Tesla May Need Heavy Fleet Sales To Meet Q2 Guidance

The real question is more than if Tesla meets guidance but what Tesla had to do to meet guidance and the implications going forward.

It appears that Tesla can meet the low end of expectations but may need the help of fleet and bulk sales for it to happen.

Tesla production is running well below expectations but may not be an impediment to meeting sales expectations.

With about one week to go in the quarter, speculation is once again rampant on if Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will meet its Q2 guidance. We make a case in this article that Tesla has challenges ahead.

Recently, Business Insider published leaked Tesla's production numbers. Business Insider says that weeks after CEO Elon Musk communicated in his internal email that the Company needs to produce 1,000 Model 3s per day, the Company has reached that milestone only once so far and has been averaging about 700 Model 3 cars per day.

What does this leak imply to Tesla Q2 guidance?

Supply Side Implications

CEO Elon Musk has guided and reiterated several times that Q2 sales would be in the 90k to 100K range, and production would be higher than that. Part of the reason production is supposed to be higher is due to the unwinding of the "wave" which caused each quarter to be heavily back end-loaded. In an indirect way, Tesla guided to more linear quarters and more cars in transit at the end of each quarter, necessitating the need for higher production than sales. (Note: At the annual shareholder meeting, Mr. Musk indicated that sales have exceeded production without providing much context around the subject.)

Assuming the leak is accurate, Tesla is set to miss its production guidance. At around 700 cars per day, or about 5,000 per week, Tesla may produce about 65,000 Model 3s this quarter. In addition, the Company will likely produce about 1,000 Model S/X cars per week or about 13,000 units for the quarter. That makes for Q2 production of about 78,000 cars. Instead of exceeding 90K to 100K sales guidance, production is likely to be around 78,000 units. About a 20% miss at the midpoint.

However, lower production does not automatically imply a sales guidance miss. In addition to production in the quarter, the Company likely had over 25,000 sellable cars in inventory entering Q2. Altogether, even with a production miss, Tesla would have had about 100,000 sellable cars in the quarter and should not have a problem meeting at least the low-end of the sales guidance (of course, the assumption here is that vast majority of the cars in inventory are sellable). However, a key challenge here is that the needed inventory may not be at the right places where customers need them. Due to this logistical issue, reaching anything but the low-end of the 90k-100k sales guidance may not be possible.

Does this mean Tesla is supply limited? Not at all. Consider this tweet from Elon Musk trying to drum up last minute sales. All evidence available indicates that demand is below expectations, and Tesla is instituting price cut after price cut and promotion after promotion to drive sales. Tesla has also been discounting products at levels never seen before.

Demand Side Implications

The Q2 production dynamics suggest that Tesla management is aware of weak demand and is bleeding out inventory and preparing for lower demand run rates. The reduction of inventory will also help Tesla improve the balance sheet and raise incremental cash (not significant, given 85% of the inventory costs have been financed by ABL).

More than anything, the leaked production run rate suggests that CEO Elon Musk is preparing for an environment where the demand for Model 3 is no more than 5k units per week.

With Tesla mix shifting decisively from Model S and Model X to Model 3 and with Model 3 mix shifting decisively to lower-priced SR variants, the lack of unit growth at Tesla is a major problem. As can be seen from the image below, Tesla ASPs are on a precipitous decline.

The ASP fall will continue into Q2 and may even accelerate as the Company is selling a disproportionate number of low ASP Model 3 SR variants. Tesla needs unit growth just to make up for the falling ASPs.

Lower ASPs will not only shrink revenues but Tesla's losses will also increase further. This dynamic breaks Tesla's growth story and increases cash burn.

Demand Side Prognosis

As of the writing of this article, it appears that Tesla will likely sell about 28K to 30K units in Europe and China in Q2. Per InsideEVs and other sources, US and Canada seem to have contributed about 30K to 32K units during the first two months of the quarter. The question now becomes how many units Tesla can sell in the US and Canada for the month of June.

Management guidance and leaks from Tesla suggest North American deliveries between 33K and 36K for the month of June. If these rumors hold, on a worldwide basis, Tesla should be able to deliver between 91K and 98K units for the quarter.

However, other indications, such as long-term order tracking, VIN tracking, and inventory tracking from fan sites and Twitter army, suggest that US June Model 3 sales level, excluding any fleet or bulk sales, is only about 2,500 per week. Additional 1,000 units per week from Model S and Model X and an additional 1,000 units a week from Canada would lead to June sales of around 20K units. This would put the overall worldwide demand for the quarter at 78K to 82K units, excluding fleet/bulk sales.

78K to 82K units is very far from guidance, and Tesla would need about 8K to 12K units of fleet and bulk sales to make the quarter. In the past, we have estimated that Tesla has sold 5,000 to 10,000 units in bulk sales in select quarters. However, even the fleet sales tide may have turned against Tesla. With Tesla cars increasingly out of favor with fleets due to quality and service issues, we are hard-pressed to see Tesla delivering 5K to 10K in bulk sales.

While unlikely, meeting low end of guidance is certainly within the realm of possibilities with strong bulk sales.

Summary

The lower production numbers leaked, while constituting a production miss, may not necessarily lead to Tesla missing Q2 sales guidance. However, organic demand is weak in spite of array of price cuts, and without substantial bulk sales, Tesla will miss the guidance significantly.

The production miss and the leaked production numbers is an indication that Tesla is preparing for a future where Model 3 sales are likely to be around 5K per week. Even this level of sales is possible only through aggressive discounting and a low ASP sales mix. All these factors are big negatives for Tesla's cash flow and survival.

By continually dropping prices, Elon Musk may have found a demand level that can sustain production of about 5,000 cars per week in Q2. However, these steeply discounted pricing levels cannot sustain Tesla. Even the meager demand is not sustainable as competition increases and as Federal Tax credits reduce by half effective July 1st and disappear altogether by the end of the year. Looking ahead, Tesla is faced with lower demand in what is already an unprofitable business.

Tesla's future continues to be heavily dependent on access to capital markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.