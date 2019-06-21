BridgeBio Seeks $225 Million In U.S. IPO

While BBIO is in Phase 3 trials for several candidates, the firm's proposed valuation is quite high, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

The firm is advancing a diverse pipeline of treatment candidates for genetic disease conditions.

Quick Take

BridgeBio (BBIO) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $225 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The group is developing therapeutics for Mendelian diseases, or diseases arising from defects in a single gene as well as cancers with clear genetic drivers.

BBIO is pursuing a very broad and diverse set of treatment programs and is asking for a high IPO valuation.

Company & Technology

Palo Alto, California-based BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to develop therapeutics for patients suffering from Mendelian diseases or cancers with clear genetic drivers.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Neil Kumar, who was previously the CEO of Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX), a BridgeBio subsidiary, and as interim vice president of business development at MyoKardia (MYOK).

BridgeBio is developing its candidates in a decentralized structure, wherein each project is developed in its own subsidiary.

Company subsidiaries include TheRas, BridgeBio Services, Origin Biosciences, Fortify Therapeutics, Sub20, Eidos Therapeutics, Molecular Skin Therapeutics, Quartz Therapeutics, PellePharm, Navire Pharma, CoA Therapeutics, Dermacular Therapeutics, Phoenix Tissue Repair, QED Therapeutics, Adrenas Therapeutics, Orfan Biotech, Ferro Therapeutics, Venthera, and Aspa Therapeutics.

One of the company’s lead drug candidates BBP-265, also known as AG10, is a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin that is currently under development at Eidos Therapeutics for the treatment of Transthyretin Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy [ATTR-CM].

BBP-265 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR-CM, while the company anticipates initiating Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy [ATTR-PN].

Another of BBIO’s lead drug candidates BBP-831 is a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor that is currently under development at QED Therapeutics for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia.

The firm anticipates submitting New Drug Application with the US FDA in 2020 for BBP-831 for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma as a second-line or later therapy.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in BridgeBio include Perceptive Advisors, Sequoia Capital, AIG Investments Cormorant Capital, Aisling Capital, Viking Global Investors, Hercules Capital, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Janus Fund. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by DelveInsight, the global transthyretin amyloidosis [ATTR] market was estimated at around $922 million in 2016 and is projected to grow in the coming years due to market arrival of new therapies in development stage.

There have been approximately 19,160 new ATTR cases in 2016, of which 9,545 cases were treatable.

According to the study, Vyndaqel [tafamidis meglumine] by Pfizer (PFE) is the only approved therapy for ATTR-PN in adult patients with stage 1 symptomatic Polyneuropathy in Europe and for all disease stages in Japan.

Major competitors that provide or are developing ATTR treatments include:

Pfizer (PFE)

Therachon (PFE)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Spruce Biosciences

Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

BBIO’s recent financial results are common for clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with the firm’s pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $373 million in cash and $90.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

BBIO intends to raise $225 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 15 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since it is typical to have at least some investor ‘support’ for life science IPOs, the absence of this element is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.4 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $190.0 million to $210.0 million to fund the continued development, pre-commercialization, and potential commercialization costs of our key value drivers, BBP-831, BBP-454 and BBP-631, including: with respect to BBP-831, the completion of our Phase 2 clinical trial and potential NDA submission as a treatment for CCA in the second-line or later setting, as well as the advancement of our planned clinical trials in achondroplasia, first-line CCA, adjuvant UC, and tumors with FGFR fusions; with respect to BBP-454, the anticipated nomination of a development candidate and initiation of IND-enabling studies; and with respect to BBP-631, the anticipated filing of an IND and initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial; approximately $45.0 million to $55.0 million to fund the continued development, pre-commercialization, and potential commercialization costs of our development programs that are currently in clinical development, BBP-870 and BBP-589, including: with respect to BBP-870, the completion of our ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial and potential NDA submission as a treatment for MoCD Type A; and with respect to BBP-589, the completion of our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial; approximately $75.0 million to $85.0 million to fund continued development of the other programs in our pipeline, including designing and conducting preclinical studies and clinical trials, as well as funding discovery, manufacturing, research and development; approximately $45.0 million to $55.0 million to fund the acquisition of and drug development activities related to new programs; although we have no material agreements, commitments or understandings with respect to any in-license or acquisition, we have and plan to continue to evaluate such opportunities and engage in related discussions with other business entities from time to time; and the remainder to fund working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, KKR, Piper Jaffray, Mizuho Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Raymond James.

Commentary

BBIO is seeking public funding for its broad and diverse pipeline of treatment candidates.

Its lead candidate, BBP-265 for the treatment of ATTR, is currently Phase 3 trials and is the company’s most promising candidate in terms of market size.

The market opportunities for all of the firm’s candidates are quite variable and range from as few as 1,500 annual patients to as high as 500,000.

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations which is notable given the firm’s broad and diverse array of treatment programs.

In general, I don’t favor management’s approach to pursuing a wide range of treatment candidates, although BBIO has done well to get three candidates into Phase 3 trials.

It is difficult enough to get one drug approved and an incredibly tall order to get multiple drugs approved for very different disease conditions.

Additionally, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise valuation of $1.4 billion which is quite high for a typical biopharma IPO, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines..

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 26, 2019.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.