Enbridge Isn't Like Other Midstream Firms

Image Source: Enbridge Inc – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Enbridge Inc (ENB) is a giant energy firm based in Canada that yields 6.4% as of this writing. Its asset base consists of midstream operations (oil and gas infrastructure with a heavy focus on pipelines), regulated natural gas distribution utilities (catering to 3.7 million customers that are situated in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick), and renewable power plants in both North America and Europe (with a heavy focus on wind turbines). In its 2018 Annual Report, Enbridge estimates its pipelines handled 62% of US-bound exports of Canadian oil primarily through its enormous Mainline pipeline system and its smaller Express pipeline. We like Enbridge’s improving cash flow profile, corporate simplification (the company is a C-Corp based in Calgary), and operational synergies. As of this writing, Enbridge trades well below our fair value estimate (the midpoint of our range of fair values, derived from our rigorous enterprise cash flow analysis) of $39 per share.

Improving Cash Flow Profile

In 2016, Enbridge generated CAD$5.2 billion in net operating cash flow while spending CAD$5.1 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for a marginal amount of free cash flow. That came nowhere close to covering CAD$1.15 billion in common dividend payments that year. Here we should note that we are defining free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, we are not including other sources of cash consumed or generated during investing activities.

A year later, Enbridge’s net operating cash flow jumped up to CAD$6.7 billion but its capital expenditures leapt up to CAD$8.3 billion as management aggressively pursued growth opportunities made available in the fossil fuels space due to the ongoing fracking boom (rising light oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production all across America and select regions in Canada), the stability of oil sands production (new upstream projects have minimal decline rates during the first two decades of production) while also moving forward with large wind farm developments (in part to take advantage of government subsidies and/or access to preferential rates for electricity).

By 2018 (the year Enbridge completed its major corporate simplification which we’ll cover that in a moment), Enbridge’s net operating cash flow surged further to CAD$10.5 billion while its capital expenditures declined precipitously to CAD$6.8 billion, good for CAD$3.7 billion in free cash flow. That allowed for enough free cash flow to fully cover CAD$3.5 billion in common dividend payments. If sustained, Enbridge will finally be on a path to covering its growth story with internally generated funds while also having enough free cash flow to ensure shareholders can keep getting paid.

We see Enbridge offering investors strong dividend growth prospects, keeping in mind its payout trajectory will have to contend with a capex-intensive business model and a hefty net debt load. Enbridge has good dividend coverage, but that’s after adjusting for the fact that the company can access capital markets.

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Enbridge had a net debt position of CAD$65.2 billion (defined as cash and cash equivalents less short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term debt, and long-term debt net of current portion). The firm had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7x at the end of the first quarter on a trailing-twelve-month basis, within management’s preferred range of 4.5x – 5.0x. Keep in mind that is still a very elevated leverage ratio, and Enbridge is heavily indebted. While we see the firm as completely capable of handling that burden, leverage is a risk that always needs to be factored into investment analysis. Enbridge retains investment grade credit ratings (Baa2/BBB+/BBB+) with stable or positive outlooks.

Image Shown: Enbridge is targeting serious deleveraging efforts through the early-2020s. Image Source: Enbridge - IR Presentation

Corporate Consolidation and Synergies

After buying Spectra Energy through a deal announced in 2016, Enbridge decided to consolidate its sprawling corporate organizational chart last year via a series of combinations that were all completed by the end of 2018. Here are a few brief excerpts from Enbridge’s 2018 Annual Report quickly summing up this very important maneuver:

On May 17, 2018, we announced four separate non-binding all-share proposals to the respective boards of directors of our sponsored vehicles, Spectra Energy Partners, LP [SEP], Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. [EEP], Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. [EEM] and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. [ENF], (collectively, the Sponsored Vehicles), to acquire, in separate combination transactions, all of the outstanding equity securities of those sponsored vehicles not beneficially owned by us. On August 24, 2018, we announced that we entered into a definitive agreement with SEP under which we would acquire all of the outstanding public common units of SEP on the basis of 1.111 of our common shares for each common unit of SEP. Closing of the transaction occurred on December 17, 2018… On September 18, 2018, we announced that we entered into definitive agreements with each of EEP and EEM under which we would acquire all of the outstanding public class A common units of EEP and all of the outstanding public listed shares of EEM. EEP public unitholders will receive 0.335 of our common shares for each class A common unit of EEP, and EEM public shareholders will receive 0.335 of our common shares for each listed share of EEM. Closing of the transactions occurred on December 20, 2018… On September 18, 2018, we announced that we entered into a definitive agreement with ENF under which we would acquire all of the issued and outstanding public common shares of ENF on the basis of 0.735 of our common shares and cash of $0.45 for each common share of ENF. Closing of the transaction occurred on November 8, 2018.

We caution that while Enbridge’s organizational layout has changed for the better, there is still the DCP Midstream and DCP Midstream LP (DCP) situation that one day will need to be dealt with. Phillips 66 (PSX) and Enbridge each own 50% of DCP Midstream, owner of the general partner of DCP Midstream LP. DCP Midstream owns a 2% general partner interest, the incentive distribution rights, and ~36% of DCP Midstream LP’s common outstanding units.

One of the GP-MLP midstream business model’s worst aspects is incentive distribution rights, in our view, as IDRs entitle the GP to an outsized share of the LP’s incremental cash flow generation without having to inject additional capital in return. For Enbridge and Phillips 66, owning the IDRs and GP of the DCP Midstream family puts both firms in a much better spot but long-term, the benefits of the GP-MLP model are no longer apparent, which is why we would support a change towards a different corporate structure when/if feasible. The tax benefits for the MLP model aren’t what they used to be pre-Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Tying into this, note that Enbridge and Spectra Energy were expecting CAD$540 million in pre-tax run-rate synergies by 2019 due to the business combination (allowing for integrated maintenance operations and ever-greater economies of scale). Tax savings of CAD$260 million were expected to start-up by 2019, keeping the momentum going. Other synergies are being realized at Enbridge’s utility division as well (from its latest quarterly conference call):

As of Jan 1, we brought our two Ontario utilities together under the Enbridge Gas banner. We’ve already started to generate synergies here by restructuring the organization and integrating systems and processes. With these efficiencies we expect to be able to generate a return in excess of a 100 basis points over the allowed ROE. But, this is not just the synergy story, there’s excellent opportunity here for capital investment… Again, the business here is driven by very strong fundamentals, the most important of which is in-franchise population growth. The Greater Toronto Area is one of the fastest growing regions in North America. We’ve been connecting nearly 50,000 customers annually, and that should continue. What’s exciting is that recently passed legislation supports expansion of 50 to 70 new communities in the coming years. It’s a great example of how natural gas can drive economic growth.

Scale is not only allowing Enbridge to cut down on costs and operate as a more efficient enterprise, it’s also generating organic growth opportunities as well. Growing its regulated utility division in Eastern Canada is a good move and will pad its net operating cash flows over the years to come.

Image Shown: Enbridge aims to capitalize on surging North American natural gas production, rising natural gas consumption, and scale by expanding its gas distribution utility operations in Eastern Canada. Image Source: Enbridge – IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

The plan is for Enbridge to start becoming materially more free cash flow positive by the early-2020s, allowing for both material deleveraging efforts to be pursued while providing enough room for income growth as well. We like Enbridge’s pivot towards a more sustainable future on both an operational and financial basis. For instance, Enbridge continues to push forward with green energy developments, including a recent victory in France where a consortium that Enbridge is a part of won a contract to develop a new offshore wind farm. On the financial front, the most important thing for Enbridge to do is prioritize free cash flow generation. We will be monitoring the name closely going forward.

