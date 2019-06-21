Lexington Realty Trust: Up 20% YTD With More Upside Ahead

Let your winners run, don't settle for small gains when there is a large gain around the corner.

Some assumptions were right, some proved wrong but my thesis still stands.

A look at my Lexington Realty investment: an investment that has under-performed for two years and in 2019 has had a solid surge.

When I first became bullish about Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), it was trading at $9.64. A little over 2-years later, it is trading just slightly above that. Over that time, there have been a few bumps, a few bruises, a few fears, and a few surprises.

Data by YCharts

For a little while, my position was trading underwater over 12%, even accounting for the dividends. Overall, my initial purchase has capital gains of slightly over 1.56% with the bulk of my returns coming in the form of dividends. The investment to date is disappointing but modestly positive.

In retrospect, a few months into 2018 would have been the "best" time to initiate an investment in LXP. Catching bottom in hindsight is easy, catching it in real time is hard. Though I did take advantage of the dip in 2018 and added to my position.

"Averaging down" can be a very risky thing to do as it can quickly turn into "throwing good money after bad". In this case, it turned out to be an excellent decision as the funds I invested from February through June of 2018 have had great returns.

Data by YCharts

Combining the great returns of my averaging down investment, with my mediocre returns from my original investment, would result in a decent total return.

So now it is time to make a decision, do I

1. Sell now, recognize my gains and redeploy into a new investment.

2. "Trim" some of my shares to realize gains and hold the rest.

3. Continue to hold my whole position, recognizing that the unrealized price gains could evaporate.

This is a question that investors frequently have to face and a question we are frequently asked at High Dividend Opportunities- "When should I take profits?" The answer is "it depends".

Some other authors at Seeking Alpha have decided to take profits off the table with LXP general citing concerns of a softening market and the potential for a recession. The concerns that they cite in their articles are certainly valid.

LXP is converting into an industrial REIT, but it is not anywhere near what anyone would consider a "blue-chip" industrial REIT. The dividend cut was more substantial than most (including myself) predicted, where LXP once yielded 8-9%, the current dividend yield is only 4.2%.

Ultimately, I have decided to continue to hold LXP, and in this article, I will explain the "why" behind my reasoning.

Original Thesis

Whenever considering whether or not to sell, the first thing I do is check my original thesis. Is it still viable? Has it played out? Or has new information proved it to be busted?

My original thesis when investing in LXP was very straightforward. The REIT had been in the process of repositioning itself from an office REIT to a primarily industrial REIT. It had just crossed the 50% mark and as could be anticipated from a conversion process, FFO had been dropping, along with the price.

Since the recession, the public market has never really regained its appreciation of office REITs. As a sector, office REITs have underperformed. Industrial REITs, on the other hand, have been exceedingly popular and have performed strongly. By converting to an industrial REIT, LXP is moving into a more simple business with fewer cap-ex requirements and from a value perspective, a business that should be valued at a much higher multiple.

This path was followed by Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), which transitioned from just under 50% industrial in 2015 to just over 80% in Q1 of 2018 when they were acquired by Blackstone (BX) at an FFO multiple of 14x.

LXP has the opportunity to follow a similar path and either be bought out or trade in the market at a valuation more fitting to an industrial REIT.

As a predominantly industrial REIT, I originally hypothesized that it would be reasonable for LXP to trade at a 14x-16x multiple. That would still be at a discount to their peers. That implies a value of $10.50-$12.64 and likely to grow. There was no real way of knowing exactly when the multiple expansion would occur but would be getting paid an 8%+ dividend to wait.

At its core, the thesis still stands. Industrial REITs still trade at a premium to office REITs. In fact, most industrial REITs are trading at or near all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, office REITs have continued to struggle.

Data by YCharts

If anything, the relative valuation between the two sectors has increased and the original thesis is actually stronger today than it was 2-years ago. At today's industrial valuations, an FFO multiple range of 15x-17x is more appropriate suggesting a trading range of $11.25 to $13.43.

This means that LXP could easily have an additional 15% upside to get to a fair trading value, so the value expansion side of the thesis is alive and well and it appears that it has started to be realized. The "getting paid to wait" side of the thesis is no longer in play as LXP slashed their dividend over 40%. Where returns for the last two years have primarily come from dividends, it is now crucial that returns increasingly come from capital gains.

My original thesis is still viable, it has not yet played out- however, the timetable has been accelerated by the dividend cut because I am no longer being paid to wait. This suggests that LXP might be worth holding if they can be expected to make reasonable progress towards becoming an industrial REIT.

Progress

After verifying that my thesis is still viable, the next step is to look at whether progress is still being made towards fulfilling the thesis. In other words, is the company still doing what needs to be done for my thesis to be fully realized?

Source: LXP

LXP stepped on the gas pedal with a very large transaction in late 2018 when they sold a large portion of their office portfolio for $726 million to a joint venture. LXP retained a 20% interest in addition to collecting asset management fees.

It was in conjunction with this disposition that LXP announced they would be reducing the dividend. Dividend cuts are never fun, but since my primary thesis called for gains to come from increased valuation, the reduction does not materially change anything. LXP sacrificed the dividend in the short-term (it is very likely that the dividend will be increased in 2020), in order to accelerate their move into industrial properties.

By the end of 2019, LXP projects that approximately 85% of their portfolio will be industrial, a larger percentage than GPT's portfolio before they were acquired.

This is a very reasonable goal, and LXP is likely to meet it either by the end of the year or very early next year. It will primarily be a matter of timing as LXP anticipates selling their largest remaining office property, leased to Dow Inc (DOW) in Q4. That property accounts for over 5% of their base rent and almost 5% of their property values, so the sale and redeployment of the proceeds into industrial will have a large impact.

LXP also has a couple of office properties they have delayed selling in order to secure a longer lease with the tenants so that they would be able to sell the properties at a higher price.

For example, the Kansas City property previously leased to Swiss RE was a property that LXP was prepared to default on and hand back to the mortgage lender. They were able to secure a 12-year lease on the property, so they paid off the mortgage and believe they will be able to sell it at a price in excess of what they owed.

By year-end, LXP should be around 85% industrial, in 2020 they will likely be pushing 90%. LXP made very large progress in 2018 and just with the identified large deals in 2019 will be well over 80% industrial.

Balance Sheets Matter

A great thesis can be utterly destroyed by not paying enough attention to the balance sheet. Whenever reviewing an investment, it is always wise to take a look at the balance sheet for any major changes.

In this case, there are a lot of major changes and all of them positive. At the end of Q1, LXP had over $170 million in unrestricted cash as well as $600 million in availability on their revolver. With $770 million in immediate liquidity and only $108 million in mortgage debt maturing in 2019 and 2020 combined, LXP has no liquidity issues.

Source: LXP

They have no significant maturities until 2021, their 2023 and 2024 bonds are both trading above par, suggesting that LXP could refinance their debt at similar or lower rates.

Source: LXP

LXP has reduced their leverage from the mid-40's to 37.2% of gross assets, and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA is down from 6.2x in 2018 to 4.9x.

These are all healthy metrics and provide LXP with a flexible balance sheet. If needed, they can easily lever up to take advantage of any expansion opportunities.

Right now, LXP's largest "problem" is redeploying the cash they have on hand from their dispositions.

Conclusion

With the strong run-up year-to-date, there is the emotional reaction to take profits from an investment that had underwhelming returns in 2017 and 2018. However, doing so would be a mistake. Back when the original investment was made, it had a clear thesis-

LXP converting to an industrial REIT will expand its value. LXP is paying a generous dividend to wait.

#1 still holds, and considering the continued increase in the valuation gap between industrial and office REITs, the upside for LXP is larger today than it was two years ago.

LXP is no longer paying a large dividend to wait, but a very large part of that is because the wait is almost over. LXP dramatically sped up the transition with a large deal that put them on track to hit 85% industrial by the end of 2019, while also significantly deleveraging. A REIT that is 60% industrial, arguably is not an industrial REIT. A REIT that is 85% industrial is clearly an industrial REIT.

Not only does the original thesis still hold, but it can reasonably be expected to be realized within a year. When acquiring LXP, it was done with the belief that there was a 20-30% price upside in addition to the dividend. It would be a shame to hold LXP through the dip, the pain, the wondering, only to sell for a very small gain when the finish line is finally in sight.

There is no reason to doubt that the upside initially hypothesized is still possible. In fact, there is every reason to believe the upside might be more than initially imagined as the industrial market has gained strength. The thesis was sound and is in the process of playing out.

Don't cut your winners short just because they fell behind earlier in the race. Keep your initial investment thesis in mind, write it down, and be patient for it to play out. Sell when new data nullifies your original thesis, when the thesis fully plays out or when it becomes apparent that the company will fail to execute. In the case of LXP, the thesis stands strong, it is still in the process of playing out and the company is making progress.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2200 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio to cater for conservative income investors. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Due to high demand, our membership rates will increase soon. Join us today and beat the price increase! You get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019". SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP, PLD, TRNO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.