding Slack's IPO valuation, not its fundamentals. The company's generous ~25% valuation bump relative to its last private market valuation is unlikely to be sustained, especially with where comps are trading: even the most favorable comps like Atlassian and Okta haven't touched a valuation multiple this high.

Look at names like Uber, Lyft and Pinterest: the hottest unicorns don't always make the best public market investments. Steer clear of the Slack IPO until a better price avails itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.