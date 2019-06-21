Don't Say I Didn't Warn You

Americans should keep this in mind: Economic prosperity of the past 10 years was not God-given. It was all the result of quantitative easing (QE), where an unprecedented amount of money was printed and poured into the financial system. Cheap imports from abroad, notably from China, played a key role in ensuring that this policy could be sustained without upward pressure on prices. Therefore, should the Sino-U.S. trade conflict morph into a full-blown trade war, it will bring the long expansion to an end. The outcome is Armageddon.

The success story of America's post-crisis economic model

From a macro perspective, an enormous creation of money has two effects. First, it blows up asset prices; in particular, stock prices. Second, it makes domestic demand less constrained by the availability of money. To meet the unbridled demand, the economy will produce as much as it can, while the unmet demand will be filled up by imports. So, with the Federal Reserves (Fed) in QE, it is no surprise that unemployment keeps decreasing. It is also perfectly normal for the U.S. to run a continued trade deficit with China. If you have three apples at home but want to eat four, buying one from outside is the only option - and you will go to the cheapest seller.

Best of all, the two effects also create a feedback loop in which stronger stock market boosts economic growth, which, in turn, leads to even higher market prices. All to the good. From Wall Street to Main Street, Americans are living a magic moment. They discover that money printing can lead to economic prosperity. This is not sarcasm. If you are able to print money to buy goods, why work 996 (a Chinese work ethic propagated by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, which means working 9 AM to 9 PM, 6 days a week) to grow banana plants- unless you want to be a banana republic? Why not devote all your time to other more rewarding activities, like developing hi-tech products? (Let's be blunt here. If you must work yourself to exhaustion but still can't eat your fill, it is hard to find time for R&D.)

Thus, it makes good economic sense for the U.S. to print money. That, in essence, is a bending of Adam Smith's concept of the division of labor to new uses - new because America is not using the most sought-after advanced products to exchange other country's low-end products. Money printed out of the blue is used instead. And it needs to since cutting-edge technology cannot fall into the hands of foreigners. But China does have a point that the trade problem is not "China does not buy" but "the U.S. does not sell". There is a joke going around in China: The U.S. can sell us its latest aircraft carriers or jet fighters to narrow the trade gap.

Anyway, this is America's modus operandi after the bruising financial crisis of 2007-2008. Thanks to this economic model, business has been going swimmingly and the country has made a wonderful progress in technology & invention.

However, there is a snag: With China being America's biggest importer, the Middle Kingdom ends up being Uncle Sam's largest creditor. (That is because China uses its hard-earned U.S. dollars to buy U.S. government bonds.) Meanwhile, China is holding a gigantic US$ 1.113 trillion of U.S. Treasury (Chart 1). But for all the concern, this creditor is a chronic saver who loves to hold on to its debts. To Americans, it is like issuing a check that will never be cashed by the recipient (China, in this respect). The magnitude is not a concern, either. As the old saying goes, "When you owe a bank $100K, it's your problem. But when you owe the bank $100M, it's the bank's problem."

All told, the relationship between America and China is more complementary than competitive. For the U.S. to grow without the hazards of rampant inflation and depreciating currency, it must have a continuous inflow of cheap products from a big exporter like China. Otherwise, America cannot maintain the purchasing power of its currency, and investors will be wary of the greenback as a store of wealth. This would break the virtuous cycle and set off a vicious one.

The country is addicted to never-ending stimulus

Let's take a micro look at why this is the case. I have chosen 3M Co. (MMM) because this Dow component company is a good mimic of the U.S. economy. Consider Table 1, which shows the revenue, net income, earnings per share, PE ratio, and year-end share price of 3M for the years 2010 to 2018. If we use 2010 as the base year for normalization, the table has some interesting things to say about why share price has strengthened so much over this period.

As the rightmost highlighted column indicates, the growth rate of the company in terms of revenue is not that impressive. At 23%, it is roughly in line with the 2.5% annual growth in GDP. But thanks to corporate tax cuts, the figure rises to 31% when measured by net income. And when it comes to EPS, the growth rate skyrockets to 77% because share buybacks have substantially reduced the company's outstanding shares. Multiply this with a PE expansion of 25% (EPS x PE = Price) and we have a 2.21-fold increase in share price. This is a very impressive performance. What is worth noting, however, is that tax cut, stock buyback, and multiple expansion are hallmarks of ultra-loose monetary policy. In a nutshell, then, easy money is the main driver behind the stock's explosive rally. Which raises a red flag: If all that money inflated the overall stock market, the reversal of it will deflate the market. Ouch! A bathful of frothy prices is ready to deflate.

Consider next the balance sheet of 3M Co. From Chart 2, we can see that the company has been borrowing money to buy up its own shares. This is a shrewd move because debt financing has an advantage over equity financing when interest rates are low. Yet, it also exposes the company to higher risk. Not a pretty picture, particularly if it is taken to mean: "To prop up stock prices, U.S. companies have been piling on debt so that they can consistently return significant cash to their shareholders through share repurchases- and these higher "incomes" have translated into a consumption binge."

In this light, it is my contention that although the U.S. economy and stock market are in tip-top shape, the seemingly good fundamentals are somewhat self-fulfilling and all rest on an assumption that the Fed will keep the money tap open forever. If this assumption is not met, everything looks like a bubble and feels like a bubble. Of course, investors can take heart from the fact that the Fed is firmly committed to low interest rates, and that ultimately the central bank may cave in to political pressure to roll out more stimulus. But that cannot be taken for granted. What could change the picture would be a big jump in inflation.

Dig beneath the headline CPI and the picture is not entirely rosy

Chart 3 below shows the year-on-year percentage change in the consumer price index (CPI), as well as the components that make it up, from April 2010 to May 2019. For expository simplicity, I strip out the energy component. It can be seen that while inflation has been running high in the "services" and "food away from home" (restaurant food) categories, there is little inflation in the "commodities" and "food at home" (grocery store food) categories. The explanation is that prices in the former categories (such as rent of shelter, medical care services, and transportation services) reflect a tight local demand-supply balance, whereas prices in the latter categories (comprising household furnishings and supplies, apparel, vehicles, meats, etc.) are influenced more by import competition, as that holds down price rises. With this as the backdrop, I have grown increasingly concerned about the current U.S. trade clash with China. It is because an all-out fight between the superpowers will disrupt America's supply chain at a time when tariffs make imports more expensive. Add in the unprecedented money printing at the start and you have a receipt for hyperinflation.

For this reason, investors should be watchful for any sign of inflation in the "commodities" and "food at home" components of the CPI index. Supply-shock inflation is something they need to keep an eye on. It is worth remembering that in 2010 to 2012, a global food crisis pushed the "food at home" and "food away from home" indexes up, resulting in a notable rise in CPI (see Chart 3 again).

America today is not the America of yesterday

Back to the trade war. The Trump administration is playing with fire if it continues to escalate pressure on China. So far, the Asian dragon has taken a very defensive orientation and is now mewing like a cat. But a cat driven into a corner will become a tiger. My feeling is that the Communist government has changed its attitude toward trade war. This is worrisome. It is true that America has competitive edge over China in many areas. But in a life-or-death trade battle, competitiveness is a meaningless term because there is no trade; rather, it is the real size of the economy that matters more. In this regard, China stands out because its GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) was US$ 25.31 tri in 2018 versus US$ 20.51 tri for the U.S.

What's more, Washington's hardball tactics can backfire. In the past, America was a model to the world of how people of different cultures can live together in harmony, prosperity, and mutual respects. The country was the paradigms of technology, equality, and free trade. But today, all these virtues are called into question. One way or another, the bullying practices have conveyed a message to the world that it is natural for the strong to prey upon the weak. They also have demonstrated that America can "weaponize" its global dominance for national interests on a whim. If countries worldwide get scared off and distance themselves from America's influence - say, the dollar payment systems, the computer operating systems, or the international courier services - then 2 very far-reaching conclusions are in order:

First of all, U.S. dollar will lose its status as the world's only reserve currency. Next, without a large number of users to achieve economy of scale, America's state-of-the-art products and technologies will become a waste. Many of which will turn out to be just fancy, hi-tech toys for pastime entertainment. Corporate America ends up being a Toys US!

That is probably an exaggeration. The point I want to make is that ultimately the U.S. would prevail in its trade war against China but at a terrible cost. On top of that is America's dominant position in the international arena. Are the losses of the war a cost worth paying? Americans may not have given this question much thought. (For a discussion of this issue, see my earlier article: "Only a loss of war could take down the U.S. stock market.")

