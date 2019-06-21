American Eagle Hit By Market Turbulence

The latest round of tariffs against China has sent specialty retailers skidding, even though AEO management doesn't sound particularly worried about the impact of tariffs on their business.

My late December call on American Eagle (AEO) had been working out okay, with the shares up a market-beating 25% into early May, but tariffs and growing concerns about comps and margins across the sector have weighed heavily on the shares (as well as the shares of peers like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Urban Outfitters (URBN)), and AEO now sits about 5% lower than where it was in late December.

I am concerned about the corrosive impact tariffs could have on gross margins, particularly when the company has been upping its SG&A spending. I'm likewise concerned about the risk of further slowdowns in consumer spending. On the other hand, AEO has established itself as an enduring player in several significant categories (denim especially), and the aerie concept is still growing very well, with a long growth runway ahead of it. I think it's pretty easy to argue for a fair value in the low-to-mid $20s, and possibly even close to $30, but margin pressures need to abate before the shares are likely to be substantially re-rated.

First Quarter Results Were Relatively Good, But Certainly Not Perfect

American Eagle reported nearly 8% revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter, beating Street expectations by more than 3%. Comps improved 6%, almost double the 3% Street expectation, with AE brand comps up 4% and aerie up 14%. Digital (online, mobile, et al) sales continue to grow in importance for the business, with low double-digit growth this quarter bringing digital sales to about 30% of the total.

Gross margin was slightly weaker than expected, down 30bp year over year with some markdown pressure. SG&A spending increased 10%, rising slightly as a percentage of sales. Operating income declined more than 5%, with 80bp of operating margin erosion that was in line with expectations.

This underlines what I believe is one of the strongest bear points - American Eagle has been posting solid comps (both in absolute terms and relative to peers and sell-side expectations), but operating income and operating margin continue to fall. This isn't unexpected, and management has been clear about its plans to reinvest in sales and marketing to support its brands and online efforts (particularly for aerie), but this sort of "profitless prosperity" still isn't a good thing. To that end, I'd also note the risk in the 13% year-over-year growth inventories.

As far as comparisons to peers go, AEO holds up quite well for the quarter. Across the softlines space, comps were up less than 1% on average, and peers/comps like Abercrombie & Fitch, Macy's (M), and Urban Outfitters all saw comp growth of just 1% this last quarter. AEO's gross margin erosion was about half that of the softlines average, and likewise with the operating margin erosion.

Tariffs A Threat, But AEO Is Better-Placed Than Commonly Thought

The shares of specialty retailers like AEO started a sharp downward move right around the time that Donald Trump announced another round of increased tariffs on China, and there are ongoing worries that still more tariff increases could come if upcoming talks between the U.S. and China do not go well.

If American Eagle management has ever quantified the company's exposure to imports from China, I've never seen it, but I do know that is a major sourcing location for them. Even so, management discussed this on the conference call and talked down the risk of significant impacts to margins from tariffs, referring to conversations with suppliers that have been going on for some time on this subject. As a large customer, I believe AEO does have more leverage than some apparel companies, but I wouldn't dismiss the tariff risk to gross margins out of hand, particularly as I don't think there's much room to pass on higher costs to shoppers.

While I believe the tariff risk to AEO may be overstated, I also believe the company's position in the apparel food chain may be underrated. Not only has American Eagle strung together an impressive run of strong comps in denim, it is actually the second-largest retailer of denim in the country behind Walmart (WMT), and at 7% share, AEO is not far behind (WMT has 10% share, while Kohl's (KSS) has 6% and Gap's (GPS) Old Navy has 5%). Likewise, aerie is fast becoming a significant player in underwear, sleepwear, and the like, and not just among the teen-aged customer base.

The Outlook

American Eagle certainly didn't help already-sour sentiment by guiding EPS down for the next quarter. Management guided down by more than 11% at the midpoint, pointing to markdown pressures and greater pressures on gross margin than in the first quarter. With increasing tariffs and growing inventory going into the quarter, that's not particularly encouraging commentary.

I continue to believe that AEO is undervalued. I believe aerie still has many years of above-average growth ahead of it, and I likewise believe that AEO's cornerstone position in denim can help support the core AE brand in the future. If AEO can manage low-to-mid single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF margins, discounted cash flow produces a fair value in the low $20s. Likewise, there has long been a fairly tight correlation between margins and EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples in retail, and AEO is trading well below where it otherwise should on that basis.

The Bottom Line

Sentiment on specialty retail is poor now, but I do believe American Eagle shares ought to be trading in the low-to-mid $20s, and possibly closer to $30 as the margin pressures abate and if/when sentiment improves on the sector. Given that I think worst-case downside would be in the low-to-mid teens, I think the risk/reward balance today is pretty favorable, and these shares are worth considering for those with a more contrarian leaning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.