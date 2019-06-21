Zalando: Impressive Growth, But Quite Expensive

The Zalando share has an absolute performance of more than 70% (YTD). Is it now already over the top or still a good buying opportunity?

The company transforms the business model from a pure e-commerce fashion retailer towards platform business. Is the strategy taking off and will the company gain the needed size quick enough?

Zalando is still growing, but the competition is tough, margins are tight, and the order ticket size is declining. The traditional e-commerce business might not justify the current pricing.

Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY, OTC:ZLDSF) is a Germany e-commerce fashion retailer which went public in 2004. The company has a strong IT focus and a good track record for process automation and innovation (see also Zalando innovation). You could say that Zalando is a company that manages an e-commerce business with IT solutions. However, the traditional business model as a pure e-commerce fashion retailer (similar to Zappos.com) hardly justifies the current pricing given the tough competition (like Asos (OTCPK:ASOMF) (OTCPK:ASOMY) and CCC SA). Cost savings activities like the outsourcing of returned goods management (see WiWo article (German only)) will probably not solve all issues with rising costs and margin pressure. Although the company stated a recovery of the margins in the last earnings call, the current adj. EBIT margin is only 0.5% (previous year 0.0%). This is still below the competition (e.g. Asos has 4.2% and CCC SA has 1.8%). The average order ticket size was only EUR 55.90 (in Q1 2019 compared with EUR 56.10 in Q1 2018 and EUR 57.20 in FY 2018; see also Earnings Call Presentation). The trend to lower ticket sizes might continue because of the increasing amount of mobile orders which tend to be smaller. The mobile visit share is already 82.4% in Q1 2019. This means that even with a higher number active clients (27.2m in Q1 2019, which is a growth of 14.1%) and of orders per client (average orders per active customer in Q1 2019 is 4.5) it will be challenging for Zalando to stay on a profitable growth track.

Company Valuation

I set-up a very simple DCF model as plausibility check for the current valuation. I've included the following assumptions in the model: discount rate 7% (assumed rate of return), growth rate (year 3-5) 20%, and growth rate (TV year) 4%. The growth rate assumes that the current company earnings guidance can be prolonged for the next 5 years but does not fully take all the guided CapEx for further investments in logistics and technology into account (see also Earnings Call Presentation) which might additionally reduce the FCF.

(Source: Own calculation)

This model indicates an enterprise value of EUR 11,336m and the fair value per share of EUR 36.19. This implies a downside potential of EUR -3.11 to the current share price (as per 06/20/2019).

Still, it has to be noted that the company is still growing fast. The company highlighted a +25% revenue growth during the last earnings call. This was at the upper end of the guided corridor and continues the growth series that is in unbroken flow for many years now (see Earnings Call Presentation, p. 20). Also, the financial position of the company seems to be quite sound. The company stated EUR 869.8m of cash and cash equivalents for Q1 2019.

However, the valuation is already high. The comparison with the peer group also indicates that the EV/Sales and PE valuation of the Zalando share are already quite demanding (see table below).

(Source: *Google Finance, **Seeking Alpha Essential, own compilation)

The share is not traded at the all-time high, but the share price gained already more than 70% year-to-date which I think is already a quite impressive performance given the current valuation. This implies that the valuation of the traditional business model does not necessarily justify additional upside - even for a growth stock. However, there is a new strategy to become a platform business.

The platform strategy

The company states that they "are convinced that the best way for us to achieve growth and at the same time continue to drive forward digitization in the industry is with a platform-based business model" (see Zalando's Platform Strategy). The platform business model includes that Zalando offers marketing and fulfillment services for business partners. I tend to agree that this strategy might pay out in the future, but platform business means also that scaling effects are extremely relevant to the success of the business model. Even though the platform transition gains traction (see figure below), there is still a long way to go for the company to succeed with this transition and to get more partners on the platform.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Presentation)

Although the platform strategy was already formulated in 2015 (see Company earnings call presentation from 2015) and is already implemented to a large extent, it may still be a challenge for the company to gain the relevant needed size to operate the business model successfully on the long run. Additional partners might be needed to achieve sufficient scaling effects and further (profitable) growth. Hopefully, the company will publish more detailed breakdowns of the platform development, including profitability measures, with the next earnings publication which is scheduled for 1st August 2019 (for the results Q2 2019) and, hopefully, the publication of the on-boarding of additional (major) partners even before.

Risks

Beside the already discussed risks in the traditional business model (like margin pressure and fulfillment costs), there is also a risk of missing the targets with the platform transition. Please be aware of the additional risks associated with this share and possibly limited available liquidity because it does not trade on a major U.S. exchange, but only in Europe or OTC.

Conclusion

Zalando is still quite hot and one might argue that the company shares are quite expensive at the moment (with a PE >200 and EV/Sales of 1.68). Yes, the company might be expensive by classic standards, but it is also growing strongly. The traditional business model might not justify the current share price, but if the platform business gains further traction, it might take off again. That's a stock for the next few years, of course. At the moment, I would suggest for the risk-averse retail investor to stay neutral and wait for further indications that additional partners will join the platform before taking any action.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZLDSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.