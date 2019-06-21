Outlook For Healthcare Stocks Remains Favorable

As I have previously stated, merger activity in the pharmaceutical industry will continue, given the need for increased pipelines by the larger drug companies, the fragmentation of the industry and the fact that much of the new capability in biologics resides within smaller concerns.

It is a great time to be investing in healthcare stocks. Sentiment is not overly positive and Medicare For All remains an overhang (it will not be implemented within the next ten years), yet I maintain that the outlook for continued growth, driven by the prevalence of chronic disease and demographics (some overlap there, but not much), consolidation and margin expansion has never been more apparent. The pharmaceutical industry remains highly fragmented, with the largest companies only having an 8-10% worldwide share of revenues. Furthermore, they are likely to rationalize SG&A spending as they focus on fewer therapeutic categories and reduce DTC spending. Meanwhile, the introduction of new biologics continues, and this category accounts now for 1% of prescriptions but 44% of the total drug spend in the US. This class of more expensive medications will represent a disproportionally higher percentage of new drugs approved for the foreseeable future. Importantly, as it relates to oncology, unlike last decade when many drugs were high priced yet offered only a minimal benefit, the current generation of pharmaceuticals is significantly extending life and some offer the potential to be cures. By 2040, I expect that many cancers will be considered "chronic diseases", and the groundwork is being laid now. Important advances are also occurring in treating neuromuscular diseases, and the promise of gene therapy is just beginning to translated into therapeutics. Companies that I believe are best positioned span the market cap and technology spectrums, extending from traditional pharmaceutical companies to those involved in gene therapy and immunotherapy. I would highlight Merck (MRK), Novartis (NVO), Regeneron (REGN), Intellia (NTLA), LogicBio (LOGC), Axovant (AXGT) and Atreca (BCEL).

In the medical device and diagnostics areas, advances in minimally invasive surgery continue. Silk Road Medical (SILK) has introduced a procedure, transcarotid artery revascularization, that could become the standard of care over carotid endarterectomy in the treatment of carotid artery disease. There are also advances being made in the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. New pumps are equipped with algorithms that reduce insulin delivery when blood glucose levels are low, thereby preventing dangerous hypoglycemic episodes. Sensors and pumps are also being miniaturized, which increasers patient acceptance. I have been highlighting Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) as a leader in this field. In diagnostics, liquid biopsy is increasingly being used in prenatal testing and cancer monitoring and therapy guidance. In the future, it may possibly advance to where it could be used for diagnosis before the onset of symptoms. Companies in this area include Illumina (ILMN) and Guardant Health (GH).

In summary, I believe we are entering another golden period for advances in healthcare. Tremendous gains are being made in oncology, just as they were in cardiovascular disease twenty to thirty years ago. Gene therapy, after serious missteps, is ready to be used in various disease states. A drug from Provention Bio (PRVB), teplizumab, is in Phase 3 studies for beta cell preservation in newly diagnosed Type 1 DM patients. As an aside, I fully recognize that these new therapies will be costly, and I regret that steps have not been taken to control rising healthcare spending, especially in light of the presence of expensive to treat chronic diseases and the aging of the population. I have written extensively in this regard, with possible solutions in an article "Solving America's Healthcare Crisis".

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK, NVS, REGN, PRVB, LOGC, AXGT, NTLA, SILK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.