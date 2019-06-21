Altria's Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation

Altria (NYSE:MO) sells high margin products, produces massive cash flow and distributes almost all of it to its shareholders. This simple -- but not always easy to deliver formula -- has produced massive shareholder gains over the years. The market has started to doubt it will continue working in the future, setting the stage for market-beating total returns going forward if you believe there is still a future for this company.

This shareholder-friendly company always does anything in its power to make its shareholders richer. But just like in the 1990's when everyone thought tobacco was done, we are living in fairly similar times now. That is bad short-term for investors as the stock falls but it also sets us up for a nice entry point if you don't buy into all the doom and gloom. If you were not buying into the negativity hype in the 1990's and added Altria or Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) back then, you wouldn't regret it.

Being invested in Altria from the summer of 2014 when the stock was at $40 to the summer of 2017 when the stock topped at $76.49 was unquestionably a good deal as you would have almost doubled your money in three years -- plus you would have received a juicy yield on top.

Alas, the stock has been on a downward trend ever since and is currently trading just $10 above its level five years ago. This means investors have seen an average annual return of 4.6%. When we add in the approximate dividend yield over the period of 4.5%, we arrive at a not catastrophic total return of 9.1%. Worse than the market for sure, but at least your money would have grown. This is one of the great aspects of a solid dividend payer -- even though the stock doesn't increase too much, your total return usually turns out quite decent due to the nice dividend.

Historical Dividend Growth

Last August the Board announced the second dividend increase of 2018. Every now and then the company increases the dividend twice per year. Last year was an extraordinarily good year due to the tax cuts -- so the dividend was massively increased by a full 21%.

The payout ratio is varying a bit due to one-of effects but is usually at a pretty high level. Currently it is higher than I would be comfortable over the long term. It is also higher than the 80% payout ratio the company targets. Due to all the acquisitions over the last year, though, I will refrain from being alarmed just yet. I'll wait until we get more normalized numbers to bring forward my negative judgments.

The dividend is very predictable -- apart from the occasional positive surprise of an extra hike here and there. In June 2014 the quarterly dividend stood at $0.48. This June it stands at $0.80. This 66.7% increase represents an annual average increase of 10.8%. That is quite a track record for a boring company operating in what many say is a dying business.

Apart from last year when it was hiked by the massive amount we have already touched upon, the increases have been very consistent in the 7-9% range which is not surprisingly the company's long-term EPS growth estimate. In 2017 it was hiked by 8% whereas it was bumped up 9% in 2016 and 7.7% in 2015. Investors know what they can expect over the long term from this company.

Business Fundamentals

A big concern is the smokeable segment shipment volume issue. It's commonly said that as this is an inelastic product, volume is more than offset by price increases. This is mostly true but only up to a point. If volumes start falling consistently by 5-6% annually instead of 3-4%, revenues will definitely take a real hit. If we look at page 4 of the Q1 report, we can gain some insight into the dynamics of the price/volume picture. We can see that net smokeable product revenue was down 8.8% with volumes down a staggering 14.3%. However, reported operating companies income was only down 5.2% and when excluding certain non-recurring items such as implementation costs and litigation costs, reported OCI was only down 0.2%. Even with huge volume declines, adjusted OCI is almost flat. This tells me that it will really take a lot for EPS growth to fall materially.

Moreover, smokeable segment volume declines do not happen in a vacuum. If volumes actually do fall more precipitously in the future than in the past, that is more likely than not because JUUL is growing rapidly and the newly approved IQOS heat-not burn product is gaining market share. In that case, Altria will lose with one hand and gain with the other. One might argue that it only holds a 35% stake in JUUL but then one forgets that JUUL is expanding fast overseas so Altria will participate in a much larger profit pool than just the domestic market.

In addition, as most investors know, Altria has also entered the cannabis market through a stake in Cronos (OTC:CRON). This market is growing rapidly and some predict an annual growth rate of 49% into 2024. True, Altria's main current cash cow is the smokeable segment. But as we've seen, even in a terrible scenario, earnings are not likely to fall in this segment. On the positive side, Altria is now exposed to all the growing trends: Cannabis, e-cigarettes and heat-not burn products. It is thus getting more diverse and less risky both in terms of products and in terms of geographies as both Cronos and JUUL sell internationally. Even in a gloomy scenario, therefore, investors can expect that the earnings level will at least stay flattish and consequently the dividend will not be cut. In a more likely scenario, earnings will likely grow at least in line with inflation. If so, total returns should be in the 8-9% range, which is around what the market overall provides over the long term.

August Dividend Hike

So what kind of dividend hike can we expect this year? The short answer is: We can still expect a decent dividend increase, albeit not at a level we have become accustomed to.

The acquisitions mentioned above have put Altria back a little bit in terms of the amount of cash available for dividend growth. As the CEO said in the latest quarterly press release, due to higher interest cost as a result of the issued debt related to acquisitions and a delayed effect from cost saving initiatives, EPS declined in the first quarter.

On a brighter note, the company maintained its EPS guidance for the year of $4.15-$4.27, representing a growth rate of 4%-7% from an adjusted 2018 EPS of $3.99. In estimating the dividend increase, we can look at this from two angles; 1) We can take the growth range at face value; and 2) we can multiply expected EPS with the stated 80% payout target.

The first operation would of course simply give us an expected dividend growth range of 4%-7%. The other operation would give us an expected annual dividend of $3.32-$3.42. The current annual dividend is $3.20. Thus, we're looking at a growth rate between 3.8% and 6.9%. We see that any way we look at it, we can be quite certain that the dividend increase will fall within this 4%-7% range.

For the Board there are two conflicting elements here. On the one hand, it has tended to be conservative when increasing the dividend, and this is an argument for offering a hike at the lower end of the range. On the other hand it is probably keen to prove the naysayers wrong by offering the best dividend hike it possibly can. In all, however, I expect them to fall on the slightly conservative side. As they have now clearly communicated a lower EPS growth this year, investors' expectations should not be too high. A 5% increase would give them some leeway but should also satisfy investors. Such an increase is somewhat below the middle of the range. My prediction is therefore for an increase of 5% for a new quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Risk Factors

Believe it or not, tobacco stocks entail a fair amount of risk factors. The market has shown us as much over the last two years or so. A well known risk factor is cigarette volume declines. Lately, this decline seems to have accelerated. In the short term there are always inventory movement factors and such, but still there is a risk that volumes will decline more sharply going forward than in the past. There is constant chatter about a possible menthol ban. This has already happened in Canada, and the FDA is looking into this. Furthermore, for the first time in a long while, there is some real shake up in the tobacco industry in that there are several new categories coming up at the same time. Cannabis is growing, vaping is growing and heat-not burn is growing. This offers an opportunity but also the risk of failed investments or being left behind if you bet on the wrong horse.

It is always prudent to pay attention to the worries of the stock market. The market is not always right, but usually captures changing trends quite quickly. In general, I would say it is worrisome with the volume decline we have seen and it is an element which has to watched carefully going forward. A clear red flag for me to reevaluate my position in Altria would be if earnings from the smokeable segment starts falling on an annual basis. If the decades old model of price increases to offset volume declines don't work anymore, it means the company really has to succeed in a lot of other areas to compensate since the smokeable segment is such a dominant segment earnings-wise.

Current Valuation

If there is one thing we know, it is that all tobacco stocks have been falling markedly over the last couple of years. The question then is whether or not they have fallen enough to make them into solid future investments or not. In order to gauge the attractiveness of Altria's shares I will look at some key metrics and compare it to some of its peers.

As a peer group I've chosen the two other large companies with exposure to the U.S. tobacco market, namely British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Altria British American Imperial Brands Price/Sales 3.8x 2.6x 0.6x Price/Earnings 14.5x 9.5x 7.0x Yield 6.4% 7.6% 6.7%

Source: Morningstar

One thing is for certain: None of these stocks look expensive! The Price/Sales category is led by Imperial Brands as is the Price/Earnings category. A P/E ratio of 7.0x is extremely cheap for any company and especially for a company operating in the consumer staples sector. That said, even Altria's 14.5x looks cheap compared to the more usual 18x-22x in the sector. But that is exactly why tobacco has historically been a profitable place to invest.

Even so, this time could be different. If volumes keep dropping at a higher than historical pace and the new investments perform worse than anticipated, earnings growth will slow substantially. So as a thought experiment: If investors demanded a 10% total return, and the smokeable segment earnings growth slowed all the way down to zero, how much would the rest have to grow? With the current dividend yield, earnings would need to grow by 3.6%. As we can see on page 19 of the annual report, smokeable products constituted a full 92% of operating companies income. We can also see that the smokeless segment has been growing by around 10% annually over the last couple of years. If it does that in 2019, that in and of itself would contribute 1.6% towards total EPS growth. That puts us at 8.0% total return already. Add in the usual buyback effect of 0.3% to 0.4% as the company has an 6.9% earnings yield -- and we are at 8.4%.

It's difficult to say what earnings Altria will get from JUUL and Cronos as these are non-dividend paying companies, and will probably remain so for many years. But a way to look at it is this: The total investment in the two companies was $14.6 billion. Altria's market cap is approximately $94 billion. In addition to the 8.4% total return we have calculated above, it would need another value increase of 1.6% in order to reach the 10% -- this translates into $1.5 billion. In other words, the aforementioned investments need to grow by a modest ~10% annually in order for Altria investors to get a 10% total shareholder return. Then we assume no earnings growth from the wine segment, no effect from IQOS and no dividend growth or value growth in AB Inbev (NYSE:BUD). A lot of things have to go wrong for investors to do badly entering Altria at these levels.

If we look more at the dividend yield; all offer juicy yields far in excess of the general market. Imperial's yield is even above 10%; the top dividend yield position among its peers.

All of these stocks should offer compelling returns in the future. And though I know Imperial probably has even more issues than the other two, the extremely low valuation should make this into the riskiest but also the highest return potential stock of the three.

As for Altria, Wall Street analysts expect this company to grow its EPS at a 7.2% rate annually over the next five years. Adding in the 6.4% dividend yield, we arrive at an expected total shareholder return of 13.6%. This is significantly above what the market in general offers over the long term. Yes, there are risks but those are priced in at the moment, in my opinion. Altria should definitely be in your dividend growth portfolio. The stock has come way down from its highs. This is the time to buy!

Conclusion

This year Altria will be crowned a Dividend King as it will raise its dividend for the 50th consecutive year. The stock has come way down from its highs, setting the stage for an auspicious entry point for dividend growth investors. Due to two large acquisitions and the related increase in debt and interest payments, investors will have to accept a lower dividend growth rate this year than what they have gotten historically. Still, investors can most likely look forward to a 5% bump in their dividend income this coming August. Though there are risks, this is reflected in the stock price. Altria will prevail, continuing to grow EPS and the dividend for many years to come, providing market-beating returns in the process. Dividend investors should capture the opportunity provided by Mr. Market and buy this dip!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, BTI, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.