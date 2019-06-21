Ultimately, the stage looks set for gold to go substantially higher from here.

A lower dollar coupled with lower rates is bullish for gold, and the yellow metal looks much more attractive as an asset class relative to stocks and bonds here.

As the Fed embarks on its easing path, it is likely going to be a lengthy process that could inflate the monetary base substantially.

Gold is now trading at new multi-year highs, and is on the verge of a major break out.

Gold: At a 5-Year High and Likely Going a Lot Higher

At the time of writing this article gold is trading at around $1,385 per ounce, its highest level in more than 5 years. In fact, gold is likely on the verge of a major break out that should elevate prices of the yellow metal much higher.

The landscape is set: The Fed is likely to embark on an easing cycle starting with a rate cut at next month’s meeting. This should enable the money supply to expand, and as prices of gold are highly correlated with the expanding money supply gold prices should go much higher over the next several years.

Moreover, bond rates along with the dollar are likely to decline, both bullish elements for gold. Additionally, we see a very constructive technical image developing, the gold to silver ratio is signaling higher prices are likely, and various other fundamental factors also appear to be giving gold the green light.

Ultimately, gold is likely to go much higher over the next several years and this is still a very good time to accumulate gold, silver, gold miners, and other gold related assets, as we are still very early in this bull market cycle.

Why Gold is Spiking

The most recent leg of the gold rally began as the Fed came out with a relatively dovish statement, essentially assuring market participants that rates will be lowered at the next Fed meeting in July, and will likely head lower after that going forward.

Gold Price

This enabled the price of gold to spike above the all-important level of resistance of $1,360. In addition, gold likely got a “safe-haven” bid following the shooting down of a U.S. military drone by Iranian forces.

Now gold is at $1,385, trading higher than it has in over 5 years. This is crucial as there is essentially no major technical resistance levels until gold gets into the $1,500s. Thus, prices should continue to melt-up and gold could go substantially higher from here.

Why This is Not Like 2008-2016

Some market participants may argue that this could be another “fake rally”, or that gold will go up marginally from here just to give the gains back going forward, much like during the bull and bear markets from 2008-2016.

However, this is not like 2008-2016, and the entire economic landscape looks much different. First, let’s look at alternative asset classes, and how they compare as investment vehicles to gold.

In 2009 stocks were at rock bottom and had huge earnings growth potential going forward. This bull market is now the longest in history, and an argument could be made that there is more downside risk than upside potential for stocks going forward. Therefore, stocks in general are nowhere near as attractive as they were in 2009, 2011, or in 2016 for that matter.

Bonds also looked more attractive as investment vehicles. For instance, from 2009-2011 the 10-year treasury generally yielded between 2.5% - 4%. Now, it is down to just 2%, and is likely headed lower due to the Fed’s easy monetary stance. Therefore, bonds also look less attractive than they did back then.

Why Gold Looks Attractive Here

Gold looks attractive here because the price of gold is highly correlated with the expansion of the U.S.’s monetary base. I wrote a detailed article on this subject here, but in general, since the U.S. took the world’s monetary system off the gold standard, gold has appreciated by roughly 3,750%, while the monetary base has increased by about 4,000% in that time.

Monetary Base

Source: The Fed

Gold Price

Source: MacroTrends.com

If we look closely, we can also see that the Fed expanded the monetary base aggressively by about 225% from 2008-2012. Gold surged by about 150% in this time. However, an atypical divergence took place following this run.

Gold entered a bear market as the Fed kept QE and rates steady throughout 2012. Furthermore, as gold’s bear market continued, the Fed increased the monetary base by an additional 54% to roughly $4 trillion following 2012.

Due to higher rates, and a brief QT effort, the monetary base has been contracted to about $3.24 trillion. Nevertheless, this is more than 300% higher over 2008’s levels. Gold is only up by about 90% over the same time frame.

Therefore, gold has been lagging monetary expansion over the last decade and looks like it has some catching up to do relative to historical standards.

Additionally, the market now expects rate cuts and other stimulus measures from the Fed, which will very likely expand the monetary base from here. This should compound the effect, thus, gold is likely to go much higher going forward.

The Fed: Very Bullish for Gold

History has shown us that despite bear and bull market cycles in the gold market, the price closely mimics the monetary base of the U.S. Essentially, the more money the Fed prints, or “creates”, the higher the price of gold goes long-term.

The Fed appears to be on the verge of embarking on another easing cycle, so the price of gold should go up. The market now expects a cut next month, as chances of a Fed rate decrease are at 100%. Moreover, there is about a 33% chance that the Fed will cut by 50 basis points and not just 25. Naturally, such a move would be very bullish for gold.

Source: CMEGroup.com

Another factor to consider is that the Fed doesn’t simply flip on policy for a month or two, or a year even. This upcoming rate decrease is likely just the beginning of a long-term easing path that will likely flood the financial system with dollars to try and delay/prevent another recession.

Furthermore, we could see more QE going forward, negative interest rates, and possibly other measures the Fed can experiment with to stimulate growth. These all amount to more money entering the financial system, and thus higher gold prices going forward.

Lower Dollar: Bullish for Gold

As the Fed eases, the dollar is likely to head lower. In fact, we’ve likely seen the highs for the dollar, and the buck could go much lower from here. One reason why the dollar could go a lot lower is because the Fed has more ammunition to lower the buck relative to other major central banks. Other major central banks like the ECB, and BOJ are already at zero or negative benchmark rates.

Source: StockCharts.com

If we look at the 1-year chart, we see that the dollar index has been in an uptrend, but appears to have hit a top around the 98 level. Moreover, as the Fed embarks on its easing program the buck could head lower, much lower even.

A lower dollar makes gold appear more attractive and cheaper in alternative currencies, a phenomenon that should add to the overall demand story for gold going forward.

Interest Rates and Inflation Dynamic

Another element that is likely to decline as the Fed lowers the funds rate are interest rates on widely held bonds and treasuries. The 10-year is just barely above 2% right now, and is on the verge of breaking to the downside here.

10-Year Treasury

Source: CNBC.com

We could see much lower bond and treasury rates going forward, and if the Fed follows the footsteps of the ECB and the BOJ, we could potentially see some treasuries go negative. This may sound absurd, but the German 10-year is negative right now.

I see no reason why the Fed couldn’t implement a similar strategy in the future, as negative yields on government treasuries would incentivize investors to pick risk assets over bonds and cash.

It’s also important to consider that no one guarantees inflation will be close to zero in a negative rate environment. Thus, the inflation adjusted return on major government bonds could be negative 1%, 2%, or lower.

Given that stocks are relatively expensive, and that cash and bonds may yield negative inflation adjusted returns, gold could see a great deal of demand going forward.

Gold to Silver Ratio: At Another Extreme

The gold to silver ratio is around 90, the highest it has been in at least 2 decades. This could mean that the ratio could break out and go even higher from here if gold continues to appreciate more rapidly than silver going forward.

Gold to Silver Ratio

Source: GoldPrice.com

However, the most important takeaway here in my view is that every time the ratio has gotten close to being this skewed in the past it has led to a stellar rally in gold and silver. Typically, gold outperforms in the opening stages of a major bull market run, and then silver starts to outperform gold during the mid to later stages of a metals bull run cycle.

The Bottom Line

The Fed appears ready to embark on another easing cycle to delay the upcoming market slowdown/recession. This is not likely going to be a short-term strategy; instead, the market may need zero or negative rates coupled with fresh rounds of QE to keep the economy and the stock market afloat over the next several years.

This is extremely bullish for gold as stocks are relatively expensive, and many bonds/treasuries could yield negative inflation adjusted rates in the future. Moreover, the dollar is likely to decline from here as well, which should make gold mare attractive in alternative currencies.

Ultimately, as the Fed prints more dollars and expands the monetary base, the price of gold should proceed higher, much like it has throughout recent financial history. Gold is likely on the verge of a significant break out, and the absence of substantial resistance levels could enable the price to melt-up rapidly from here.

How High Will Gold Go?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD AND GOLD RELATED ASSETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.