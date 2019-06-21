Seeking Double-Digit Returns From Microcap Stocks By Land, By Air, By Sea And By Rail

I am focused on investing in stocks that will not only provide a short-term gain but will provide a return that far outpaces the market in the long term. My interest is in identifying small medical device or technology companies that are ripe to exploit a market niche.

In this article. I present four microcap stocks that, as of this writing, have no direct competition in their addressable market. Three of these stocks are Over The Counter ("OTC" ) stocks. I discuss the safety factors of trading OTC stocks in the Risk section of this report.

Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF)

Siyata provides a communication solution for commercial fleets and first responders. The lead product is the UV350 which mounts on a vehicle dashboard and is connected to the battery. The device is operated by push button, similar to a walkie-talkie, and instantly connects via nationwide cellular service to the designated fleet or group of first responders without having to dial a telephone number.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The company had some success in marketing their 3G product but sales peaked in 2017 as the market attention turned to 4G. Siyata is much better prepared for its 4G launch. The company almost simultaneously launched sales in Israel, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. This time sales are being conducted by tier 1 wireless carriers and the product price has gone up from $300 to a still reasonable $1000.

The U.S. addressable market is over a billion dollars as I presented here. If the company gets just a tiny fraction of its addressable market, it will outpace its earnings in any previous year. In their best year, 2017, they recorded revenues of $14.12 million. I estimate that revenues above $17 million will turn this into a profitable company. With the support of sales from tier 1 wireless companies, much higher revenue is to be expected. Capturing just a small fraction of their addressable market will make this company very profitable.

Looking at the balance sheet and cash flow, Siyata is well funded to survive its product launch. The company received its largest cash infusion since going public by converting over $6 million of warrants in March, reporting cash on hand of $5.1 million and working capital of $8.5 million. Cost of operations for the year should come in under $4 million. The company will need to become profitable this year or will need further financing. CEO Mark Seelenfreund said he expects the company will be profitable this year in an interview last week.

The chart illustrates how the stock was on the rise until it ran out of steam in 2017, formed a double bottom base and is now establishing a new uptrend confirmed by the moving averages.

FLYHT Aerospace (OTCQX:FLYLF)

FLYHT is the only company that offers satellite black box connectivity through its primary product, the Automated Flight Information Reporting System ("AFIRS"). The company has been racking up sales in China. The coastline of China has high-frequency towers, but the vast interior of the country lacks infrastructure and will have to rely on satellite communications in order to meet CCAR 121 R5 requirements by the end of this calendar year. FLYHT has already won contracts with 23 of the 57 Chinese airlines. It expects to capture more wins as other Chinese airlines become compliant.

Chinese airlines are also customers of real-time engine performance monitoring and weather data. Real-time engine performance saves money by identifying repairs on an as-needed basis instead of prescheduled maintenance, parts can be ready at the next airport so downtime is minimalized, gas consumption can be optimized and emissions reduced. Weather data is useful to the Chinese in controlling their weather as well as more data input results in more reliable overall weather information.

FLYHT's AFIRS provides real-time engine performance monitoring and through the acquired asset Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Recording ("TAMDAR") from Panasonic Avionics in 2018, FLYHT is able to provide weather data as well.

Source is Investor Presentation

High margin recurring revenue kicks in after AFIRS and Tamdar hardware is installed. Contracts are typically for five years and automatically renew for the life of the airplane, which averages 30 years.

FLYHT's last report indicates that the company has about $2.7 million in cash, $2.7 million from an Innovation low interest loan, and $3.3 million from a subsidy from Panasonic Aviation. There are also convertible debentures with a conversion price of $1.30/share. Conversion would add about a million dollars to the cash position. FLYHT has been profitable over the last two quarters and has sufficient funds to carry on its business plan for at least the next 12 months.

The company has business with over 90 airlines around the world but China is their biggest opportunity right now. Other countries will have to bring about similar legislation to govern airplanes as air pollution and increasing air traffic become more and more problematic. Please see this article for more on this stock. The chart below illustrates a rising trend supported by the major moving averages confirming the fundamentals.

LRAD Corporation (LRAD)

This company is the leader in acoustic hailing devices ("AHD"). There is almost no other competitor. That's how good this company's products are. LRAD AHDs were used by other companies as speakers for mass notification systems. LRAD purchased a software company early last year and is now the only company that offers the software and hardware for a complete mass notification market solution. They now have revenue streams from AHD sales and service, mass notification system sales and recurring revenue from the mass notification software and servicing.

LRAD AHDs allow for clear voice communication over a large area and are used for crowd control, emergency announcements, airport bird control, as a weapon against Somali pirates and more. Sales of AHDs have been growing. The U.S. Navy equips each one of its ships with at least one and has plans to put another 50 or so ships into service within the next five years. The device is also very popular with the Coast Guard and Homeland Security. Other nations have been following the U.S. Navy's lead as well as finding uses for their own needs, such as Tsunami relief.

LRAD AHD is the round black device on top of the police vehicle. Source

Mass notification systems are used to alert crowds where harmful weather, fire, active shooter or riot type of scenarios exist. In addition to clear voice communication, a mass notification system alerts people in the affected area via all communication devices including cell phones and email.

The sale of one mass notification system has the potential to be larger than LRAD has ever made in a fiscal year. There's one contract that the company has begun in a Caribbean territory that contains options to grow into a double-digit million-dollar contract.

LRAD has been reporting record revenues and backlog. Backlog is usually turned into revenues within a year and indicate that this will be the company's most profitable year in its history. The stock will be given higher multiples as it turns more and more into a software company and less a hardware company as mass notification sales and resulting recurring revenue surpass AHD sales.

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.7 million and working capital was $22.1 million as of March 31, 2019. The company has no debt and has been profitable the last two quarters. I expect this year to be the best in the company's history.

I presented the opportunity in broader detail here as well as in earlier SA articles. Below, the chart illustrates the uptrend supported by the moving averages subsequent to a positive moving average crossover.

Duos Tech (OTCQB:DUOT)

Commercial trains legally require inspection before leaving rail yards. Human inspection requires at least four hours and comes hand in hand with human error. Duos Tech offers an automated train inspection system that can be operated as trains go by at speeds as high as 70 MPH. Here is a video of the system at work.

Duos won its first multimillion-dollar contract in 2018 to provide four of its railcar inspection portals ("RIP") to Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). CNI bought three more units late in 2018 and is expected to purchase additional units later this year. Duos management estimates that their addressable market within the North American freight train industry is at least $29 billion and rising (Source). According to Duos's investor presentation, there are currently 1.6 million freight cars, 26,500 locomotives, over 500 rail yards and over 500 regional and local railroads in North America. So far, no other company has sold an automated railroad inspection system but I am sure competitors will as the idea catches on but it is a large market opportunity that will go global if it catches on here.

Duos undercarriage examiner SOURCE

Duos has a variety of hardware/software products that it sells that are complementary or adjacent to the automated railcar inspection systems. Customers include U.S. Homeland Security and many Fortune 500 companies. Homeland Security has used Duos products for every train that crosses the U.S. southern border to detect if there is human cargo on the train as well as bombs planted in the undercarriage of a rail car. Fortune 500 companies utilize Duos's products for loss prevention and monitoring of warehouses. Most of these services include high-margin recurring revenue after the hardware is installed.

The company reported that it only had about $1 million in cash at the end of the year. Total costs for 2018 to run the company were about $700K. The company has almost no debt. If the company does not turn profitable this year, dilutive action such as issuing more shares would have to be undertaken.

I wrote in more detail about this stock here. Below is a chart illustrating how DUOS has been on a steady rise, riding on its 50-day moving average.

Risks

LRAD is listed on the Nasdaq. The other three stocks are traded OTC. I can only remember buying one OTC stock in my many years of investing and have been concerned about how much riskier is investing in these stocks than it is for investing in a stock listed on the NYSE or Nasdaq. I conducted a study of the various markets and found that there are over 16,000 stocks traded on the NYSE, Nasdaq and OTC markets combined. On average only about 100 stocks are delisted on an annual basis for fraud or failing to meet Securities and Exchange Commission requirements and that the vast majority of delisted stocks are Pink Sheets.

That is a small number of companies that are delisted when compared to the universe of stocks available to invest in and it provides me confidence in the accuracy and reliability of information reported by OTC stocks other than Pink Sheets. My study can be found here.

These small company stocks are generally underfollowed by analysts and institutional investors generally have higher bid and ask spreads than large cap socks, have low floats and therefore are more volatile than large cap stocks. Because of these stated reasons, microcap stocks are riskier than larger company stocks. I do want to point out that LRAD has an exceptionally high percentage of institutional ownership.

Conclusion

I read many company reports on almost a daily basis looking for stocks that are either medical device or high-tech companies that have established a foothold on a nascent industry opportunity. I have recently included OTC stocks in my investment universe and have seen a remarkable improvement in my investment returns. Readers can now see how a stock performed subsequent to an article publication so my claim is easily verifiable. It is my intention to continue this investment approach and hope to continue providing my findings in future articles.

I write mostly about small cap stocks and welcome discussion.

