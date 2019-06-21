DBO: Despite Recent Oil Market Stabilization, The Crude Backdrop Is Still Bearish

Crude future curve points toward a contango pattern, whereas prolonging trade tensions and new global recession signs are likely to propel DBO shares to fresh lows.

Net spec positioning plunges for the seventh consecutive week, following robust short accumulations, which indicates that the bearish sentiment on oil is still present.

Investment thesis

Recently, the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) stabilized following the steep correction witnessed in May. However, persisting US storage builds, steep decreasing speculative positioning and prolonging global economic uncertainty continues to weigh on crude futures and DBO shares.

Source: TradingView

DBO – Invesco DB Oil Fund

DBO tracks the price of WTI oil using future contracts and futures-based exposure. Instead of rolling its exposure on front-month contracts, DBO rolls its exposure into whichever contract month (within the next 13) looks most attractive by its rules. For the time being, DBO’s exposure consists of the following:

Source: Bloomberg

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holders will be taxed on any gains even if they do not sell the shares. Despite that, DBO lags to replicate short-term moves in crude prices, but provides low incurred costs.

Source: Nasdaq

Indeed, DBO offers an expense ratio of 0.78% and an average spread in the last 60 days of 0.09%, which are in the industry’s average.

Crude and petroleum stocks

During the reported week ending June 6, the EIA reported a second consecutive accrual of US crude oil inventories, up 0.46% (w/w) to 485.5m barrels, whereas Cushing storage advanced robustly, up 4.12% (w/w) to 52.94m barrels. While this build is weaker than the previous one, crude oil seasonality continues to improve, reaching a surplus of 12.3% or 53,029k barrels compared to the 5-year average, while establishing 8.4% or 37,570k barrels above 2018 levels.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

On the refined petroleum side, storage advanced in opposite directions, but in accordance with recent trends. Indeed, during the period, gasoline inventories continued to increase, up 0.33% to 234.9m barrels, whereas distillates declined steeper, down 0.77% (w/w) to 128.4m barrels. Furthermore and in spite of the start of the driving season, gasoline inventories are still expected to end the summer higher than the 5-year average, although refining output posted weak rates in the second half of 2019.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Concomitantly, US oil production weakened slightly during the period, down 0.81% (w/w) to 12.3m barrels per day, whereas the latest Baker Hughes oil rig count indicates that the slowdown may continue, given that 6 active oil rigs were withdrawn in the June 7-14 period.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Given the above, US crude equilibrium tightens marginally, following the strong advance posted in the previous week. Indeed, in spite of oil exports declining moderately, down 5.34% (w/w) to 3.12m barrels, decreasing net imports offset it totally, down 3.02% (w/w) to 4.49m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The latest Commitment of Traders report published by the CFTC shows a declining sentiment in crude oil futures. In the June 4–11 period, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude future contracts dipped 12.12% (w/w) to 351,655 contracts.

With this third consecutive decline, net speculative bets weaken the most since the beginning of the year. Besides, the forces behind this decline accelerated, following robust short covering, up 18.03% (w/w) to 163,802 contracts and moderate long liquidations, down 4.36% (w/w) to 515,457 contracts.

Going forward, the momentum may continue to deteriorate given persisting oil demand risks and prolonging risk-off sentiment.

Since the 2019 start, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude futures were 26.85% or 74,444 contracts, whereas DBO’s YTD performance is almost flat, up 1.63% (w/w) to $9.34 per share.

Backdrop changes

In my last take, published on May 29, I expected that the extension of the OPEC+ output agreement would suffice to generate an appreciation of DBO shares. Nevertheless, increasing oil demand uncertainties and persisting trade tensions between the two economic giants have offset that.

Going forward, uncertainty on the demand side is likely to prolong, given the absence of any material progress in the US-China trade conflict and fresh warnings that world trade growth has slumped to its slowest rate since the 2008 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed weekly oil decomposition shows that in spite of declining oil demand growth, weakening crude supply is counterbalancing it. Yet, this equilibrium has tightened significantly since mid-April, explaining the sharp correction observed in the oil complex.

Source: New York Fed

Furthermore, the oil future curve flattened significantly on near-term maturities and reached a slight contango pattern on long-term deliveries. Given these developments, oil futures and DBO shares are poised for further bearishness.

In this context, characterized by increasing US crude oil storage, plunging net speculative positioning on Nymex crude futures and persisting global economic uncertainty, fears on declining crude oil demand are likely to continue to pressure downward crude futures and DBO shares. Given that, we expect that the ETF may continue to show weakness in the following weeks.

