Canadian Solar's 2019 Earnings Could Fuel An Extended Cyclical Rally

Source: canadiansolar.com

It's been a month since my last Canadian Solar (CSIQ) article in which I examined the company's Q4 2018 post earnings sell-off. In that article I explained how CSIQ's Q1 2019 guidance was presented much worse than reality which was confirmed after the company reported actual first-quarter earnings on May 30, 2019. Since their earnings release, CSIQ has rallied over 26% and nearly reached my target of $23-25. The information presented in the company's earnings report indicate that my previous target might be conservative since I now believe there is substantial upside for CSIQ's Q2 and full year 2019 earnings.

Q1 2019 Earnings Overview

Although CSIQ beat analyst average estimates of -$0.49 EPS by posting a -$0.29 loss, the overall results were not as strong as the headline numbers. I had predicted for a wider loss than -$0.49 EPS based on their midpoint guidance, excluding special non-operational item gains which cannot be accurately predicted. Adjusted for these items and the 225MW shipment surprise above midpoint guidance, the company's losses were indeed higher:

225MW shipment impact: $11 million

tax benefit: $7.5 million

miscellaneous others gains: $3.2 million

total adjustments: $21.7 million or $0.37 EPS benefit

Thus without these adjustments, the EPS loss would have been -$0.66.

Quarterly revenues were $484.7 million, or almost $20 million above their previous midpoint guidance. This actually suggests a bigger miss on their energy business since their module shipments beat should have yielded at least a $55 million revenues beat. Regardless, CSIQ did a good job by posting module shipments almost 17% above their midpoint guidance. This only supports my statement how their management normally under-promises and over-delivers. As a result of their guidance trend, we have to rely more on industry trends rather than what they say themselves.

Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Currently the average analyst estimates for Q2 2019 are for $990.3 million in revenues and $0.30 in EPS. This is only slightly above the company's midpoint revenue guidance of $985.5 million which as explained above is likely to be very conservative. I will break down some of their operating metrics to show that the EPS estimate is also way too low while the company's 13-15% gross margin estimate is impossibly low; for reference, CSIQ beat their Q1 gross margin guidance by over 5%

Shipments

For Q2, management expects shipments to range between 1950 MW to 2050 MW. This puts first half 2019 shipments at 3625 MW if the high end is reached. Based on their capacity and taking into account the five-day shutdown around Chinese New Year, their actual capacity was approximately 4050 MW in the first half of the year. Thus there is potential for at least a 400 MW shipment upside assuming there is enough industry demand. To show that even a conservative estimate within their guidance would beat analyst estimates, I will assume Q2 shipments of 2050 MW.

Gross Profits

Although management stated first quarter module ASPs were around $0.30/watt during their earnings conference call despite an analyst estimate $0.26-0.27/watt, my calculations indicate actual ASPs were lower at below $0.25/watt. This is significantly below my prior quarter's ASP calculation of almost $0.29/watt. Since I only estimated currency translation accounting for $0.01/watt ASP decline, the difference is a bit surprising.

Canadian Solar doesn't actually break down details and because they now have significant revenues outside of just module sales, calculating module production costs are not as straightforward as in the past. By estimating the company's per watt gross margin for their module sales and averaging it through several quarters, an estimate for their non-module component gross margins can be made using the company's stated consolidated segment gross margin. I estimate their non-module component gross margin at slightly above 27% thus leaving their Q1 module gross margins at around 20% or slightly below $0.20/watt module production costs. This is inline with the company's stated $0.20/watt at the end of 2018 but also suggests the normalized number is slightly lower given under-utilization in Q1.

Taking into account these two factors, I estimate second quarter per watt module gross profit to be $0.06/watt using $0.255/watt ASPs, based on:

Slightly higher realized ASPs based on USD strength

Slightly lower production costs due to higher utilization

Sequentially stable contracted ASPs

Since CSIQ's non-module component sales have been fairly linear with module shipments, higher module shipments shouldn't lead to lower non-module component revenues. Thus for my estimate I will use a sequentially stable non-module component revenue figure of $80 million. The remaining $400 million of revenues would come from their energy segment which as management stated generated much lower than historical gross margins due to a low margin U.S. project sale.

CSIQ Q2 Earnings Estimate:

Module Shipments: 2050 MW

Revenues: $1003 million

MSS Gross Profit: $145 million

Energy Gross Profit: $58 million

Total Gross Profit: $203 million

Gross Margin: 20%

Operating Expenses: $106 million

Operating Profit: $97 million

Net Interest Expense: $20 million

Miscellaneous Non-operating Profit: $5 million

Net Foreign Exchange Gain: $10 million

Tax (25%): $23 million

Net Income: $69 million

Diluted Share Count: 62 million

EPS: $1.11

Second-Half 2019 Outlook

Typically, the second half of the year is the strongest for solar companies. Module shipments normally make up 60% of total annual shipments in the second half. As a result, quarterly results in the second half will look similar if not better than results posted in the second quarter, assuming module ASPs remain stable. Based on company statements and industry trends, I expect:

Stable industry module ASPs due to stronger global demand. Yesterday most solar stocks with U.S. exposure jumped on reports U.S. demand was higher than expected. China also finalized 2019 targets which could lead to a rush to fulfill projects after a slow first half. Most solar suppliers including CSIQ hinted that ASPs could tick up which is not historically unusual.

Slightly higher ASPs for CSIQ due to capacity expansion and conversion to premium product lines including bifacial modules which recently got excluded from U.S. solar tariffs.

Slightly lower module production costs due to higher utilization and new lower cost capacity (lower capex and higher efficiency).

$1.2 billion in energy segment revenues in the second half, compared to approximately $400 million estimated for Q2. This higher run rate would also be at higher gross margins since Q2 gross margins were impacted by the low margin U.S. project sale noted above.

With these factors into consideration and assuming a stable USD/RMB exchange rate, operational profits would be higher than Q2 figures. If solar industry demand is as high as component manufacturers have suggested which has also been recently backed by analysts, Canadian Solar could also post large module shipment surprises. Currently the company has high end module shipment guidance at 7.8 GW but with their capacity expansion, actual shipments could be as high as 10 GW. Although their company record breaking 1.8 GW module supply contract spans over the next 4 years, it only covers North American demand which is one of the smallest regional markets (the U.S. only accounted for 9% of 2018 installations) and shows the increasing scale of global demand. If everything goes right, Canadian Solar could post record EPS this year above the $3.88 EPS posted in 2018.

Target Price for CSIQ

Current analyst estimates have 2019 EPS at $2.36 for CSIQ. Given Canadian Solar's reporting history, I estimate the company should post at least $3 in 2019 EPS. Any shipment surprises that the company does have the capacity to achieve would easily push EPS toward and above $4. The question is: What valuation should the company get?

As a cyclical commodity manufacturer, most would agree the high end P/E shouldn't be above than 10. Unless Wall Street changes their sentiment towards the solar industry, I would not expect valuations above 7-8 P/E for this unjustly unloved sector. I originally estimated 2018 EPS at around $3.00 and thus had a $23-25 price target. If all goes as potential, I now think $28-30 would be a reasonable if not conservative target.

Although I still plan to take some profits at my original $23-25 target range, I will hold the remainder as long as company and industry news remains positive and hopefully exit any remaining shares closer to $29. I realize once in a blue moon the solar sector does catch fire so these targets might seem conservative to some given the potential earnings power, but I have followed the sector to long to know caution is the better part of valor. Everyone should invest or trade based on their own rules and risk tolerances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.