British House Prices Could Be A Bigger Danger To The Economy Than Brexit

There's a risk this could happen too - if it does it'll be a larger problem than Brexit.

For years now, people have been complaining that British house prices are too high - this could be true.

A Housing Led Recession Is A Horrible Thing

The American economist Dean Baker has been insisting - rightly - for well over a decade now that the 2008 and following recession wasn't a result of Wall Street falling over. Sure, it made the recovery harder and all that, but the ultimate cause was the house price crash which preceded it.

We thus want to be on the lookout for similar occurrences elsewhere and it's entirely possible that the UK is where the US was in 2004 or 2005 say. The worry being that actions to try to reduce house prices will tip the economy over into a full blown and nasty recession with all that implies for our investment positions.

What that would imply is that we don't want to be invested in the UK if or when it does happen.

The Wealth Effect

A basic truism about us human beings is that when we think or feel we're wealthier then we spend more. Some of our increased stock of wealth spills over into our increasing the portion of our incomes that we spend in the here and now; we save less of that income perhaps even going into negative territory. We can say this is just one of the foibles we're subject to. We can also say it's rational.

If we think of the lifetime income hypothesis the point of saving is to even out our incomes over our lifetimes. We spend, on average, a couple of decades in retirement these days. We work for 30 to 40 years, some part of that four decade income is put aside to pay for the other 20 years. If our savings do better then we need to put aside less of our current income to pay for that retirement. Our investments go up, we're wealthier, so we don't have to save as much. Even if our investments do really, really, well then we shouldn't, logically, be saving at all; we should be spending capital on living well now.

This is known as "the Wealth Effect".

The Effect Explains The Boom And The Bust

So, Americans generally felt much richer and thought they had lots more housing equity, in the period 2002 to 2005 say. Then comes the housing bust and some $7 trillion of wealth was wiped out. As Dean Baker says, that Wealth Effect reverse meant we were going to have a recession with whatever else happened. That Wall Street then fell over and all that might well have made it worse, made the recovery more difficult, but the recession was going to happen anyway.

We want to be careful about that happening elsewhere. Which is what we might want to worry about concerning the British housing market.

ONS Housing Prices

The Office for National Statistics publishes a house price index:

(UK house price index from ONS)

About which they say:

Average house prices in the UK increased by 1.4% in the year to April 2019, down from 1.6% in March 2019 (Figure 1). Over the past three years, there has been a general slowdown in UK house price growth, driven mainly by a slowdown in the south and east of England. The lowest annual growth was in London, where prices fell by 1.2% over the year to April 2019, up from a fall of 2.5% in March 2019.

Causes Of Recessions

There're a number of different things that can or will cause a recession. Keynes talked about the varying animal spirits of businessmen. Business investment is a component of GDP and also the most variable of them. Significantly less business investment is indeed enough to tip over into a recession.

We can also have deliberately engineered recessions. Where the central bank is worried about inflation, therefore they raise interest rates in order to slow it. Or even deliberately engineer a significant recession in order to properly wring it out of the system - Paul Volcker's actions in the Reagan years are well explained by this.

There is also this possibility of a recession caused by the Wealth Effect, as in the US in 2007/8.

Interpreting The ONS Figures

We can all see the recession-associated drop in house prices there in 2008/9. But it's important to differentiate the UK experience from the US here. The US house price slump predated and caused the recession. The UK was concurrent with the recession - that's just housing prices falling because we have a recession, not causing it.

The worry though is in that note about London and SE prices. London and the SE count for a very large portion of the nation's housing wealth:

Housing in the UK is now worth £7.14 trillion, 34% or £1,822 trillion more than 10 years ago

81% of the 10 year gains come from house price growth, 19% (£346bn) from housebuilding

London and the South of England account for 87% of total housing value gains since 2007

London alone has less than 1 in 8 homes and a quarter of the total value (vs 19% in 2007)

Just a regional decline in housing prices is enough, therefore, to induce a wealth effect -riven recession.

Our Investor Takeaway

It's possible - not certain by any means, but possible - that the greatest actual threat to the UK economy is in fact house prices. The value to income ratio is dizzyingly high and a substantial fall in it could bring on a deep recession. That value is heavily concentrated in that SE and London area, where we are indeed seeing house price falls.

As investors, here we're fortunate because such house prices will be a leading indicator of a wealth effect-caused recession. Substantial falls in housing will cause such a recession, no doubt about that. And yet they'll do so with a lag. So, we can monitor such house prices and if a substantial fall happens we can reorder our investments to account for the coming recession. The correct action being, in normal times, to move from equities into bonds. With bond yields - safe ones, like Gilts - already either side of around zero, that's not an attractive option.

The other option would be to move from smaller equities up to larger companies. Some 75% of FTSE 100 income and thus profit is derived from outside the UK and thus should be unaffected by a domestic recession.

Or, of course, just don't be invested in the UK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.