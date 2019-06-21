Slack's Valuation In Context

Why would you rush in at such a price? I bet that you'll see a much better entry point in the coming year.

Despite KPIs mostly similar to high-profile SaaS companies like MongoDB, Elastic or Twilio, Slack's valuation defies gravity, for now.

With a market cap of approximately $20 billion, the company is trading at a trailing EV/Sales multiple of 44.

As expected, the workplace messaging powerhouse is valued at a nose-bleed premium that puts it at the extreme end of the valuation spectrum.

Slack started trading on Thursday following its direct listing on the NYSE.

Investment Thesis

What do we make of Slack's (WORK) valuation now that the company's shares trade publicly after their direct listing on the NYSE?

Software is eating the world, as illustrated recently by the performance of cloud stocks like Zscaler (ZS), Okta (OKTA) or PagerDuty (PD), all trading at EV/Sales above 30.

Zoom (ZM) soared on its IPO and now trades at an EV of 67 time sales, a whole new valuation world backed by its best-of-breed KPIs: 103% sales growth combined with positive operating margins (a rarity for a new public SaaS business).

Slack has things in common with Zoom, to the extent that both have gained viral adoption among teams within companies. This profile contrasts with the historical model for enterprise software, where a company's IT department would direct the purchasing and usage.

Here's Slack situation in a nutshell:

Really fast growth, but slowing down : $138 million in revenue in its preliminary Q1 FY20 results, a 67% growth yoy. That's a slowdown from 82% in FY19 and 114% growth in FY18.

: $138 million in revenue in its preliminary Q1 FY20 results, a 67% growth yoy. That's a slowdown from 82% in FY19 and 114% growth in FY18. Amazing gross margin at 87%.

at 87%. Huge operating losses, but improving fast (-28% in the last quarter) with sales and marketing costs diminishing as a % of revenue (58% in FY19, an improvement from 63% in FY18 and 99% in FY17).

(-28% in the last quarter) with sales and marketing costs diminishing as a % of revenue (58% in FY19, an improvement from 63% in FY18 and 99% in FY17). Strong moat with a network effect and switching costs at play illustrated by a net dollar based retention rate of 138%, among the best public SaaS businesses.

with a network effect and switching costs at play illustrated by a net dollar based retention rate of 138%, among the best public SaaS businesses. Large total addressable market of $28 billion according to management.

of $28 billion according to management. Competition from large players specifically by Microsoft (MSFT) Teams or Salesforce (CRM) Chatter.

specifically by Microsoft (MSFT) Teams or Salesforce (CRM) Chatter. Great story as a pure-play workplace messaging software that aims to replace email as the most used collaborative tool.

There is a lot to love about Slack and it has the making of software solutions that disrupted their time. The problem? Its promising future of maintaining massive growth, turning a highly profitable business in the next decade, is almost already completely priced in its valuation on its opening day as a public company.

I review where Slack stands compared to other SaaS businesses against the rule of 40 and show its inflated valuation compared to other best-of-breed companies.

My take? Let it settle. What's the point of rushing in when the price asked is assuming perfect execution for the decade to come, and then some?

I bet that you'll see a better entry point in the coming year.

Let's review why.

Source

What Slack does

Slack provides cloud-based collaboration tools and services that help teams get projects done. Just like Shopify (SHOP), Slack was born out of some feeling of necessity for the founding team. The founders couldn't find a good corporate communication tool and decided to create it.

Over time, they developed a software that they consider superior to emails as a workplace communication tool. They've been rolling it out worldwide and intend to replace email as the predominant way people communicate at work.

Source

By the numbers

Slack launched in 2014. It's a freemium model with a tier for small businesses with limited functionalities.

Today, the company boasts:

Over 600,000 organizations including 65% of the Fortune 100.

organizations including 65% of the Fortune 100. 88,000 paid customers.

paid customers. 575 paid companies with annual recurring revenue of more than $100,000 (40% of revenue).

paid companies with annual recurring revenue of more than $100,000 (40% of revenue). 500,000 registered developers that are building third-party apps.

registered developers that are building third-party apps. 450,000 third-party apps that are built into it.

third-party apps that are built into it. 150 countries.

countries. Integrations from the likes of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Salesforce, Atlassian (TEAM) or Dropbox (DBX).

90 minutes per workday spent on the platform for the average user.

10 million daily active users.

It uses the free tool to get its foot in the door and get teams using it. And once it hits critical mass, it has a track record of converting those customers to paid users.

Users fall under one of these three categories:

Free option.

Standard plan for small businesses from $6.50 to $8 a month.

Slack Plus from $12.50 to $15 a month.

Source

Financials

As its hyper growth is slowing down, Slack is showing scalability in its business with sales and marketing costs becoming slowly a smaller % of its revenue. The business benefits from an outstanding gross margin (stable at 87%).

Revenue

FY17: $100 million

FY18: $220 million in FY18 (+114% yoy).

FY19: $401 million in FY19 (+82% yoy).

Q1 FY20 (preliminary): $138 million in revenue (+67% yoy)

About two-thirds of that number is generated in the U.S. and just over one-third is generated internationally.

Gross Margin

87% gross margin in FY19.

Operating expenses

In FY19:

$233 million in sales and marketing (58% of sales)

$157 million in R&D

$113 million in general and administrative expenses

With sales and marketing representing 99% of sales in FY17 and 63% in FY18, it's easy to see how Slack has a path to profitability with sales and marketing efficiencies over time.

Operating losses

Net loss of about $140 million in FY19 and relatively stable.

In Q1 FY20, Slack reported a ($38) million in operating loss (-28%).

Source: Yahoo finance

Balance sheet

$841 million in cash at the end of FY19.

$1.4 billion in convertible stock before it does the direct listing (likely to be converted into shares, which will result in dilution as opposed to real debt).

Overall, Slack is still a very young company and its financials are extremely encouraging once you consider the recurring aspect of its revenue.

Show me your moat

In its amended S-1 filing for the direct listing, Slack revealed a net dollar retention rate of 138% for Q1 FY20. Slack is joining a select club of amazing SaaS businesses among the likes of Elastic (ESTC), AppFolio (APPF), Okta (OKTA) MongoDB (MDB), Alteryx (AYX) or Zoom, all with net dollar retention rates above 120%.

Source

As explained by the company's management in the S-1:

We believe that the long-term value of Slack to an organization increases as an organization expands its adoption, increases application integrations, and grows inter- and intra-organization communications. Our direct sales and customer success teams help organizations on Slack realize and achieve the potential value from broader adoption of Slack. [...] We believe that our Net Dollar Retention Rate demonstrates our large addressable market and high rate of net expansion within Paid Customers.

There are obvious network effects at play as more users get used to working with Slack from an employer to another.

Culture and leadership

Source

Another aspect that gives Slack a shiny glow is what appears to be an outstanding culture and leadership. You'll have a hard time finding a company more praised by its employees on Glassdoor.

If we look at the performance of the companies praised by their employees over time, it's certainly encouraging.

Competition

Slack's success hasn't gone unnoticed. Intense competition and potential disruption is almost a fact of life for companies with an ambition like Slack.

All the big boys are a threat to Slack: Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Facebook (FB)...

Source

But it's Microsoft Teams that really poses the biggest threat by far. Teams is virtually the same product, but some may argue a superior one. Given how ubiquitous Microsoft office is, many corporations might prefer using Teams as the go-to platform for workplace collaboration. If so, it could eat a large chunk of Slack's addressable market as large as it might be.

Slack might have to continue to spend heavily on sales and marketing to keep an edge on competition.

Slack is also exposed to the same challenges as any software company handling a large amount of sensitive data. Privacy and security will remain a challenge for all.

Rule of 40 and valuation

Note: Zoom is not included in the charts below because it has KPIs above and beyond any other companies (103% sales growth and 2% operating margin in the most recent quarter). As a result, Zoom's valuation wouldn't help contextualize the companies analyzed here.

I have shared before the rule of 40 map, breaking down my methodology and showing how to pit the performance of SaaS businesses against one another through the lens of sales growth and operating profit.

As illustrated below with the most recent data pulled from YCharts, only a few SaaS companies manage to satisfy the rule of 40, the principle that a software company's combined growth rate and profit margin should exceed 40%.

In the bottom right of the chart, Slack has a profile most similar to Elastic, MongoDB or Twilio: Ultra high growth above 60% combined with abysmal operating margin below -25%.

Source: Data from YCharts. Graph from App Economy Insights. Bubble size based on market capitalization as of 6/20/2019.

Now, how does this translate into valuations?

Well, this is where Slack defies gravity with an EV/Sales of 44 as of this writing. To illustrate, I had to expand the scale of my chart because Slack wouldn't fit in it otherwise.

Does Slack deserve to trade at such a premium? Only time will tell. But it's certainly sobering to visualize Slack at the very top of the EV to Sales spectrum, far ahead of Zscaler and Okta, the closest ones.

If Slack were to be valued in a similar fashion as other companies in this chart, it would have an EV/Sales multiple between Elastic (23) and MondoDB (28), a range of $11 to $14 billion market capitalization. That's a 30% to 40% downside from the current level.

Source: Data from YCharts. Graph by App Economy Insights. Bubble size based on market capitalization as of 6/20/2019.

Conclusion

Don't just rush in. What's the point? Even if Slack ends up being everything it aims to be and more, most of it is already priced in its valuation. In the meantime, if its growth continues slowing down in FY20, you'll have a much better entry point to enjoy in the upcoming quarters.

To illustrate, Spotify (SPOT) shares are still trading today below where they were on their first day after the direct listing.

Wait for a few quarters and reconsider.

Slack is on my watch list, but don't hold your breath to see it as a new position in the App Economy Portfolio given current multiples.

