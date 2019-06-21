Negative Rates Are Here To Stay For A Long Time (Japanification Of Europe)

It would appear to me a shrinking population would undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on demand for both goods and services.

Wasatch Economics: Globally, there is no secret that we have and will continue to have an aging population for some time to come. At the same time, birth rates have been falling and will continue to fall for many years. The UN has done some incredible work in research on the world's population. One publication I would highly recommend is "Our World in Data." Max Roser did a great piece titled "Future Population Growth."

Global demographics may very well give us an insight into the central bank's difficulties in achieving their inflation targets. It would appear to me a shrinking population would undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on demand for both goods and services.

By taking a closer look at both birth rates as well as death rates, we may have a better understanding of the need for negative interest rates in both Japan and Europe.

Global birth rates have been falling for quite some time. Here's what Mr. Roser had to say:

After the world population increased more than 400% over the 20th century, population growth has slowed considerably: The fastest world population growth rate was already reached in the late 1960s, and it has been falling since. While the world population increased by 2% annually in the late 60s, it has now slowed to an increase of just about 1%. The UN projections for the global population growth rates, which have been produced since the 1950s, have a good track record in projecting the size of the global population as we will show in the last part of this entry".

The UN has done some extensive research in not only birth rates but also death rates. By looking at life expectancies as well as infant mortality, they can well predict death rates well into the future. The chart below shows the UN projections out to 2100.

Source: UN "Our World in Data."

As you can see, birth rates are gradually falling at a time when deaths are increasing at a very rapid pace due to our aging population. As births and deaths converge, the net population shrinks. Therefore, the demand for goods and services globally will shrink.

Japanese birth rates continue to slide. According to Wasatch Economics, the projected population in Japan continues to slide or many years to come.

Source: Wasatch Economics

Even though Japan has tried everything it could do to inflate its economy, it has failed. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe through what is known as Abenomics has tried every monetary instrument known to get the Japanese economy growing again. He has opened the floodgates of capital in his attempt.

Mar 27, 2019, Monetary Policy Reforms: The early success of Abenomics stemmed from monetary policy reforms aimed at reducing real interest rates and increase the inflation rate. After decades of deflation and stagflation, the country's economy has struggled to compete in foreign markets.

Today, the 10-year Japanese treasury yield stands at -0.119%. Japan was the first of many to experiment with negative interest rates.

The only other place in the world that is experiencing negative yields is Europe. When we look at the EU's population growth, we see it is the only other area in the world experiencing negative population growth.

The research done by the UN produced the map below. The areas shaded in orange represent those populations that are shrinking. Outside of the UK and France, the rest of the EU is falling. Particularly, the Eastern Bloc.

It's interesting to note the areas of substantial growth in population all come from Third World countries. The US and China populations are growing but only marginally.

Source: UN "Our World in Data."

Like Japan, the EU has had tremendous difficulty in its attempts to inflate its economy. The ECB instituted its NIRP (negative interest rate policy) in June 2014. Furthermore, they instituted a Quantitative Easing program in January 2015. This past week, Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, said more stimulus would more than likely be needed if it were to attain their 2% inflation objective and sustainable GDP growth.

As of the last report, the inflation rate of the EU was at 1.2%.

Today, the 10-year German Bund has a yield of -.287. The chart below shows the five-year track of the GDP of the European Union.

With inflation practically nonexistent and subpar GDP growth in Europe, the ECB is not likely to attempt to normalize rates anytime soon.

As you can see, the EU is tracking like Japan economically as well as in its falling population. Japan appears to have a little more than a decade jumpstart on the falling population when compared to Europe.

According to the UN, this is the expected track of population growth in all of Europe.

Other factors can alter demographics too. For instance, immigration can undoubtedly affect a country's total population. Europe has had an influx of immigrants that have altered its population growth even though it may not be preferred. Most have been a financial burden to the countries due to a lack of skill sets.

Nonetheless, a shrinking population has got to have an impact on consumption. It certainly appears to have a significant impact on Japan.

With all the technological advances we are experiencing, there is and will be plenty of capacity to increase production. Excess supply with dwindling demand is an equation for lower prices. Something fundamentally would have to change for inflation to rise. It's clear to me that it would not be demand driven. It's very clear the world is slowing economically particularly in Asia and Europe. Furthermore, it appears the central bank's expectations of inflation were set too high. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced inflation is expected to rise at 1.5%, nowhere near its 2% targeted goal. The FOMC further cleared the way for rate cuts that could start as early as July. The yield on the US 10-year treasury dropped below 2% for the first time since 2016. With much of the world strapped with negative rates, there has been a tremendous influx of capital into the US bond market. It appears the US is one of the few markets that you can get a positive real rate of return. I suspect the demand for US bonds will remain strong for some time.

Though demographics are only a portion of this very complex subject, I think ING Economist Carsten Brzeski said it best in his most recent article: "The current situation and the prospects of some kind of Japanifaction support our view that interest rates [in Europe] will remain lower for much longer." Japanification of Europe is having a significant impact on the rest of the world. My guess is central bank should rethink their positions on inflation as well as their expectations as to the natural rate of return on capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: You should consider your personal financial situation, investment objectives, risk tolerance, and needs prior to making investment decisions. Not all strategies discussed may be suitable for all investors. Investment advisory services offered through World Equity Group, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Dogwood Capital Management is not owned or controlled by World Equity Group, Inc.