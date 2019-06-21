Adobe Continues To Be One Of My Favorite Growth Stocks

Adobe’s stock has clobbered the market over the last one, three, five, and ten years.

Remember Eastman Kodak? It was once a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Adobe disrupted the entire photography and print industry.

It is much better to own a disrupter as opposed to a disrupted stock.

I like to begin my articles by stating that I am a market timer. I do not want to own stocks in a recessionary environment. Having said that, I put out a buy signal in my weekly Best Stocks Now newsletter on the market back on March 27th of 2009. I stated that "a new bull market has been born."

I have been a bull for the last ten years, but I have been cautious at times. I am not a perma-bull. My weekly newsletter will put out a sell signal on the market at some point in the future.

I also like to state that my Best Stocks Now strategy for picking stocks in the portfolios that I manage. I like stocks that still make sense from a value proposition, but they must also exhibit strong relative strength. This is a very rare combination that narrows down my universe considerably.

It does not matter if it is a Mega-Cap, Small-Cap, Micro-Cap or dividend paying stock, they must have both value and momentum at the same time.

Now for my current analysis on a stock that I own in one of the four stock portfolios that I professionally manage.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) came in with a very nice earning reports after the market close on Wednesday. Their top line revenue growth came in 25% higher than the same comparable quarter last year, and their earnings growth was 10% higher.

Expectations for quarterly revenue were at $2.70 billion and the company actual numbers were $2.74 billion.

Bottom-line earnings came in $0.05 higher than expectations. The street was anticipating earnings of $1.78 per share and the company came in with $1.83 instead. This was a nice beat by (ADBE) on both the top and bottom lines.

The company did, however, guide a bit lower for Q3. They lowered their sales estimate from $2.83 billion to $2.8 billion and they also lowered their earnings estimate from $2.05 per share to $1.95 per share.

The company earned $6.76 last year and if they meet their number this year ($7.81), they are looking at an annual increase of 16.0% in earnings. This is very impressive for a $147.4 billion-dollar market cap company.

The consensus estimate for next year currently stands at $9.75 per share which would be growth of another 25% vs. this year.

Over the last five years, the company has had an average annual earnings growth of 46% per year and the consensus average annual estimate over the next five years is currently 16.4%. Adobe is one of the greatest growth stocks in the market today.

The company provides design, imaging and publishing software for print, web, mobile, and dynamic media production. Its market capitalization is currently $147.4B (Mega-Cap) and it is trading at a PE ratio of 51.26.

Back in my days as a research analyst, I learned to do 5-year target prices. After all, the analyst's project 5-year growth estimates, why not match them with comparable target prices?

When I extrapolate Adobe's current earnings estimates at their 5-yr. growth estimate, I come up with potential earnings of $17.77 five years from now.

I then apply a multiple that is based on the company's growth rate and their PE history. I come up with a five-year target price of $533 per share. The stock is currently trading at $302 per share. This gives the stock 76.6% upside potential over the next five years.

I like valuations on stocks that I buy to have 80% or more upside potential. You may want to wait for a little pullback in Adobe before considering buying it.

Now for the momentum side of the equation:

As you can see from the above screenshot, the stock has delivered a lot of alpha over the years. It has handily beat the market over the last one, three, five, and ten years.

Adobe earns a long-term performance grade of A+. This is one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market.

The stock also currently sports a momentum grade of A+. This is as good as it gets as it relates to relative strength.

The stock also currently meets my momentum requirements. When valuation and momentum come together, Adobe Systems checks win with a proprietary grade of A (Strong Buy). It is also ranked at number 67 out of 5,145 members of my database.

Adobe has been a top-ranked stock in my Best Stocks Now database for a long time.

I also like to end my articles with a big dose of reality. Adobe was down 49% in 2008. It will sell off along with most other stocks when the next recession and bear market eventually hits.

I do not want to have very much exposure to stocks when that event occurs. I write a weekly market-timing newsletter that will signal when I think it is time to protect our harvest from the last ten years.

Adobe is also a tech stock that could fall out of favor very quickly. Analyst's estimates are just that-estimates. But, in the meantime, stocks trade on earnings and earnings estimates.

One other caveat, I like to own about 20-25 stocks in each of the portfolios that I manage. Over my 22 years in the business, I have found this to be about the right number of stocks.

I liken my portfolios to the baseball all-star game. I want to have the best 25 players that I can find on my team always.

For those with a Conservative to Moderate growth risk profile seeking alpha, Adobe might be a nice fit.

