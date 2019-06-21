If Hasbro Was Cheaper, I Would Buy Before The Q2 Results

The changing habits of consumers with toys have led the company to face more and more competitors. Whether Hasbro can keep up here must first be seen.

The fundamental criteria indicate a high overvaluation. According to my analysis, this can not be justified by other considerations such as extreme growth potential.

Although a beat of the estimated results is likely, I would wait for the final Q2 results.

Hasbro shares have been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of 2017. In recent weeks, however, the share price has significantly exceeded this trading range.

Introduction

In recent quarters, Hasbro had to contend with two particular problems. After the sudden collapse of Hasbro Toys 'R' Us, Hasbro had to find new avenues to sell its products.

Furthermore, Hasbro faces changing consumer shopping trends:

Bricks and mortar retail is struggling.

E-commerce is on fire and there is no end in sight to Amazon's almost exponential growth. Millennials are less likely to drive to a store than their Boomer parents and grandparents.

Given that, the Hasbro shares have been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of 2017. In recent weeks, however, the share price has significantly exceeded this trading range:

This is a clear buy signal and could be a good buying opportunity. However, in the following I would like to analyze whether the company is also a buy from a fundamental point of view or not.

Fundamentals

Cash return to shareholders

Hasbro has returned a lot of capital to its shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

Hasbro offers attractive dividends to shareholders. These are the highlights:

payout ratio: 63.31%

actual yield: 2.53%

five year growth rate: 15.44%

dividend growth: 16 Years

next ex-dividend date: 07/31/2019

The dividend yield is within the range of the last 10 years. This initially indicates a fair valuation.

The dividend is also more than twice as high as the Disney (DIS) dividend. Nevertheless, with 26% Disney has the lower payout ratio. Disney also has slightly higher dividend growth.

In addition to dividends, the Hasbro returns capital to its shareholders through share buybacks. In the past 10 years, Hasbro bought USD 2.5 billion of its shares.

P/E ratio

The actual P/E ratio is 38.26. This is far above the average for the last 10 years and signals a clear overvaluation. At least you have to pay a strong premium for the company.

Given that the forward EPS for December 2019 is 4.52, Hasbro has a forward P/E ratio of 23.74, which is still more than the average for the last 10 years.

Price/Book ratio

The actual price book ratio is 8.16. The forward P/B ratio is with 7.78 still very high. The market is therefore currently willing to pay eight times the book price for the company. This is far from the average too. It is even the highest P/B ratio for far more than 10 years. This indicates a strong overvaluation:

Such a high ratio is also not necessarily usual for growth companies in comparable markets. Disney, for example, has a actual P/E ratio of 2.79 and a forward P/E ratio of 2.76. Nevertheless, Mattel (MAT) has a similar actual P/E ratio of 7.6 and a forward P/E ratio of 8.01.

What do you get for these premiums?

The fundamental criteria indicate a high overvaluation. However, this can also be justified, for example if a company has extreme growth potential. And indeed, Hasbro reported better than estimated numbers for the first quarter. The highlights were:

Absent a negative USD 24.3 million impact of foreign exchange, first quarter 2019 revenues grew 6%

Revenues increased 1% in the U.S. and Canada segment and 24% in the Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment;

International segment revenues declined 2%, but increased 6% absent a negative $23.4 million impact of foreign exchange.

Franchise Brands revenue increased 9%; Hasbro Gaming up 2%; Emerging Brands up 22%; and Partner Brand revenues declined 14%

Operating profit increased to USD 36.1 million or 4.9% of revenues.

Net earnings increased to USD 26.7 million or USD 0.21 per diluted share.

Quarter ending cash of USD 1.2 billion.

Hasbro currently holds the license to make toys tied to the Star Wars, Disney Princesses and Frozen franchises. The contract will expire at the end of 2020 but the CEO remains positive and says that the company will extend its partnership with Disney before the contract expires.

Brand and content portfolio

Hasbro has a large portfolio of world-famous bands.

But such a portfolio alone does not guarantee growth. Sales development has been very poor in recent quarters. 2018 revenues declined 12%:

(Source: Macrotrends)

While the sales were of course affected by the Toys 'R' Us fiasco, Hasbro must first offset the past loss quarters with growth. In addition, investors will not get a much more profitable company either, which could justify the premium. Yes, Hasbro has a slightly better gross margin than Mattel or Disney but the three companies are not that far away from each other.

Furthermore, computers and the internet in general also offer a wide range of play activities that go beyond toys. Customer habits have changed accordingly. Of course Hasbro addresses these changes by adapting to the changed habits, especially with the digital launch of its well known brands, like the card game Magic: The Gathering. Nevertheless, the changing habits of consumers have led the company to face more and more competitors. As a result of digitalization, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is rivaling the Magic: Gathering universe with its Hearthstone game. Amazon is launching its first private label line of toys for toddlers and kids too. Accordingly, the competitive environment has not become simpler. And whether Hasbro can keep up here must first be seen. Compared to card games like Hearthstone, Magic: The Gathering is clearly the less popular game. At least this is what the Twitch numbers show:

Q2 2019 results as a decisive factor?

Hasbro will publish its results for the second quarter on July 23, 2019. In the past 5 years (20Q), Hasbro has missed estimated EPS 5 and estimated revenue 9 times. A miss in estimated EPS came always along with a miss in estimated revenue.

Estimated EPS Estimated Revenue Miss 5 9 Beat 15 11 Chance of miss 25 % 45 % Chance of beat 75 % 55 % Last miss in Q2 2014 2014

It is therefore predominantly probable that Hasbro will beat analysts' expectations. A bet on a beat might therefore be a good idea because a further beat could give the share price the next boost. However, this is risky and goes hand in hand with the acceptance of a pretty high P/E ratio. In that case, I'd wait for the second quarter results. While this could result in a loss of profit potential, I think risk reduction is the more important element.

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance:

"Buy now rather than tomorrow" if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

"Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look)" if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

"No, thanks" if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is part of the upside, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

The grade for Hasbro:

After all, I don't think Hasbro is a buy right now. For me, it is a "no, thanks" at the moment:

The dividend is pretty good.

The valuation is way too high.

The competitive environment has not become simpler.

While there may be growth potential, I think risk reduction is the more important element at the moment.

