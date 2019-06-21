Ford Motor Company: Take A Look At Their New 6.20% Baby Bond IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Ford Motors (F). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Ford Motors Co - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 30M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $750M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ford Motor Company 6.20% Notes due June 1, 2059 (NYSE: F-B) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.20%. The new issue bear a 'BBB' Standard & Poor's rating is callable as of 06/01/2024 and is maturing on 06/01/2059. F-B is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.33 and has a 5.89% Yield-to-Call and a 6.12% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.91% and 5.10%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Ford Motor Company, incorporated on July 9, 1919, is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company's business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations. Ford Smart Mobility LLC and Central Treasury Operations are combined in All Other. The Company's vehicle brands are Ford and Lincoln. The Company sells its dealerships for retail sale, it also sells vehicles to its dealerships for sale to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Company also sells parts and accessories, primarily to its dealerships (which in turn sell these products to retail customers) and to authorized parts distributors (which in turn primarily sell these products to retailers). The Company also offers extended service contracts. The Company's Automotive segment primarily includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln brand vehicles, service parts, and accessories across the world, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts and accessories. The Company's Automotive segment includes various regional business units, such as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Central Treasury Operations segment is primarily engaged in decision making for investments, risk management activities, and providing financing for the Automotive segment. Interest income (excluding interest earned on its extended service contract portfolio that is included in its Automotive segment), interest expense, gains and losses on cash equivalents and marketable securities, and foreign exchange derivatives associated with intercompany lending are included in the results of Central Treasury Operations. Ford Smart Mobility LLC is a subsidiary formed to design, build, grow, and invest in emerging mobility services. (...) The Company competes with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault-Nissan B.V., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation and Volkswagen AG Group.

Source: Reuters.com | Ford Motor Company

As it is one of the most famous auto-makers, not just in the US but in the whole world, there is no need for a much in-depth presentation, so let's move further with the market opinion for the common stock, F:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $0.73 yearly dividend ($0.60 regular and $0.13 special distribution). With a market price of $9.79, the current yield of F is at 7.46%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $2.86B in dividends yearly.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $38.98B, Ford is the second largest Auto Manufacturer in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Ford Motor Company's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in March 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2059 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $158.9B, that are senior to the company's equity and preferred stock. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 4.07 seem quite high, and it is one of the highest in the sector. The other biggest automakers have the same ratio at 1.04 for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), 2.63 for General Motors (NYSE:GM), 0.91 for Honda Motors Company (NYSE:HMC), and 2.50 for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $3.677B for 2018 with $1.228B paid of interest expense. So, here, we have a ratio of 2.99, which indicates that there is a large buffer for the bondholders and despite the quite high leverage, the cost of that leverage is quite low.

The Ford Motors Corporate Bonds

There is a large number of corporate bonds issued by the company. Take a look at only a small part of them:

Source: FINRA

As the most suitable for comparison to the newly issued 2059 Subordinated Notes, I find the 2047 Corporate bond, F.GU (as it is the symbol in FINRA). Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | F.GU

F.GU is also rated a 'BBB' from the S&P and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 6.67%. This should be compared to the 6.12% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond which is the maximum you could realize if you hold the baby bond until 2059. This results in a yield spread of around 0.5% in favor of the Bond, which seems to tilt the scales towards to F.GU, moreover it matures 12 years earlier than the newly issued baby bond. On the other hand, the company has the right to make an early call on its 2059 baby bond after 5 years and it exercises the redemption, the holders of the new IPO will receive their Yield-to-Worst of 5.89%. My opinion is that at this point, I would put my money on the new issue and get the 5.89% YTC for 5 years in terms of lowering the Federal Funds Rate.

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

In this section, I want to make a comparison between the new IPO and all other baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 30 and 50 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading close to and above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best.

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity. For this purpose, only these securities that have a positive YTC will remain. For a better idea, CTY and TDA are excluded from the second chart because of their 215% and 80% YTC.

Source: Author's database

The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. After that, let's see how the Yield curve looks like. For greater credibility, I'm including two more filters: excludes all callable issues and all that are currently below their par value.

Source: Author's database

The 2059 Baby bond is located at the top of the chart which means it has comparatively high YTW against the rest baby bonds. Just after the Entergy (ELC, EMP, EAI, ENO), it is the bond with the highest investment grade rating, which makes the IPO looks even more attractive.

Investment-Grade Rated Baby Bonds

The last charts contain all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, excluding all callable issues and all that are currently below their par value. Take a look at the Yield curve of the investment-grade baby bonds:

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds

We, or our affiliates, will use the net proceeds from the sale of securities for general corporate purposes unless we state otherwise in a prospectus supplement. If we intend to use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt, we will provide details about the debt that is being repaid

Source: 424B2 Filing by Ford Motors Company

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the New Index will also include notes), with a market capitalization of more than $770, the new IPO will very likely be included to the PFF holdings. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last-year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M dollars used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, the newly issued baby bond by Ford, F-B, is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The new issue is currently trading at a premium of 1%, which is not very high especially after it is paying 6.20% nominal yield and is rated a "BBB". The company interest expense coverage is also quite well, the net income for the last year is 3 times the interest expenses of the company for the same period. When comparing it with one of the corporate bonds of Ford, it looks a little overestimated by having lower YTM for the longer maturity date. The optional redemption and the expectation of lowering interest rates, however, makes it more desirable with a YTW of 5.89% for 5 years holding. In terms of the other baby bonds with a near term to the new IPO, the picture also seems more affirmative. F-B does not have the highest YTM or YTW but for the risk, you are taking you'll get a superior return. And lastly, with regard to the investment-grade baby bonds Yield curve, it is also higher than the most of the securities, which are below the curve.

As a summary, if you'd like a Ford, the new 2059 Baby bond may not be like a Mustang, but is definitely worth to have it.

