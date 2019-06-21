ONEOK - Healthy Dividend, Cash Flow, And Capital Investments Moving Forward

Investment Thesis

ONEOK (OKE) presents an interesting opportunity for a patient long term investor. The company produces a high amount of cash flow, and recently increased dividends. Furthermore, a key catalyst is the considerable capital investment OKE has made that will see increases to their EPS moving forward.

Mispricing

Cash Flow

OKE is a cash cow able to generate significant amounts of cash yearly. In just Q1 2019 the company produced $500 million, 17% more than in Q1 2018. OKE has contributed to shareholder returns and will continue to do so through higher EPS from its continued reinvestment back into the business. OKE was able to generate $150 million in distributable after dividends were paid in Q1 2019

Dividends

The large cash flow has allowed OKE to provide a sizable dividend. The firm recently increased this in Q1 2019 to $3.46 per share on an annual basis. This is a Dividend Yield of 5.22% at current levels, much higher than the 2% that the S&P provides on average. This dividend is safe because of the considerable cash flow the firm produces, with a Dividend Coverage of 1.43x, based on Q1 2019. The dividend looks even safer when you factor in the capital investments that the company is involved in that will produce even more EPS for the company moving forward. It is also worth noting that the capital investments have taken a considerable amount of investment in the short term, which will be freed up as the projects come on board.

Capital Investment

OKE ended 2019 with $5.5 billion worth of growth projects under construction, with a number expected to be completed soon. They will contribute to even higher EPS moving forward and share price for OKE. These projects are expected to bring in considerable cash flow for OKE, which makes the firm look even more attractive after accounting for their strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. The capital investments will add critical NGL takeaway, fractionation and natural gas processing capacity to customers when they need it the most.

In a recent earnings report the CEO highlighted how this provides ONEOK with substantial long-term earnings and cash flow growth. 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas is on ONEOK's acreage, with this volume coming from Demicks Lake I, when the service begins in Q4 this year. 25,000 new barrels a day are expected from the Elk Creek pipeline. An EBITDA of 4-6x is expected, reaching a target of 100,000 barrels in total. There have also been revisions higher with the rocky mountain region contracts up from 200,000 barrels a day up from 170,000 previously. The contracted pipeline capacity increased 10% compared with Q1 2018. There is high demand from customers and limited supply, so this was key to meeting customer demand.

Overall this exciting pipeline from OKE will lead to considerable EPS and shareholder returns moving forward. It will furthermore increase cash flow even more and make the dividend safer, if not bigger.

Valuation

OKE is trading at a P/E of 21.37 vs a historical 10-year average of 23.84. The significant earnings will come when the OKE projects come online over the next few quarters and year. Analysts expect earnings of 3.69 in 2020. This gives the company a Forward P/E of 17.95. We believe that with the solid dividend and continued growth the company will be trading around its average of 23 there. This represents a share price of $84.87. This represents upside of 28% over the next 18 months, while you are rewarded with a yearly dividend over 5.2%.

Risks

If there was a reduction of drilling in certain regions revenue would be lower in certain areas and there would be less volume. The production is expected to go down as resources are utilized and production naturally declines. We don't see this as a risk, with the opposite happening and drilling expected to expand not contract. OKE also operates in a supply/demand industry and if there is increased supply outside of their regions it could lower demand for OKE. The industry that OKE is in is competitive as it is, but OKE has considerable advantages such as its size and solid balance sheet.

Conclusion

OKE is a solid investment at current levels due to its significant capital investments that will result in EPS moving up going forward, 5.2% dividend yield and the considerable cash flow that the firm has been able to generate. We believe that the firm has 28% upside moving forward in the next 18 months along with the yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.