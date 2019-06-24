Marine Money Review With J Mintzmyer - The Sector Is Taking Its Medicine (Podcast)

We also discuss the prevailing negative sentiment in the sector and how that might be a good thing for investors in the long-term.

J Mintzmyer breaks down each of the key sub-segments to highlight his favorites and his concerns.

We take a last look at Marine Money to discuss IMO 2020 and the shipping sector as a whole.

By Daniel Shvartsman

J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge concludes his review of Marine Money in our third podcast on the subject. We spoke Friday morning, and go back into the IMO 2020 discussions to hear what industry insiders are saying and one divergent approach to the regulation that J is watching. J also shares a segment-by-segment breakdown of the industry, and we hit one more time on the theme that it might be darkest right before the dawn, as the current poor sentiment forces the sector to get its act together once and for all. Also, J tells a story about a tourist accident in New York that might feel a little too on the nose (or on the eye) for shipping investors. Click play above to listen.

Topics covered

2:30 minute mark - What was the buzz around IMO 2020?

5:00 - Are there ways to hedge the risk, or alternative approaches? Euronav (EURN) as a case study.

9:00 - Second-level impact of IMO 2020 on the industry.

11:30 - The improving outlook for dry bulk, with Star Bulk (SBLK) as an example.

15:30 - A segment-by-segment rundown in shipping.

20:00 - Picking out the gems in containerships - the Global Ship Lease (GSL) transformation.

24:00 - The benefit of hard times - the sector taking its medicine.

30:00 - Why you shouldn't try to take pictures at Times Square, a case study.

You can find parts 1 and 2 of our coverage of Marine Money here:

And again, if you're really interested in shipping coverage and watching for the sector to turn, you should consider Value Investor's Edge, J's Marketplace service, which has a four-year anniversary special going on.

