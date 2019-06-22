Crude Oil Remains Above $50 Per Barrel - The Bull And Bear Cases

The path of least resistance of the price of crude oil is a complex jigsaw puzzle that includes micro and macroeconomic factors, and geopolitical considerations. What complicates the process of analyzing the energy commodity from a fundamental perspective is that more than half the world's reserves and some of the most significant logistical routes are in the Middle East. With production and shipping in the world's most turbulent political region, the crude oil market is always susceptible to wide price swings.

Events like the Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s or Arab oil embargo during the same decade, the Iraqi incursion into Kuwait and the war that followed, the Arab Spring in 2010, or the current standoff between the US and Iran all have impacted the price of crude oil, which is the energy commodity that powers the world. These days, the path of the price of both Brent and WTI benchmarks is not all that clear. With bullish and bearish factors at play in the oil futures markets, trading rather than investing is likely to produce optimal results. The most direct route for a long position in the crude oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME when it comes to WTI, and those that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange when it comes to Brent. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile futures arenas, the UCO and SCO products provide an alternative to a broader addressable market as both are available to anyone with an equity trading or investment account.

Consolidation after the recent decline

The crude oil futures market rolled from July to August futures last week, and the price was below the midpoint between the low and high for 2019. The August crude oil futures contract has traded in a range from $46.60 to $66.22, with a midpoint at $56.41. On Wednesday, June 19, the price was at around the $57.50 level reflecting the bullish and bearish factors at play.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity declined from a high at $66.22 on the August contract, and $66.60 on the continuous contract, on April 23 to a low at $50.79 on August and $50.60 on the expiring July futures contract on June 5. The decline of over 23% on both contracts led to a period of consolidation until June 20 when the oil market moved higher after the Iranians shot down a US military drone near the Strait of Hormuz.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising towards overbought territory, and daily historical volatility at around 41.3% reflects the recent price swings. The decline in the total number of open long and short positions from 2.109 million contracts on June 6 to 1.979 million on June 20 comes as the July futures contract was rolling to August.

Crude oil at the midpoint of its trading range since late April reflects the bullish and bearish factors tugging at the price of the energy commodity these days.

Iran and the Middle East - bullish, for now

The potential for rising tensions in the Middle East that interfere with production, refining, or logistical routes is a clear and present danger for the crude oil market. More than a few attacks of sabotage on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and Iraq are likely retaliation for US sanctions on Iran. Earlier this year, Iran told the world if US policy prevents them from shipping their oil to customers around the world, they would take action to stop other oil-exporting nations in the region from shipping their petroleum. The latest incident was a direct attack on the United States, and while President Trump was ready to retaliate last Thursday evening, he decided to wait and see if diplomacy could avoid another step towards military actions.

The rhetoric continues to fly between Washington and Teheran, but both sides have said they do not want a war. However, Iran is also at odds with Saudi Arabia, which has a high chance of escalating over the coming weeks and months and could draw both the US and even Russia into conflicts in the region. The bottom line is that the political temperature in the Middle East is a bullish factor for the price of crude oil as it has the potential to cause a price spike to the upside if any surprises cause supply concerns to rise, as we witnessed last Thursday.

Trade - bearish, for now

The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China escalated in May and increased the potential for a global economic slowdown. The trade dispute has weighed more heavily on the Chinese economy, and that translated to slowing demand for crude oil and oil products. A trade deal or progress following the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 gathering in Osaka, Japan at the end of this month would be reverse the damage done to optimism in May that led to selling in a host of markets including crude oil. For now, the trade dispute between the countries with the world's leading GDPs is bearish for crude oil demand, but that could change on June 28 and 29 if the leaders of China and the US signal a deal could be on the horizon again.

A perfect bearish storm is possible

The current state of the world puts the crude oil market in a precarious position where it could face either a perfect bullish or bearish storm when it comes to the price of the energy commodity. On the bearish side, the price has already had a head start falling from $66.60 in late April to just above the $50 per barrel level. If the trade dispute continues to escalate into a trade and currency war with ripple effects across the global economy, demand for crude oil will decline. At the same time, any accommodations between the US and Iran, and an increase in output from Libya and even Venezuela, if the regime were to change, would be highly bearish from the supply side of the fundamental equation. At the June OPEC meeting, a decision to increase production would also weigh on the price of the energy commodity.

There is also a potential for an ideal bullish storm - trade the range

On the other hand, a trade deal between the US and China would likely ignite growth in the Chinese economy, causing demand for energy to rise. The tension between the US and Iran dates back to the late 1970s and the start of the Islamic Revolution. Even after the nuclear nonproliferation agreement in 2015, the chants of "Death to America" still rang out in Iran. When President Trump walked away from the agreement, the divide between Washington and Teheran worsened and will continue to deteriorate alongside the Iranian economy. While both sides say they are seeking to avoid a war, Iran stated they are enriching uranium while President Trump said that Iranian possession of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. A continuation of attacks on tankers, Saudi Arabia, and US interests in the Middle East could lead to unavoidable hostilities, which will stoke supply concerns and send the price of crude oil higher.

Bullish and bearish factors are likely to continue to pull the price of crude oil in opposite directions, which means that the market could find itself in a position where price volatility increases and the market swings back and forth between the bullish and bearish moves based on the news cycle. With trade, Iran, and the upcoming OPEC meeting factors that will continue to influence the path of least resistance of the price of oil, trading rather than investing is likely to offer market participants the optimal approach to the crude oil market over the coming weeks, and perhaps months.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are double-leveraged instruments that reflect the price action in the WTI futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO holds swap agreements that will increase in value as the price of crude oil futures on NYMEX rise. The product has net assets of $302.50 million, trades over 3.2 million shares each day, on average, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. The price of August crude oil futures rose from $50.79 on June 5 to a high at $57.98 on June 21, an increase of 14.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO rose from $14.99 to a high at $19.15 or 27.8% which was close to double the percentage gain in the price of the August crude oil futures.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil product is UCO's bearish counterpart which holds:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The swaps attempt to replicate twice the price action on the downside in the price of NYMEX crude oil futures. SCO has net assets of $88.98 million and trades over 2.8 million shares each day. SCO charges the same expense ratio at 0.95% as the UCO product. The price of August crude oil futures on NYMEX declined from $54.99 on June 10 to a low at $50.98 on June 12, a drop of 7.29%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SCO rose from $19.60 to $22.48 or 14.7%, which was just over twice the percentage loss in the crude oil market.

With the potential for lots of price action in the crude oil market over the coming weeks, the UCO and SCO products are tools to capture volatility. The leverage in these instruments comes at a price, which is time decay. Therefore, they are only appropriate for short-term long and short positions. I rarely hold UCO or SCO for longer than two weeks, and typically am in and out of positions within a one-week time frame. When approaching the oil market with either of the two products, a time and price stop is a disciplined approach.

The path of least resistance for the price of crude oil depends on a myriad of issues, which is a reason why volatility is likely to continue over the coming weeks and months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.