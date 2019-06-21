If You Regret Not Buying IPO Names, Consider Buying A Little Now

The key is starting very small. Buy 1/10th, even 1/20th of a full position. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is now down about 13% from its high, Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is down 20%, Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) down 27%, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is down 22%. Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is down only about 8%, but keep an eye on it. I know I asked you to buy PINS, when it fell below 24, but it bounced pronouncedly from there. I am going to call a temporary bottom at that level. So again start small with all these names including PINS.

I believe that today seems to be a momentary lull in the excitement with the IPO sector. This is a risk. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down way more than the above names, but I am not getting behind it. I think it has way more to go on the downside before I would get cooking on it (see what I did there?). Again, trying to trade IPO names IS risky, but I think we can start setting up a longer-time-scale speculation with them. Maybe you want to wait until Monday to buy; it's Friday during the summer. I am suggesting you buy precisely because it's Friday of a summer weekend. It's on days like these that such anomalies occur.

Finally, look at Slack (NYSE:WORK); it's right in my cross-hairs, having broken its opening price. My bogey is 36; it's not there yet, but my gut says that it will get there today. If you see a 36 handle today, buy it.

Again, please buy small. Loyal readers who had 25% to 35% cash going into this week, please only spend down 1/3rd of your cash position.