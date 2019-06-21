Wells Fargo: 4% Dividend Plus 11% Buyback For Its 2019 CCAR

|
About: Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
by: Renaissance Research
Summary

Wells Fargo paid out almost 150% of its earnings within the CCAR 2018 cycle.

For the 2019 CCAR, we expect the bank to deliver a 4% dividend yield and a 11% buyback yield.

Wells Fargo has one of the lowest interest rate sensitivities among large-cap US banks, and that should be positive for the stock given the recent dovish signals from the Fed.

Despite all the infamous legal and regulatory scandals, Wells Fargo remains a strong capital distribution story.

Wells Fargo (WFC) paid out almost 150% of its earnings within the CCAR 2018 cycle. The bank hiked its dividend by 10% and also announced a buyback plan of up to $24.5bn.

Big 6-US banks: 2018 Dividend payout ratios

Source: Bloomberg, Companies data

For the 2019 CCAR, we expect the bank to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.49, while around $22bn should be returned to shareholders through buybacks. These figures would correspond to a 4% dividend yield and a 11% buyback yield, based on the current share price.

Strong capital position

WFC’s CET1 capital ratio under standardized approach was 11.9% as of 1Q19 (up 18bps q/q).

Source: Company data

While this level does not look that impressive we note that Wells Fargo has the lowest Fed’s CET1 requirement - it is currently 9%. For comparison, the other five large-cap US banks have the CET requirements of 9.5-10.5%. As such, WFC has around 290bps of excess capital (around $36bn) that it can return to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Even assuming a 100bps management buffer, excess capital would still be a very solid 190bps (around $24bn).

Source: Bloomberg, Companies data, Renaissance Research estimates

Wells Fargo has one of the lowest interest rate sensitivities

With 10-year UST yields hovering around 2% and markets forecasting a rate cut, there are concerns regarding NII/NIM dynamics of US banks.

Source: Bloomberg

Without any doubt, most US banks are asset-sensitive and there is a positive correlation between UST yields (and yield curve spread) and the lenders’ margins. Below there are excerpts from 10-Q statements of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) that show sensitivities of their interest income to rate changes.

Wells Fargo

JPMorgan

Bank of America

Source: Companies data, 10-Q

We summarize the data from 10-Q statements in the chart below. As shown, a 100bps parallel decline in interest rates should decrease WFC’s NII and earnings by 2% and 4%. This compares to 5%/8% for JPM and 11%/19% for BAC.

Declines in NII from a 100bps parallel decrease in interest rates

Note: We use $0.95bn loss for WFC, average of $0.7bn-$1.2bn.

Source: Companies data, 10-Q

Another thing worth noting here is that WFC’s NII has been hit by rising funding costs over the past few quarters. As the chart below shows, there has been quite a significant increase in the bank’s deposit beta. As such, lower policy rates/UST yields would partly remove this pressure on WFC’s deposit beta.

Source: Company data

Valuation

Wells does not look cheap based on valuation metrics. The 2020 P/E is around 9x, which is broadly in line with the average of mega-cap banks. The stock is also trading close to the sector’s regression line, based on a P/TB-RoTE basis. However, a dividend yield of more than 4% and a relatively high capital cushion over the regulatory minimum do make the stock attractive at these levels, in our view.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line

Despite all the infamous legal and regulatory scandals, Wells Fargo remains a strong capital distribution story, and the upcoming CCAR release should underpin that, in our view. Additionally, its relatively low interest-rate sensitivity should be positive for the stock in this environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.