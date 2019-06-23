Silver In The Wake Of The June Fed Meeting

My involvement in the silver market as a professional trader, an investor, and an analyst dates back to the early 1980s. In 1995, together with four other traders, we amassed one of the most substantial proprietary positions in the silver market in modern history. We invested a little over $1 billion in the silver market and purchased around one-quarter of one billion ounces at prices at or below $5 per ounce. The story of that long position is for another time, but the process taught me more than a few lessons about the dynamics of the silver market.

Silver can be one of the wildest of the precious metals when it comes to volatility. When the silver market begins to move, few markets can motor higher or lower on a percentage basis. However, silver can also frustrate longs and shorts as the price has a history of sitting in tight ranges for long periods. The price of silver reached a high at over $50 in 1980 and $49.86 in 2011. Both peaks led to brutal corrections. The most recent high in the silver market came in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in July 2016. We are coming up on the third anniversary of that peak that took the price to $21.095. Since then, silver has been making lower highs and lower lows.

Meanwhile, gold moved above its 2016 peak, but silver remains far away from its high that year. It may be only a matter of time before the bullish fire spreads to the silver market. Silver is a speculative market, and the shares of junior silver miners can become downright explosive when silver catches a bid. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ) holds shares in some of the top junior silver mining companies.

The Fed speaks on June 19

On Wednesday, June 19, the US Federal Reserve may not have lowered the short-term Fed Funds rate, but the central bank set the stage for lower interest rates in the coming months. The pivot towards accommodative monetary policy and loosening credit came one day after the European Central Bank made a highly dovish statement.

Precious metals prices tend to thrive in low interest rate environments, and the price of silver rallied in the aftermath of the June Fed meeting.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July COMEX silver futures highlights, after trading to a low at $14.265 on May 28, silver futures reached $15.555 on June 21, a rise of 9%. Silver rose above short-term technical resistance levels at $15.15 and $15.40, and the next level on the upside stands at the March peak at $15.73 on the July contract. On the short-term chart, both price momentum and relative strength metrics have risen into overbought territory, and the rise in the price of silver has lifted daily historical volatility under 10% in mid-May to around 18% on June 20. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market has been steadily rising moving from 196,610 contracts on April 30 to 236,657 contracts on June 20, a rise of 20.4%. Increasing open interest and ascending price is typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend. However, the metric is approaching its all-time peak with was at 243,411 contracts during the week of April 2, 2018.

The rise in open interest could be a warning sign that silver is becoming crowded on the long side, but the price action in the gold market is telling us just the opposite. The action in silver on Friday was another warning sign as the price was around the $15.30 level while gold moved to over $1400 per ounce on the active month August futures contract.

Silver has been a huge laggard - lots of catching up is necessary

While silver responded to the news that US interest rates are likely to decline, the price action continues to lag gold which broke out to the upside and traded to its highest price since 2014 following the June Fed meeting.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures shows, the price of the yellow metal broke through its critical level of technical resistance at $1377.50, the July 2016 highs following the Fed meeting. Nearby August gold futures traded to a high at $1415.40 per ounce on June 21, with the continuous contract moving to a peak at $1406. Gold exploded to the upside, and the price action in the silver futures market continued to lag its precious cousin.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of nearby gold divided by nearby silver futures illustrates that the ratio between the two metals was at the 91.33:1 level is not far below its record peak at 93.18:1 from October 1990. The long-term average for the price relationship is around the 55:1 level. However, in 1990, gold and silver were at far lower price levels. With gold at $1400 per ounce on the continuous contract, a move back to the average would put the price of silver at $25.45 per ounce, $9.895 above the June 21 high at $15.555. Silver is lagging gold, but the technical break in the gold market could mean that it is just a matter of time before silver blasts higher.

Silver fundamentals are an enigma

Analyzing silver fundamentals can be a waste of time. Demand for the metal for industrial uses continues to grow as technological advances have boosted requirements. The problem on the supply side is that stockpiles are in many hands around the world. Moreover, it is virtually impossible to get a handle on average production cost because silver is a byproduct of copper, lead, zinc, gold, and other ores. The price of silver is almost inconsequential to the producers of the other metals who sell their silver at the market price no matter how high or low.

Since supply and demand analysis is challenging, silver rises when there are more buyers than sellers, and the price falls when selling overwhelms buying.

Sentiment will drive the price of silver

Silver has always played second fiddle to gold. In around 3000 BC, the first Egyptian Pharaoh Menes declared that two-and-one-half parts silver equal one-part gold reflecting the higher value of the yellow metal compared to silver. Both gold and silver have served as backing for currencies over history, but gold was always the preferred metal for governments. On the of the primary issues in the 1898 Presidential election in the US where William McKinley defeated William Jennings Bryan was that McKinley favored a gold standard for the US dollar, while Bryan favored a silver standard for the currency. A gold medal at the Olympics is awarded to the winner while the silver medal goes to the runner-up.

Since 2012, when the silver-gold ratio was last at the modern-day average at 55:1, silver has played second fiddle to the yellow metal.

It will take a significant shift in sentiment to bring investors and traders back to the silver market. Silver tends to move much more on a percentage basis than gold, and if the market begins to show signs that a significant move is on the horizon, we could see a herd of buyers flocking to the silver market as we did a decade ago when silver began its climb to $49.86 per ounce in 2011. In June 2009, the price of silver traded in a range from $13.435 to $16.25 per ounce compared to a range of $14.565 to $15.555 so far this month.

The break to the upside in the gold market could propel silver higher, as the silver market has lots of catching up to do based on its historical price level compared to gold. The path of least resistance for silver will depend on the market's sentiment, but the odds now favor an increase in interest in the silver market given last week's price action.

Levels to watch in the silver market - SILJ could offer leveraged returns if silver is heading higher

The first critical level of technical resistance in the silver market stands at this year's peak on the continuous futures contract at $16.20 per ounce. Above there, the 2018 peak at $17.705 is the next level to watch. The 2017 high was at $18.655, and the critical line in the sand for the silver market on the upside is at the July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. Gold surpassed its technical resistance level at $1377.50, dating back to July 2016 on June 19.

The most direct route for a risk position in the silver market is via the physical market for coins and bars or the COMEX futures and futures options market. Shares of mining companies that are primary producers of silver also offer market participants exposure to the price of the precious metal. For those looking for a leveraged position in the silver market, the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product holds shares in some of the top junior silver mining companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $42.56 million and trades 101,632 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. The price of July silver futures rose from $14.265 on May 28 to $15.555 on June 20, a rise of 9%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, SILJ moved from $6.77 to $8.73 per share or 29%. SILJ acted like a triple leveraged product compared to the price of silver since the end of May.

Mining shares often outperform the price of a commodity on the upside and underperform on the downside, so the risk is commensurate with the potential for rewards. Silver moved higher in the wake of the June Fed meeting, but it has lots of catching up to do when compared to the price action in the gold market. Time will tell if the sentiment is shifting in silver, and we will see a herd of buyers return to the market causing wild volatility like we witnessed when silver was on its way to the 2011 peak at almost $50 per ounce.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.