Money Managers - The Global Elite

Introduction

Perhaps you have not noticed. But the money management business is huge.

Every year, Pensions and Investments does a survey of the largest asset managers. This year, the survey covered 528 managers with 692,331 employees. The survey results are used below to show where they get their money from and how it is invested.

The Numbers

Managed assets grew from a recession low $39 trillion in 2009 to $64 trillion in 2018. Table 1 lists the 20 largest money managers. Note, there are 13 firms managing more than a trillion dollars with BlackRock by far the largest managing almost $6 trillion. A point of reference: there are only two countries (China and the US) with GDPs exceeding $6 trillion.

The table also indicates that the bulk of monies come from institutions, mostly from pension funds and insurance companies. Of the 20, only Fidelity, the Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, and Invesco are getting more funds from "non-institutional clients."

Table 1. - 20 Largest Money Managers, 2018

Source: Pensions & Investments

Table 2 provides data on the sources of the money being managed. The US share is strikingly high. China is low because historically, Chinese individuals have invested most of their monies directly in real estate. With equity markets now well-established, the managed money sector is likely to grow rapidly.

Table 2. - Country/Region of Managed Money

Source: Pensions & Investments

So, what are the managers investing in? Table 3 gives the 2018 shares of the largest categories.

Table 3. - Managers Worldwide Asset Mix

Source: Pensions & Investments

Much has been written about the risks of single stock investments. Table 4 indicates that for managed money, pooled investments dominate.

Table 4 - Pooled and Other Worldwide Investments

Source: Pensions & Investments

The P&I survey shows that the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) category is growing rapidly. Since 2016, it has more than doubled to nearly $12 trillion in 2018.

Table 5 provides data on the mutual fund and ETF holdings of the largest money managers. In total, ETF holdings are much smaller than mutual funds. It appears that managers are disproportionately invested in one or the other. For example, Fidelity, the Capital Group, JPMorgan, and PIMCO are heavy in mutual funds while BlackRock, State Street, Invesco, PIMCO, and DWS have relatively large ETF holdings.

Table 5. - ETF and Mutual Fund Holdings - Largest Managers of Both

(bil. US$)

Source: Pensions & Investments

Alternatives

As managers look for higher yields, the "alternative investment" sector has grown rapidly. This has been particularly the case for real estate, private securities/debt, and infrastructure.

Table 6. - Alternative Investments

(bil. US$)

Source: Pensions & Investments

Money Managers - How They Get Their Funds

Since most of the managers' monies come from pension funds, we focus on the typical fund's decision process. The first thing a fund does is create a committee to decide what to invest in. It hires a consultant to help it determine who should invest their money. This approach might appear a bit cumbersome. It is. But it accomplishes a key task: it removes the direct responsibility for the investments from the pension fund committee. However, one would be hard-pressed to devise a more inviting scheme for corruption:

The consultants could bribe pension committee members to agree with them

The consultants could get paid by potential fund managers to recommend them

Potential fund managers could pay committee members to hire them

It is likely that in many cases, these bribes are not discovered. But every so often, they are. In an earlier post, I described the case of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), the second largest US pension fund. Bribes were paid, with one person going to jail and another committing suicide.

How Do Managers Market Themselves?

No doubt, performance helps. But few are going to rely on performance. After all, relatively few outperform the major indices. Table 7 gives a listing of managers' sectors and marketing terms. The marketing terms remind me a bit of wine descriptors memorialized in Richard Quandt's great article.

Table 7. - Marketing Terms

Conclusions

The money managers are huge and they are making a lot of money. They are resourceful and continue to come up with new marketing terms. I close with two quotes.

The first is from Georgetown University finance professor James Angel that appeared recently in Validea's Guru Investor Blog: "One of the open secrets of the financial-services world is that we're also in the entertainment and gaming industry."

And finally, a quote from Warren Buffett:

Over the years, I've often been asked for investment advice, and in the process of answering I've learned a good deal about human behavior. My regular recommendation has been a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. To their credit, my friends who possess only modest means have usually followed my suggestion."

