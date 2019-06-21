Stock Market Dependence Upon Fed Will Impact 2020 Presidential Election

The dependency has become so great that President Trump and others are coming to see that Fed actions and stock market re-actions might play a big role in 2020 election.

This dependency has grown over the past ten years of economic recovery as the stock market has reached higher and higher historic levels.

More and more it has become obvious that the investors in the US stock market are highly dependent upon the decisions made by Federal Reserve officials.

Well, the Federal Reserve did its job and we got a new record high for the S&P 500 index.

We probably will get some back off from the highs, but until the end of July when the Federal Open Market Committee meets again, market expectations seem to be set for a cut in the Fed’s policy rate of interest.

Market statistics seem to indicate that investors think that there is more than an 80 percent probability that the Fed will cut the rate at its next meeting.

There seems to be no question that the Federal Reserve seems to be driving the stock market.

The question is, how does this stack up for the summer and then for the year and then for the time after that?

When you consider this time frame you must start thinking about the next presidential election coming in the fall of 2020.

Well, we read in the Wall Street Journal that “Stocks Are Sitting Pretty Heading Into Summer.”

Jessica Menton writes “Stocks are on pace for their best June in more than a half-century.”

The S&P 500 stock index is up 7.3 percent so far in June and this spring the market index is up by 4.6 percent. The June number is the best June on record since 1938. Wow!

For the summer, though, Ms. Menton argues that the market will probably need a little more help.

Whereas, the current increase in market prices have come in more defensive areas, like utilities, consumer staples and real estate, she believes that for the rally to continue into the summer, there will need to be a move into what can be considered as more cyclical stocks.

Of course, an upward move in the summer will be dependent upon the Fed actions in late July.

If the Fed does drop its policy rate in July and signals that further increases are in store, then there will be a general flow through the market pushing stock prices higher.

The stock market is the Fed’s right now.

But, another factor might also play into the picture. This has to do with the US/China trade talks. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to get together next week and any favorable news coming from this area will certainty buoy the market, even before any possible Fed move.

So, a favorable announcement about US/Chinese trade negotiations plus a Fed movement to lower the policy rate should cement a solid foundation for a positive movement in stock prices through the summer, and I would expect the sectors participating in the rise would be broader than just the areas mentioned by Ms. Menton.

Beyond the summer, the actual state of the economy is going to become of greater interest.

The US economy will move into unknown territory beginning July 1, 2019. The US economy will be heading into its eleventh year of expansion, a new record.

Still, economic growth is only modest, at best. No recession is forecast for the near future, but Federal Reserve officials see the economy rising by only 2.1 percent in 2019 and by 2.0 in 2020. These are not great numbers but are in line with the compound rate of growth through the ten years of the current recovery of 2.2 percent.

If the economy achieves this outcome over the next two years, the economy will not be a big factor in the upcoming presidential election. With the inflation rate remaining low, the Fed predicts a 1.9 percent rate of inflation in 2020, and the unemployment rate staying near its fifty-year low of around 3.6 percent, there will be little to criticize. Yes, we would all like growth to be higher, but this is not a bad scenario.

And, as readers of my posts know, I believe that the economy at this time is being driven by the supply-side of the economy and this will continue to be the case into the near future. If the Fed doesn’t do anything drastic, economic growth will continue in much the way it has for the past ten years.

The one economic factor that could turn out to be a real negative in the election is the stock market.

And, President Trump is very aware that the stock market has been driven by the Fed’s monetary policy. He knows that investors are very sensitive to the Fed continuing to provide a floor to stock prices. This is one major reason for his continual effort to keep investors confident that the Fed will not change the approach to financial markets that they have followed for ten years or more.

In fact, the Federal Reserve is in a very bad place. Having spent over ten years working to err on the side of monetary ease and keep the stock market rising, the Fed now faces the reality that when…not if…it ever backs off from this policy, it will receive enormous criticism for the collapse in stock prices.

Thus, the question, can stock market prices stay at current levels or go higher by November 2020?

Given the Fed’s behavior over the past ten years and given the fact that investors have become almost solely reliant on this behavior over this time, a strong stock market seems dependent upon Federal Reserve officials doing whatever it takes to support the confidence of investors.

This is not a good position to be in.

The bottom line of this argument is that the Federal Reserve is going to be in the headlines for another year or more. If it does what the President wants and keeps investors happy and stock prices high, Mr. Trump can take all the credit.

If the Fed backs off from its support of the stock market and a major correction takes place…and, Mr. Trump loses the 2020 election…well, all blame can be placed upon the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his team at the Federal Reserve.

This is where the general economic policy of “credit inflation,” the foundation of US economic policy over the past fifty-five years, both for Democrats and Republicans, has brought us. This has been a common theme of this post for the past ten years. Government policies distort the economy and become tools of those in power.

The major impact of policies of credit inflation has helped to produce the huge income/wealth inequality the country now faces. We may now be facing another consequence of these governmental efforts.

Over these next sixteen months or so, we are going to have to keep our eyes on how the Fed is reacting to events and what Fed officials are saying. The Federal Reserve should not be in such a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.