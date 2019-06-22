Gold In The Wake Of The June Fed Meeting - Boom

Gold is a currency and a commodity that is unlike all other assets as it is a hybrid. As a raw material, jewelry, and a myriad of industrial applications require gold. As a currency or financial asset, central banks around the world hold the yellow metal as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves. Over the past years, governments have been net buyers of the precious metal with China and Russia leading the way. Both nations are significant gold producers and have vacuumed in their domestic output to build reserves. Moreover, China and Russia have also purchased the metal in the international bullion market.

The decline in faith in fiat currencies has been supportive of the gold market since the turn of the century. The price of gold has been moving higher when it comes to all of the leading reserve currencies of the world, including the US dollar, the euro, and the yen. The US dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and it tends to have an inverse relationship with the gold market. US interest rates impact the price of gold as they often determine the path of least resistance for the US currency. However, US rates also influence the cost of carrying gold inventories and long positions. Lower US rates often weigh on the value of the dollar against other world currencies and support the price of gold as they can stimulate inflationary pressures. Gold is a barometer of inflation.

We heard from the US Fed on June 19, and the signs are that the central bank has pivoted from a hawkish to a dovish approach to monetary policy which could be good news for the gold market. Gold went into the latest Fed meeting at a level that was not far from critical technical resistance areas at the 2018 and 2016 highs. A technical breakout followed the June Fed meeting even though the central bank did not lower the Fed Funds rate at the meeting. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) and the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (JNUG) products can turbocharge results if gold is ready to take off to the upside to new multiyear highs.

The Fed speaks on June 19, and gold reacts

The US Federal Reserve did not lower the Fed Funds rate at their June meeting last Thursday, but the central bank did tell the markets that a majority of the members of the FOMC favor lowering the short-term rate by 50 basis points before the end of 2019. The Fed pivot was a significant event for markets as interest rates along the yield curve fell immediately following the meeting as they cited the low level of inflation as the reason for lower rates. The previous day, highly accommodative statements from the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi turned out to be another supportive factor for the price of gold.

On Thursday, Iran shot down a US drone near the Strait of Hormuz, and President Trump said that the theocracy in Teheran made a "big mistake." Gold loves lower interest rates. At the same time, the rising tensions in the Middle East combined with lower US rates which weighed on the value of the US dollar caused gold to blow through resistance levels and rise to its highest price in five years.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, gold began to appreciate following the Fed announcement on Wednesday, and the buying picked up steam during Asian trading hours later in the day. August gold futures reached a peak at $1415.40 per ounce on Friday, June 21. While short-term relative strength and price momentum indicators moved into overbought territory, open interest has been rising with the price of the yellow metal. On May 30, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures contracts reached a low at 443,231 contracts when gold was at a low of $1279.20. By June 20, the metric reached 571,676 contracts, a rise of 128,445 contracts or 29%. Rising open interest and the increasing price is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market, and gold broke out to the upside.

Gold reflects the Fed's pivot

Gold had been consolidating since reaching a low at $1046.20 in December 2015. The price of the yellow metal reached a peak at $1377.50 per ounce in July 2016 following the shock of the Brexit referendum. The 2015 low and 2016 high defined the range in the gold market until the latest Fed meeting.

Lower US interest rates are an economic stimulus. At the same time, they serve to lower the value of the dollar as the yield on dollar holdings decline. The trend in the rate on dollar deposits compared to other reserve currency deposits had risen to a high at 2.65-2.90% given the Fed Funds rate at 2.25-2.50% and euro rates at negative forty basis points. The move by the Fed to guide that US rates would decline later this year means that the differential between the dollar and euro rates is likely to fall which weighed on the value of the dollar index after last week's Fed meeting as the index contains a 57% exposure to the euro.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the now active month September US dollar index illustrates, the greenback index fell from 97.265 on June 18 to below the 96 level on June 21. Falling rates and a lower dollar create a potent bullish cocktail for the price of gold. Moreover, the trend in the gold market since the turn of this century has been higher in all currencies, which is a confirmation of a bullish trend in the value of the precious metal. The pivot by the Fed lit a golden fuse on June 19, and the price broke through the top end of the consolidation range that had been in place since late 2015.

Gold had been making progress on the upside

The daily chart shows that after making lower highs and lower lows from February 20 when the August contract failed at $1361.50 and fell to a low at $1273.20 on May 2. A marginally higher low on May 21 at $1274.60 stopped the downward trajectory of the yellow metal which began to take off to the upside in late June and made a slightly higher high on June 14 at $1362.20 before the latest Fed meeting.

The jury is still out, but it is possible that the June meeting of the FOMC and pivot by the hawkish Chairman to an accommodative stance towards monetary policy could stand as a watershed event for the gold market given the price action that followed the meeting.

The 2018 and 2016 highs were critical resistance levels - the hot knife

On June 19, after the US markets closed, and during Asian trading hours, the gold market blew through two significant technical resistance levels like a hot knife through butter.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, gold moved through the 2018 peak at $1365.40, which was a double-top formation from January and April last year. Gold also conquered the 2016 post-Brexit peak at $1377.50 as the price of the continuous contract rose to a high at $1406, on Friday. Even if gold pulls back from its current level, the yellow metal made a significant technical statement as it rose to the highest price since 2014.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the price of gold in euro-terms rose to its highest level since 2013.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the price of gold in Japanese yen terms appreciated to its highest level since 2015, but when it comes to the Japanese currency, gold is a stone's throw away from the all-time peak. At the 149,074 level, gold in yen is 2.3% away from its record peak at 152,457 in 2013.

The US Federal Reserve set the stage for the next leg to the upside in the bull market in gold.

On any dips - NUGT and JNUG to turbocharge results for bulls

Markets rarely move in a straight line, even during the most aggressive bull runs. If gold us heading appreciably higher, and the technical break now increases the odds of a much higher price for the precious metal, there will be plenty of backing and filling action in the gold market.

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform gold on the upside, and leveraged ETF and ETN products often magnify the price action of the companies that extract gold from the crude oil the earth. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares and the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares are short-term products that can enhance trading results if the price of gold and gold mining shares are entering a new bullish period. The top holdings of NUGT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of August gold futures appreciated from $1279.20 on May 30 to $1415.40 on June 21, an increase of 10.65%. Over the same period, GDX moved from $20.36 to $25.17 per share, a move of 23.62% as GDX outperformed the action in the gold futures market.

Source: CQG

The chart of NUGT shows the move from $14.34 to $26.40 or 84.1% over the same period. NUGT has net assets of $1.29 billion and trades an average of 9.0 million shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.23%.

Meanwhile, the most recent top holdings of JNUG were:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ move from $27.82 to $34.32 from May 30 through June 20, a rally of 23.4% as the junior miners outperformed gold futures and kept pace with the GDX instrument.

Source: CQG

The chart of JNUG shows the move from $6.31 to $11.55 or 83% over the same period. JNUG has net assets of $828.72 million and trades an average of over 14.2 million shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.17%.

NUGT and JNUG are products that can turbocharge results if this is just the start of a bull market in gold that will take the price to much higher levels over the coming days and weeks. However, these tools are only appropriate for short-term positions as their value will quickly deteriorate if the price of gold goes sideways, and they will decline precipitously if gold corrects.

The Fed lit a golden fuse on June 19, and the technical break to the upside in the yellow metal could usher in a new bullish phase for the gold market. Gold has been telling is that the value of fiat currencies is falling since the early 2000s, and the price action last week is another reminder that the precious metal is the ultimate legal tender.

