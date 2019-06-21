HSBC: Geopolitical Risks Have Increased

Background

On March 28th this year I wrote an article titled "HSBC: Uncertainties At Home," and since then the uncertainties highlighted in the article has in my opinion increased. As I pointed out, HSBC's two biggest markets are Hong Kong and the U.K. In the article, I said that:

The business prospects in both of these two 'countries' are shrouded in clouds from significant uncertainties about its economic near term future.

This article will look at the geopolitical risks for the bank, and why portfolio management, which is vital for obtaining alpha, made me reduce my stake in HSBC got reduced at this point in time.

Fundamentals

After having reported profit before taxes up 16% to $19.9 billion for 2018 in comparison to 2017, we saw a further continuous improvement in profit before taxes in the first quarter of 2019. It went up another 9% from the corresponding quarter last year on an adjusted basis, coming in at $6.4 billion.

In the UK, it is the residential mortgages which form the largest lending exposure for the bank.

If we look at loan to valuation, their book is quite conservative, but I do have some concern about the future of interest-only mortgages, and whether these will be allowed to even exist in the future. Australian banks are no longer allowed to offer this, and there will be severe pain for lenders who has to convert from interest-only mortgages to those that will have to be amortized. Should the U.K. implement this, it is an area to look out for.

Risks for HSBC in Hong Kong

The largest demonstration ever in the history of Hong Kong took place on Sunday 16 June 2019. According to SCMP, the peaceful protest had an estimated turnout of 2 million people. One could argue, and certainly, the mainland Chinese which understandably has been very quiet about this throughout the media will say the numbers are smaller. No matter how you look at it, it is a lot of people, bearing in mind that the entire population is only roughly 7.5 million.

Source: SCMP

To make a long story short, when China and the United Kingdom agreed on handing Hong Kong over to China, both sides signed an agreement which called for a "1 country - 2 systems" and giving Hong Kong full autonomy, free from interference from China, using their own judiciary and laws up to the year of 2047, when the agreement would be revisited.

One reason for Hong Kong's phenomenal success can be attributed to the governance and framework put in place by the British that ruled Hong Kong in the past. Including the rule of law.

The extradition bill proposed by Hong Kong, now suspended, would if passed, allow Hong Kong to surrender criminal suspects on a case-by-case basis to mainland China upon their request. Looking back just a few months, we know that China arrested two Canadian citizen in China alleging they had broken the law. This was purely in retaliation to Canada's arrest, on behalf of the American Government, of the CFO of Huawei. There is presently more than 80,000 American citizen living in Hong Kong. Based on what China has done in the past, it is not difficult to understand why Americans, including some of the members of the U.S. Congress, are gravely concerned about the recent development. What would stop them from requesting the arrest of some American businessman under some trumped up charges of corruption or some other things?

The people of Hong Kong are smart. They know that if their autonomy gets further eroded, it is only a matter of time before multinational corporations, which are presently large contributors to the country's wealth and jobs, will look at other options. It has always been a very expensive place to operate in. Why would they want to be there and pay much more for staff and real estate than what they would do just across the border in Shenzhen? After all, if the laws are the same, Hong Kong looks much less appealing. Singapore is another option, although geographically they are disadvantaged. Singapore is not in China. Hong Kong is.

This was also pointed out by Tara Joseph, which heads up the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, in a recent interview with SCMP. She has said:

Hong Kong's strength is based around the rule of law and its global reputation for valuing that rule of law and 'one country, two systems.' Please don't damage that… We would like to see the extradition bill dropped.

She also pointed out in a conversation with CNBC that "the real concern here, which we've seen slight signs of, is that people are moving their companies and their money in greater numbers to Singapore." According to data published in May 2019 by the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong, we can see how big an impact the financial industry has by looking at the below chart.

Source: Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong

This is not so good for the financial industry in Hong Kong, which I would argue is the most important industry there is there

Risks for HSBC in the U.K.

This risk is lower than the risk of Hong Kong, but recent development has not improved the situation.

I do not envy Prime Minister Theresa May. She has, in my opinion, had one of the most difficult jobs in the U.K since the people decided to leave the European Union. Whether she did well or poorly is for others to judge. However, I think many potential candidates to succeed David Cameron knew how hopeless the situation was, and was quite happy to let someone else take the first round in this boxing match. The obvious main candidate at that time was Boris Johnson, but he was smart to refuse the offer. At least at that time.

Now he is the front runner to become the next Prime Minister. On June 3rd he promised to lead the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without an exit deal by saying:

We will take the U.K. out of the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.

Based on the first round in the selection process within the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson got overwhelming support from his fellow Tories and hence is the most likely candidate as Prime Minister.

However, the road ahead and whether, in fact, the U.K. will leave the European Union, with or without deal, is full of uncertainties. HSBC, headquartered in London, is fully aware of this.

Portfolio Management

In my article "Did You Find Alpha In 2018," I shared with my readers a breakdown of the top five positions in my portfolio. The largest position by the end of last year was in HSBC.

Based on the events that are taking place, it is safe to say that uncertainties have increased. With that in mind, I have cut my HSBC position in half. After this reduction, it has dropped it down to number six on the list. With this I have also marginally reduced my overall exposure to China and Hong Kong from 64% to 59%.

Another reason for the reduction in HSBC was based on the fact that there are other companies which offer better price to value propositions. One matrix I use in evaluating the portfolio is the ratio between the dividend yield to PTB.

Source: Tudor Investment

The stake was also bought at a considerably lower price of HKD54.60, and nobody has ever lost money from taking some profits off the table.

Conclusion

For now, HSBC is a great company with solid fundamentals. It just happens to be focused on doing business in two geographical locations which are facing challenges at the moment. My reason for cutting this position in half is based on my risk assessment of the geopolitical situation, and I may increase the stake at a later stage, once there is more clarity on how this will impact the bank in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.