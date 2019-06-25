An Overlooked 7.1% Yield With 15% Upside From Sotherly Hotels

The risks are however above average. Should you invest?

The 7% dividend yield is very well covered at a 50% payout ratio. The dividend has been hiked in 11 of past 15 quarters, and another dividend hike could be coming soon.

For a firm trading at a low multiple of just 7 times expected FFO, the underlying results are relatively strong with solid growth.

Sotherly Hotels is a micro-cap hotel REIT that has long remained overlooked by markets, causing it to trade at a depressed valuation.

The biggest treasures are often found where most aren’t even looking.

Finding undervalued securities is increasingly difficult in today's market environment. Broad market equities (SPY) are priced at near all-time-highs and valuations have expanded to a point where bargains are ever scarcer.

Moreover, knowing that the market is at least somewhat efficient, we are very skeptical about investing in large-cap mainstream stocks such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Netflix (NFLX). While such companies may perform just fine in the future, we hardly doubt that there is "alpha" to be earned in such overcrowded market segments.

Rather, we strategically put greater focus on less crowded, more obscure, unsexy and potentially more inefficient segments of the financial market. We believe that this is where Treasures are found, simply because more investors ignore these companies.

Today, we will focus on a small hotel company that we consider to be undervalued by the market. Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) is a micro-cap Hotel REIT that recently traded at $7.19 per share and pays a $0.13 quarterly dividend resulting in a 7% annual dividend yield. SOHO is currently priced at just 7x FFO despite having a favorable track record.

The company appears to be underpriced due to its small market cap of ~$110 million - making it impossible for most institutions to even consider investing in the company. The volume may not be large enough for multi-billion-dollar funds, but it is plenty for us, smaller investors, to potentially invest in SOHO and gain exposure to its portfolio of underpriced hotel properties.

Concentrated Portfolio of High-Quality Hotels

While most REITs own hundreds of properties, SOHO is very concentrated in comparison with only 14 properties today.

The portfolio is focused on the higher-quality segment (upper-upscale and upscale) of the hotel market. Today 54% of its properties are classified as upscale with the remaining being upper-upscale at 40% and luxury hotels at 6%. Hilton (HLT) is today the largest operator with about 54% of SOHO's hotels, Hyatt (H) operates 10%, Marriot (MAR) 5% and the rest is shared between other independent operators at 31%.

As a small company, SOHO is lacking wide diversification, which increases risk, but it also enhances the reward potential of any individual asset. Therefore, it is important to look at each asset individually and review their respective markets along with their growth potential.

In the case of SOHO, we note that the collection of assets is of high-quality, located in attractive sub-markets with barriers to entry, strong demographic growth, and bright, long-term growth prospects. The 14 properties owned by SOHO:

#1- The Whitehall, Houston, TX

#2- The Georgian Terrace, Atlanta, GA

#3- The DeSoto, Savannah, GA

#4- Hotel Ballast, Wilmington, NC

#5- Hyde Resort & Residences, Miami, FL

#6- Hyatt Centric Arlington, VA

#7- Sheraton Louisville Riverside, Jeffersonville, IN

#8- DoubleTree by Hilton, Philadelphia, PA

#9- DoubleTree by Hilton, Raleigh, NC

#10- DoubleTree by Hilton, Jacksonville, FL

#11- Crowne Plaza, Tampa, FL

#12- DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, Hollywood, FL

#13- DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel, Washington, DC

#14- Hyde Beach House, Hollywood, FL (Under Development)

The properties are mostly located in Eastern and Southern markets with a focus on coastal cities. These markets are famous for superior population growth and strong demand for hotel rooms. At the micro level, SOHO's properties possess natural moats with "barrier to entry" thanks to their superior locations.

The superior, long-term growth potential of coastal markets is balanced with greater risk of hurricanes. While this may occasionally cause greater cash flow volatility in the short run, it should not be a major worry to long term-oriented shareholders in our opinion.

An "Alpha"-rich Investment Strategy

Rather than simply buying stabilized assets and waiting for reservations to come in, SOHO is much more entrepreneurial in its investment approach. It aims to boost investment returns by:

Pinpointing geographic focus to higher growth markets. Buying opportunistic assets. Creating value at the asset level.

Focusing on top markets on the macro as well as the micro level should reward investors with stronger cash flow growth and better value preservation over time. This is especially true if the assets can be bought at opportunistic prices due to prior managerial issues or deferred capex.

SOHO has proven to be capable of doing exactly that as it regularly buys under-managed properties and then finds ways to increase the cash flow by improving operations. This is done by means of renovation, replacing key employees, or full-blown reconversions of the hotels and rebranding. SOHO has in the past four years repositioned 10 hotels - representing ~90% of its wholly-owned portfolio.

The company provides great details about how it creates value at each property in the latest corporate presentation (Click hereto access).

It is such aggressive management initiatives that set apart outperformers in the hotel industry. With freshly repositioned assets, we expect SOHO to have what it takes to keep generating value in the coming years with increasing revenue per room and cash flow.

Numbers Speak Louder Than Words

The RevPAR (average revenue per available room) has compounded at an average of 4.31% in the last five years:

The overall hotel EBITDA has shown even stronger growth at 8.2% per year:

The AFFO per share has grown at 3.6% per year despite the occasional disruption caused by hurricanes and the dilution of renovations:

Numbers don't lie… And SOHO is clearly generating value here. Even more encouraging is that SOHO is expecting its margin to continue expanding closer to 30%:

During the latest quarterly conference call, the CEO expressed his continued optimism and noted that:

"We experienced a strong quarter to start the year. Each of our boutique hotels boasted double-digit gains in RevPAR, helping the portfolio achieve a RevPAR increase of 8.8% over the same quarter last year. We are pleased to see our repositioning strategy begin to take full effect and we look forward to the conversion of our Tampa property to Hotel Alba later this quarter."

Low FFO Valuation Multiple

SOHO currently trades at one of the lowest FFO multiples over the hotel REIT peer group:

Source: High Yield Landlord - REIT Market Intelligence Sheet

Currently offered at 7 times expected FFO, SOHO appears to be underpriced on an absolute basis as well as on a relative basis. The hotel peer group currently sells at 9x FFO or a nearly 30% premium as compared to SOHO.

Given that SOHO owns some of the best properties in its peer group, we consider this discount to be excessive. Some discount is justified to account for the higher leverage of SOHO, but 7x appears unreasonable for a company growing this fast.

Pricing the shares at 8x FFO would not be a stretch and would result in 15% upside from today, and yet, the company would still trade at a discount to peers.

Big Dividend, Low Payout Ratio, Consistent Growth

On top of the attractive upside potential, the dividend in itself is very attractive here. SOHO currently yields a generous 7% with a low payout ratio at about 50%. This is one of the highest yields and lowest payout ratio at the same time in the hotel sector.

Thanks to its low payout ratio, SOHO is able to keep reinvesting cash flow towards its growth and has managed to raise the dividend in 11 out of the 15 past quarters.

High Yield + Low Payout + Growth = Perfect situation for a dividend investor.

Add to this some upside potential form multiple expansion, and you got yourself a deal.

Two Big Risks That Keep Us on the Sidelines (For Now)

We see two main risks to the thesis in SOHO:

(1) Firstly, the company is highly leveraged, and arguably even overleveraged when considering that it operates in a cyclical sector. With over $400 million in debt and only ~$85M in equity, it looks like the REIT is playing with fire. In reality, the leverage is lower after accounting for the fact that its equity is being undervalued by the market and that the true value of its asset is not reflected on the balance sheet. Nonetheless, the leverage remains very high and above the average of its peer set.

(2) Another risk to consider is the state of the economy. It is well known that the performance of hotel REITs is highly dependent on the health of the economy. If the economy was to turn south, SOHO would underperform quite drastically since it is a leverage play on a cyclical sector. Assuming the economy continues to expand at a reasonable pace, SOHO should be able to manage its debt load and shareholders would likely earn a market-beating return. This remains however a highly leveraged bet on the future state of the economy.

Bottom Line - Better Opportunities Elsewhere

SOHO owns a portfolio of 14 hotels that is very attractive, and the company has a favorable track record. Its share price appears to be mildly undervalued, but the excessive debt load in a late cycle economy gives us a pause.

