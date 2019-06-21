It's Too Risky To Bet On An Ascena Retail Turnaround

Ascena is on a path to be one of those bankrupt small retailers in the not-too-distant future.

Many small retailers have declared bankruptcy over the past five years, mostly because they were unable to keep up with the omni-channel commerce pivot.

The physical mall retail apocalypse, brought on by the mainstream emergence of e-commerce, has been unkind to many traditional mall retailers. Just look at the stock prices of traditional mall stalwarts Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), or J.C. Penney (JCP) over the past several years. Each of those stocks is down 50% or more over the past five years.

But, those mall giants didn't bear the worst of it. Instead, the hardest hit mall retailers over the past several years have been small mall retailers, since they lack the size and resources to pivot alongside the rapidly changing retail landscape. Indeed, many small mall retailers have had to declare bankruptcy amid the e-commerce onslaught.

Once such small retailer which many believe is on the verge of bankruptcy is Ascena Retail Group (ASNA). ASNA stock has dropped more than 95% over the past five years - and now trades below $1 - as the women's specialty apparel retailer has struggled to keep up with the changes sweeping through the retail world. At the same time, the company has been burdened by a debt-heavy and cash-poor balance sheet, which has essentially left management with their hands tied behind their backs.

Net-net, the fundamentals supporting ASNA stock have deteriorated dramatically over the past several years. Unfortunately, they don't project to get better anytime soon. As such, while it may be tempting to bet on an ASNA turnaround here, we also believe doing so would be foolish. The most likely outcome for ASNA at this point in time is bankruptcy in the not-too-distant future.

Data by YCharts

To begin our analysis on ASNA stock, let's zoom out and look at the big picture dynamics at play here.

The retail landscape has evolved dramatically over the past several years. A decade ago, malls were the centerpiece of a burgeoning U.S. retail landscape. Then, along came e-commerce platforms like Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (ETSY), and Wayfair (W). They changed the game in the retail world, allowing consumers to shop for anything and everything without ever having to leave their homes. The result? A mass exodus of shoppers from the physical channel to the digital channel.

Data by YCharts

This mass exodus forced physical retailers to change in a big way, from physical-first retailers with minimal online presence, to omni-channel retailers with equally big online and offline businesses. Such a big change was entirely possible for big physical retailers who had the capacity, size, and resources to support and fund this change, which included maintaining their big physical presence while simultaneously building out a big e-commerce platform that supported omni-channel capabilities like "buy online, pick up in store." As such, big physical retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), Home Depot (HD), and others have successfully adapted their business models over the past several years. In response, these businesses have stabilized their operations, and their stocks have shot up higher.

Data by YCharts

The narrative has been much more dour for smaller physical retailers. Smaller physical retailers don't have the same resources, size, and capacity as bigger physical retailers, and as such, many of them were hesitant at first to commit their limited resources to changing and pivoting into the omni-channel retail game. But, the omni-channel pivot never slowed. It only accelerated, and as it did, small retailers were left playing catch-up.

The result? A wave of small retail bankruptcies have come down over the past five years. Quiksilver, American Apparel, Wet Seal, dEliA*s, PacSun, Aeropostale, YogaSmoga, Rue21, True Religion, Claire's, Nine West, and Charlotte Russe all come to mind.

Ascena Retail Group, the parent company behind multiple niche women's apparel brands such as Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice, is likely to be the next in line in the wave of retail bankruptcies this decade.

Ascena checks off all the boxes for a potential retail bankruptcy candidate:

This is a relatively small retailer, with just ~$7 billion in trailing twelve-month sales, and that small revenue base is shrinking.

Comparable sales growth has been largely negative for the past several years, meaning unit economics are deteriorating.

The company has a big physical store footprint which isn't supported by deteriorating unit performance, and management is rapidly closing stores in an attempt to rationalize the store base.

Gross margins have been in a multi-year downtrend as the company has been forced to rely on promotions to drive just sluggish comparable sales performance.

Resources are constrained, with only $100 million in cash on the balance sheet, and those constrained resources have become more and more constrained over the past several years as free and net cash flow have dipped into negative territory.

The balance sheet is loaded up with over $1.3 billion in debt, and that debt is becoming increasingly unmanageable as the net debt to EBITDA ratio now stands at 3.6 on declining EBITDA.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Broadly, there's a reason why ASNA stock is down below $1 today, and that reason is that bankruptcy looks imminent. Current trends are bad, with comparable sales and gross margins retreating, and cash flow plunging into negative territory. The retailer doesn't have enough cash on hand to affect enough change to reverse those current trends, meaning cash flow will only grow more negative. At the same time, there's a ticking time bomb on the balance sheet in the form of $1.3 billion in debt.

The investment implication? ASNA isn't worth investing in today. Maybe the retailer can pull a rabbit out its hat sometime soon, and pull off a miraculous turnaround that no one saw coming. But, that's unlikely. Instead, the most likely path forward here is continued operational and share price erosion, with the most likely destination being the retail graveyard, which - not coincidentally - is full of retailers like Ascena.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, HD, JWN, TGT, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.