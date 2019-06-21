Karuna Therapeutics Readies Plan For $70 Million IPO

For patient life science investors with at least a one-year hold period, the IPO may be worth considering.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for schizophrenia and other central nervous system disorders.

Karuna Therapeutics has filed to raise $70 million in a U.S. IPO.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $70 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing new therapeutics for debilitating neuropsychiatric conditions with high unmet medical needs.

KRTX has a late 2019 potential catalyst milestone from its Phase 2 trials and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, so the IPO presents a potential investment opportunity for life science investors with a hold timeframe of at least one year.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Karuna was founded in 2009 to identify and develop new medicines for disabling neuropsychiatric conditions with high unmet clinical needs.

Management is headed by CEO, President and Chairman Steven Paul, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously CEO of Voyager Therapeutics.

Karuna has developed KarXT which combines trospium, an approved muscarinic antagonist in peripheral tissue, and xanomeline, an M1 and M4 muscarinic agonist in the central nervous system [CNS], to selectively stimulate muscarinic receptors in the central nervous system.

KRTX anticipates ‘topline results’ of its Phase 2 clinical trial of KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia in late 2019.

Management expects to initiate clinical trials to evaluate the potential of KarXT in the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease and pain.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Karuna Therapeutics include PureTech Health, Alexandria Venture Investments, Partner Fund Management, Fidelity Management and Research, Sands Capital Ventures, Wellcome Trust, Eventide Asset Management, ARCH Venture Partners, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, and Sofinnova Investments. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global schizophrenia drugs market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the arrival of late-stage pipeline products, rising disease awareness, growing healthcare expenditure, improved drug delivery methods, as well as the availability of Long-Acting Injectables.

According to data from the US National Institute of Mental Health [NIMH] and the World Health Organization, there are 3.5 million people suffer from schizophrenia in the US with about 4,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

Japan is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the period due to rising awareness about early diagnosis, advanced healthcare system, growing disposable income, as well as availability of effective treatments.

Major competitors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Eli Lilly & Company (LLY)

Allergan (AGN)

Mylan Products (MYL)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO:4506)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Financial Status

KRTX’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma IPO firms. They feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A expenses associated with the firm’s treatment candidate development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $84.3 million in cash and $2.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

KRTX intends to raise $70.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 4.375 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00, not including customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal of investor support for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $256.1 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to fund [i] the completion of our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial and the completion of a planned Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of psychosis in schizophrenia; [ii] the completion of our planned Phase 1b clinical trial and the completion of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psychosis in AD; [iii] the completion of our planned Phase 1b clinical trials for the cognitive and negative symptoms in schizophrenia; [iv] the completion of our planned Phase 1b clinical trial and the completion of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pain; [v] the development and expansion of our pipeline, including other muscarinic candidates, formulations and derivatives; and [vi] for working capital and other general corporate activities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Karuna is attempting to go public during an open IPO ‘window’ where there are numerous biopharma firms seeking public capital to advance their drug pipelines.

Its lead candidate, for schizophrenia psychosis is in Phase 2 trials and management expects to publish topline data by the end of 2019.

The market opportunity is reasonably large and management is pursuing other related programs for schizophrenia conditions.

While the firm has no commercial collaborations, it has noted a number of third-party clinical trials using xanomeline as a treatment for psychosis and related disorders.

The firm has had promising trial results for its KarXT compound and has plans to expand development of the drug into other treatment areas.

With a late 2019 potential catalyst milestone from its Phase 2 trials and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, KRTX presents a potential investment opportunity for life science investors with a hold timeframe of at least one year.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 27, 2019.

