FedEx Is Delivering Value At Current Prices

FedEx has been kicked to the curb as of late and is trading off of 52-week lows at only a 10.7x forward P/E.

FedEx (FDX) has been beaten up a lot over the past year due to slowing global economic growth, the U.S. trade war with China where FedEx has been caught in the middle with Huawei, and not to mention a slow and expensive integration of their 2016 acquisition of TNT Express. All of this has made FedEx look like a good value play right now, trading at only 10.7x forward earnings, based on the $15.50 EPS midpoint of management's guidance for FY 2019 provided in their Q3 earnings release. With the company reporting Q4 and full-year results on June 25, it might be time for investors to get acquainted with the name.

Data by YCharts

What Happened in Q3?

FedEx reported a pretty solid Q3 for FY 2019 with continued revenue growth aided by tailwinds from the growth of e-commerce despite a slow-growing global economy. Revenues for the quarter were up 3.0%

Sourced from FedEx's Q3 earnings release

Management forecast FY 2019 guidance of EPS $15.10-15.90 before year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments and excluding TNT Express integration expenses among other non-recurring expenses. Higher operating costs are impacting results, and weakening global economic conditions were also mentioned a few times on the call.

Profitable and Growing

FedEx's strong operations and service offerings have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 12.7% and 9.0%, respectively, over the past decade which includes the dark days after the financial crisis. This average level of profitability is right around my rule of thumb, seeking 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $45.80 in 2009 to $76.35, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has an average growth of 8.2% annually and supports the ROE and ROIC averages.

And, the growth is not about to stop here. As stated by their CEO Fred Smith on the Q3 conference call, FedEx is targeting a 5-year compound average growth rate of 17% based on the midpoint of adjusted FY 2019 guidance and a long-term EPS growth rate of 10-15%. In the U.S. market alone, the company expects the parcel market to double in size to reach 100 million packages per day by 2026.

Rising Financial Leverage

While financial leverage has grown significantly at FedEx over the past decade, the company remains appropriately financed with financial leverage currently at 2.74x and their interest coverage ratio a healthy 8.80 for FY 2018. Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. The company looks to have made a notable shift in their capital structure around 2013, with share repurchases being financed by debt issuance, and this trend got taken up a notch in 2015-2016 when they acquired Dutch-based TNT Express for $4.8B with debt financing. FedEx's level of financial leverage is well above what was seen during the 2008 recession, and as such, investors should expect a larger hit to earnings if global growth were to slow dramatically.

Source data from Morningstar

The company's share count has fallen around 1.5% annually over the past decade as management has included share repurchases as a key part in its capital budget. I always like to see share buybacks from management, as it shows capital budget discipline and faith in the long-term prospects for the business. However, it does seem that much of these share repurchases have not been made with free cash flows but were sadly financed by issuing debt.

Huge CapEx Requirements

Probably, the most worrying thing that I noticed while looking through FedEx's financials was the significant capital expenditure needs of the company. We are past the days of the cheap courier pigeon, and today's delivery companies need an expensive (and quickly depreciating) fleet of aircraft, trucks, and delivery vans to run in sync with their state-of-the-art sorting and distribution centers. Over the past decade, FedEx has spent, on average, 89% of its cash flow from operations on capital expenditures each year.

Source data from Morningstar

While some of this spending might be attributable to not only growth but also after 2016, the integration and upgrades to TNT Express's distribution network, this does not leave much room for cash flow making its way to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks. If we aggressively take the lower 83% capital expenditures spending rate from 2009 to 2015 before the TNT Express acquisition, in an attempt to capture long-run capital expenditures after the business is fully integrated, this would still only leave 17% for shareholders. With 3-year average cash flow from operations around $5.5B, this would represent only $935M of cash flow left over for shareholders and imply a measly 2.2% free cash flow yield based on the current $43.4B market cap of FedEx. Of course, some could argue that much of this CapEx spending is driving high organic growth, and a no-growth sustainable business would spend significantly less. Either way, I would not expect huge growth in the dividend and share repurchases to continue in the medium term.

Price Ratio and Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as FedEx, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how FedEx's market valuation compares to competitors United Postal Services (UPS) and Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY), I have placed them all side by side, comparing them based on forward P/Es and 10-year growth rates.

As can be seen, FedEx's forward P/E ratio and PEG ratios are a lot lower relative to competitors. UPS is the slowest growing expensive, based on ratios, and could have less space to grow given that it is the biggest. FedEx's revenue growth of 5.6% over the past decade is well above the competition, but astute investors must remember that some of that growth has been bought. The more conservative PEG Revenue of 1.9x right below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price to book value. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate, in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price an investor would be currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share.

With FedEx earning an average ROE of 12.7% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.2 when the price of their shares is $166.50, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 5.7% for an investor's equity at that $166.50 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is below the 9% that I like to see, but adding a conservative 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 8.7%.

Risks from Amazon?

From the Q3 conference call, I also enjoyed management's discussion about the media's focus surrounding "last mile delivery" with little mention about the significance of the first few thousand miles that many packages have to travel. As stated on the call, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) represents less than 1.3% of FedEx's total revenue, and management would not consider a vertical integration by Amazon a threat. FedEx's sophisticated global footprint provides a wide moat, in my opinion, which has resulted in sticky complex customer relationships that would be very difficult for new entrants to replicate.

Takeaway

FedEx has been beaten up of late and looks like a good value relative to its peer group with some of the lower P/E and PEG ratios at 10.7x P/E and 0.6 10-year earnings PEG, respectively. Investors should not be expecting the recent share repurchases of the past few years to continue as much of them have been financed with debt issuance, which could be nearing a limit soon. Overall, though, I have added FedEx to my portfolio over the last month and will hold it as I wait for sunnier times in the global economy when someone is willing to pay a premium for this critical global behemoth.

