Clinical Data Making A Stronger Case For Nektar Therapeutics

I’ve been what I’d call “cautiously bullish” on Nektar (NKTR) and its lead drug bempegaldesleukin (formerly known as NKTR-214, I’m going with “bempeg” for short); while the idea of a safer form of IL-2 to accompany PD-1 antibodies and other established cancer therapies is appealing, the initial data were mixed and the shares are down almost 50% from when I last wrote about the company.

I don’t think is exclusively a Nektar issue, as the infamous blow-up of Incyte’s (INCY) melanoma drug epacadostat made investors more skeptical about melanoma treatments, not to mention a shift in attention to other categories of cancer drugs. On top of that, it looks like competition is ramping up in the modified IL space, with multiple companies looking to advance drugs into the clinic.

All told, I see Nektar as a more focused company than just a few years ago, with bempeg as the lead drug, but some other promising compounds like NKTR-262 and NKTR-255 in cancer and NKTR-358 in autoimmune disease. NKTR-181 (a pegylated opioid) is much more of a wildcard now, but all told I think Nektar shares trade too low today.

Bempeg Looking Stronger

This year’s ASCO meeting saw what I believe to be a significant positive update on the lead melanoma program. With 38 evaluable patients at just under 13 months of follow-up, the objective response rate (the percentage of patients getting observable benefit) was fairly steady at 53%, but the complete response rate improved to 34% from the last update (24% at SITC 2018) and last year’s ASCO (11%).

While clinicians and drug companies often like to talk up how immune therapies can take time to work (often to try to soften the blow of bad data), in this case it really seems to be true, as the combo of bempeg and Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo really does seem to be leading to a deepening response over time. To that end, BMYs Opdivo-Yervoy combo initially showed an 11.5% CRR in the CheckMate 067 study, but at four years the CRR has expanded to 21%.

I believe that a roughly one-third CRR is highly significant in melanoma, and even if the response decays in the larger pivotal Phase III study (not an uncommon occurrence) that should read out in 2020, a CRR in the 20%’s would still be meaningful in my mind.

On top of that, adding bempeg to the mix does seem to turn immunologically “cold” tumors “hot”, which is encouraging for other bempeg combo studies in indications like bladder/urothelial cancer. Data presented back in February from a Phase II combo study of bempeg and Opdivo showed a 48% ORR and a 19% CRR – well above the results seen before in PD-1/PD-L1 standalone studies.

Melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and bladder cancer are all worthwhile indications, but lung cancer would be the real prize. There’s really not much to go on here, but Bristol-Myers and Nektar seem bullish on the opportunity, as they intend to initiate two more pivotal studies this year in front-line and second-line/third-line non-small cell indications, as well as Phase II enabling studies in small-cell. Strong efficacy would be a major coup for the companies, as lung cancer is a very large indication that could be worth multiple billions of dollars to Nektar.

As I said, other companies are moving into the modified IL-2 space, including small companies like Synthorx (THOR) with less than $500 million in market cap, and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with its FAP-targeting IL-2 variant RG7461, and many others besides. It may well prove to be the case that Nektar is on to the right idea, but bempeg isn’t the right compound, as other companies are developing IL-2 compounds engineered to preserve IL-2 receptor beta and gamma binding, but reduce or eliminate IL-2 receptor alpha binding. In other words, bempeg may not work at all, or may just not work as well as other compounds currently in clinical or preclinical testing.

Other Oncology Candidates Also Moving Forward

Behind bempeg, Nektar is also developing NKTR-262, a pegylated TLR-7/8 agonist, and NKTR-255, a long-acting pegylated form of IL-15, a cytokine that has been shown to have potent anti-cancer properties, but is hard to administer and tolerate in its traditional form. Early results from NKTR-262 suggest some potential, and I expect more clarity on the clinical development plan later this year.

NKTR-181 A Real Wildcard Now

Management is also moving forward with its late-stage pegylated opioid NKTR-181. The FDA has accepted the NDA and given Nektar an August 29 PDUFA date, but there will be an AdComm meeting in August before that PDUFA date.

I’ve significantly reduced my peak revenue expectations for NKTR-181. While there is a serious need for improved painkillers, I’m not so confident that a pegylated opiod is what the market wants. To that end, I’d note that recently-introduced abuse-resistant opioids have barely generated any worthwhile revenue, and I think it will be a struggle to get insurance companies to pay any meaningful premium for NKTR-181.

Along those lines, I’d note that Nektar has been unable to find a commercial partner for the drug. In response, the company has created Inheris Biopharma as a wholly-owned subsidiary to market the drug, ideally with a larger partner, but presumably on its own if it must.

The Outlook

There’s almost always a high level of uncertainty around any clinical-stage biotech (or pipeline asset), but that uncertainty is even greater in the case of Nektar. Peak sales estimates for bempeg from sell-side analysts range from as low as $2 billion to over $20 billion, and there is likewise a wide difference of opinion regarding the odds that it will succeed in pivotal studies and even make it to the market. Likewise with NKTR-181, where the peak sales estimates that I’ve seen range from over $2 billion to less than $100 million.

Based on the data shown at ASCO, I believe the odds are more favorable for the melanoma indication; 38 evaluable patients isn’t very many, but the response rate is still impressive and moving in the right direction. I’m likewise more bullish on the potential in bladder cancer, but renal cell, lung, and other indications are still far from certain. On the positive side, the underlying mechanism of action should mean that if it works in melanoma it will work in several other cancer types, but the negative is that efficacy in melanoma is still not proven and this wouldn’t be the first compound to fail in pivotal testing after encouraging Phase II results.

Bempeg is now about three-quarters of my $60 fair value estimate for Nektar, with the melanoma indication making up about a third of that. Although I have a low probability of success in my model for lung cancer (25%, due principally to a lack of data), the sheer size of the market means that that indication is still worth about $10/share. I’ve dramatically cut back my assumptions on NKTR-181, and this drug, royalties from Movantik, and royalties from Adynovate together make up less than 10% of my fair value now.

The Bottom Line

There are sharp lines drawn between the bulls and bears on Nektar in general and bempeg in particular. I’m increasingly bullish on bempeg given the improving results in melanoma, and I’m looking forward to the Phase II clinical data coming later this year on combo studies of bempeg and Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer, any one of which on its own could be a major revenue opportunity if the data are good enough. Given where the shares trade, then, I still see meaningful upside here, though the risks are definitely elevated by the extent to which valuation revolves around bempeg.

